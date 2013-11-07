Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

During running back Adrian Peterson’s seven NFL seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have largely been the “AP Show.” However, the Washington Redskins have done a solid job against the reigning league Most Valuable Player.

During four previous matchups leading into Thursday night’s game at the Metrodome, Peterson, who averages 103.1 yards per game and 5.0 per carry against the rest of the NFL, has averaged just 45 yards per game and 4.0 per carry against Washington.

“You’re talking about a phenomenal football player,” said 16th-year inside linebacker London Fletcher, the captain of all the Washington defenses that have slowed Peterson, with whom he has played in the Pro Bowl. “He’s full-speed in Pro Bowl walk-through practices. When you face the Minnesota Vikings, the No. 1 task is stopping him, not allowing him to get going. We have corners that will come up and tackle. That’s the thing that helps us. It’s 11 guys knowing what they need to do. When you look at the power, the speed and being able to cut on a dime, I can’t think of a back with all those different attributes.”

The teams have split the four meetings, with the Redskins winning on their way to the playoffs in 2007 and 2012 while the Vikings prevailed in 2010 and 2011. The latter is the game in which Peterson suffered major knee ligament damage on a tackle by then-Washington safety DeJon Gomes.

“You have to be detailed from the first play to the last play,” said defensive end Kedric Golston. “He’s extremely explosive and hard to bring down. (You have to) gang-tackle him to get on the ground.”

Other than ranking fifth in yards per carry and eighth in yards per carry defense, the 1-7 Vikings rank in the bottom 10 of the league in passing, scoring, pass defense and scoring defense. But then there’s Peterson.

“He’s the best back in the league,” declared Redskins defensive end Stephen Bowen. “He knows when somebody’s out of position. If I‘m too heavy on a block, he’ll run right through my gap. Everybody’s really got to be gap-sound (against him) and that’s why we’ve been successful in the past.”

Bowen said that while the defense is still ranked as the NFL’s third-worst, its goal-line stand in the final seconds of regulation in last week’s overtime victory over San Diego can make a big difference.

“We’re playing a lot better than we were in the beginning of the season,” Bowen said, referring to the first three games of the season when the Redskins were surrendering yards at a NFL record pace. “Guys are starting to play with a lot more confidence. That goal-line stand is gonna be a confidence booster for us; that we know even when our backs we can still get it done. Guys are excited and ready to play on Thursday.”

Left tackle Trent Williams, who blocked for Peterson as a freshman at Oklahoma in 2006, will never forget that experience.

“He’s more like a big brother (to me) with us being from half an hour apart in Texas, when I came in, he kind of took me under his wing and held me to a high standard,” said Williams, who works out with Peterson during the offseason. “He wouldn’t let me play a freshman type of game. Every mistake I made, he was in my ear. It was really nerve-wracking (because) if you don’t get out of the way, he will out you in his tracks. You don’t want to be the one who he had to make your guy miss in the backfield.”

Or the one who misses a tackle that enables Peterson to break one of his trademark long runs.

SERIES HISTORY: 18th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 9-8. The most memorable matchup came in the 1987 NFC Championship Game when Hall of Fame CB Darrell Green broke up Wade Wilson’s last-second pass to Darrin Nelson at the goal line as Washington held on to beat visiting Minnesota 17-10.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--While London Fletcher is disturbed by the way that Richie Incognito allegedly bullied fellow Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, the Redskins’ captain was also shocked that none of Martin’s teammates did anything about it.

“I‘m real disappointed in the leadership in the locker room in Miami,” said Fletcher, a 16-year veteran. “Where (were) the leaders on that team? I know Jonathan Martin didn’t feel comfortable enough to go to any of the guys. Either you’re encouraging it or you’re turning a blind eye and allowing the guy to get treated like he was getting treated. It was (up) to some veterans in that locker room to step up and put a stop to that.”

Some of Fletcher’s fellow locker room leaders said that Incognito’s abuse wouldn’t have been tolerated in Washington.

“If we came across that type of behavior, I think we would nip it in the bud,” said Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, an offensive captain.

Safety Reed Doughty, a seven-year veteran and the leader of the Redskins’ special teams, said that coach Mike Shanahan established a no hazing atmosphere when he arrived in Washington in 2010.

“You want to treat your teammates with respect,” Doughty said. “Guys joke around with each other, (but they) know when something gets too serious. We’ve got a lot of leadership in this locker room.”

While quarterback Patrick Ramsey, Washington’s first-round draft choice in 2002, was famously tied to a goal post at training camp as a rookie, Williams, the Redskins’ top pick in 2010, said the worst thing that happened to him was his fleece jacket being tossed in the cold tub.

Williams was troubled when he heard about what Martin apparently endured for more than a year in Miami, fearing that it will be another black mark for the NFL, which has been strongly criticized in recent years for the damage that its violence takes on its players later in life.

“With us being a fraternity (of players), it represents us,” Williams said. “It’s a bad representation. Guys that don’t really know us will probably get some type of perception off of that case about us and how we treat each other in the locker room.”

-- After serving a one-game suspension for illegal hits, free safety Brandon Meriweather returned to the Redskins without incident in last Sunday’s overtime victory over the Chargers. Meriweather was credited with six tackles, including an assist on first-and-goal from the 1 in the closing seconds of regulation.

“I thought he had one of his better games that I’ve seen him play, very physical, really on-point in the passing game,” said coach Mike Shanahan. “A lot of times when a guy comes back after being fined, he’s a little tentative when he hits, (but) he brought it both in the running game and the passing game and made some great open-field tackles. (I‘m) really proud of him, the way he handled himself.”

Meriweather, who has an established reputation for big hits, said his return was no big deal.

“I think I played the same,” Meriweather said. “I still was aggressive. I aimed a little lower ... (but) I‘m just going to play and whatever happens, happens.”

--Trent Williams has already won battles against elite pass rushers Clay Matthews, DeMarcus Ware and Julius Peppers this season. The left tackle will duel with Minnesota’s Jared Allen on Thursday. Allen is on pace for only nine sacks, which would be his fewest during his seven seasons with the Vikings, but Williams isn’t expecting an easy night, especially because hearing the snap count will be difficult in the noisy Metrodome.

“It’s all about timing,” Williams said. “He always gets a great jump even (on the road) so that’s not going to magnify it. You gotta be on your technique because he’s so good, one false move and he’s on the quarterback.”

-- Not only did the Redskins use the triple option more often than usual in last Sunday’s overtime victory at San Diego, but on running back Alfred Morris’ 26-yard run during the second quarter that preceded his own game-tying touchdown run, tight end Logan Paulsen lined up where left tackle Trent Williams would normally be while Williams lined up outside of right tackle Tyler Polumbus. Morris ran left behind Paulsen and left guard Kory Lichtensteiger.

“It’s all part of the game plan,” said coach Mike Shanahan about the offbeat look. “The key is to have it in your offense. You don’t have to run it a lot, but if you do have it in there and you feel like it’s going well, you can keep on running it. And if not, it’ll open something else. I think the more you can do as an offense to keep people off-balance, the better off you are.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 -- Years since the Redskins had a winning record at mid-season. They were 6-2 in 2008 but have gone 2-6, 4-4, 3-5, 3-5 and 3-5 since. The latter four seasons have come under current coach Mike Shanahan.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Incognito is the main culprit, but I think he’s probably not the only guy who was giving Jonathan Martin a hard time, going beyond what the norm is. What seemed like was going on there was beyond hazing.” -- Redskins captain London Fletcher on the mistreatment of Dolphins OT Jonathan Martin in Miami.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--ILB London Fletcher had a knee drained on Monday, but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday and figures to start, as always, on Thursday at Minnesota.

--S Jose Gumbs injured an ankle at Denver in Week 8 and was inactive in Week 9 against San Diego, but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday.

--WR Leonard Hankerson was treated for a hamstring on Monday but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to start against the Vikings.

--RB Chris Thompson was treated for a shoulder on Monday but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PLAYER NOTES

-- RB Alfred Morris is one 100-yard game shy of becoming the 10th Redskin with 10 in his career.

-- SS Reed Doughty will play in his 100th career game on Thursday at Minnesota.

-- WR Santana Moss needs one catch to pass the retired Gary Clark for third place in Redskins history with 550, trailing only Hall of Famers Art Monk and Charlie Taylor.

-- QB Robert Griffin III’s next TD pass will make him the 15th player in Redskins history with 30.

GAME PLAN: After foolishly abandoning the run during a then-tight game in Denver in Week 8, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan returned to what the Redskins do best in Week 9. Washington ran 40 times and dropped back to pass 32 in the 30-24 overtime victory over San Diego. QB Robert Griffin III, FB Darrel Young, backup RB Roy Helu, TE Jordan Reed and WR Santana Moss combined for 15 carries to 25 for RB Alfred Morris, who holds the franchise record for rushing yards in a season. Shanahan needs to maintain a run-pass balance this week even though WR Pierre Garcon and TE Jordan Reed are both hot and although the Vikings are much worse defending the pass than they are at stopping opponents on the ground.

The Redskins played pretty solid defense for the first 53:01 against the Chargers, holding them to a touchdown and 242 yards (San Diego’s first score came on an interception). However, Washington surrendered 168 yards and a touchdown during the next 6:38 before a superb, three-play goal-line stand that forced a field goal. As always, slowing RB Adrian Peterson is the key to controlling Minnesota’s offense. The Redskins have done a good job of that over the years by swarming to the ball and playing sound gap defense. If they can do so on Thursday and force Vikings QB Christian Ponder to try to beat them through the air, they should be in good shape even though they have the NFL’s 28th-ranked pass defense.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Redskins kickoff coverage unit vs. Vikings KOR Cordarrelle Patterson -- Washington ranks ninth in the NFL covering kickoffs despite allowing a 90-yard return by Dallas’ Dwayne Harris in Week 6. Patterson, a rookie, set an NFL record with a 109-yard return TD in Week 8 against Green Bay. That came six weeks after he took one 105 yards to the house against Chicago. Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said the best strategy against Patterson is to kick the ball out of the end zone.

--Redskins RB Alfred Morris vs. Vikings LBs Erin Henderson and Chad Greenway -- While five teammates also ran effectively in Week 9 against San Diego as Washington topped 200 yards for the third time in four games, Morris is the linchpin of the offense that ranks second in yards per carry. He ran 25 times for 121 yards as the Redskins improved to 10-1 when he carries 20 or more times. Henderson and Greenway are the top tacklers for a defense that ranks eighth in fewest yards per carry allowed.