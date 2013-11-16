Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

The Washington Redskins were the guinea pigs for the rest of the NFL when they opened the season against Philadelphia Eagles rookie coach Chip Kelly’s up-tempo offense. Philadelphia racked up 322 yards, 21 first downs in taking a 26-7 halftime lead en route to a 33-27 victory that wasn’t that close.

Washington’s 27th-ranked defense expects a better performance Sunday in Philadelphia even though the Eagles’ offense was back in high gear the past couple of weeks after two straight down outings.

”We’re all looking forward to this game,“ said inside linebacker London Fletcher. ”The first time, they kind of took it to us. Any time a team beats you, you don’t definitely want to go out and play better and try to even the series.

“We hadn’t had a chance to make adjustments in the first half because everything was happening so fast. We played better in the second half. The Eagles, their offense how explosive it is, the playmakers they have, you still have to go out and execute, not allow the explosive plays.”

Philadelphia had seven plays of at least 25 yards, three for touchdowns, in Week 1.

“We played like night and day, the first half and the second half,” said nickel back E.J. Biggers, who made his first career start at safety that night because defensive coordinator Jim Haslett wanted to take advantage of his speed against the swift Eagles. “They have great athletes who they like to get in space. We just gotta find a way to finish and keep playing within the scheme.”

After losing double-digit leads in the second half three weeks running, it’s unclear what scheme the Redskins have been playing lately.

“We’ve had teams in situations that as pass-rushers we want them, a double-digit lead with not much time left and we haven’t been able to capitalize,” said outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who leads the Redskins with 6.5 sacks. “I don’t know if it’s a mindset thing or a physical thing, but it’s gotta change. They’re making the plays and we’re not. We’ve got to get there quicker and just hold up in the back end.”

Defensive end Kedric Golston said his side of the ball is to blame for the losses at Denver and Minnesota. The week in between against San Diego, the defense bailed itself out with a late goal line stand that propelled the offense to win the game in overtime.

“In this business, you can never relax,” Golston said. “It really takes a full 60 minutes. A 10-point lead, a 14-point lead isn’t that much in this league. I don’t see any difference in the calls or in the play. It’s not acceptable. The fourth quarter is supposed to where you dominate. We let the team down.”

Last November, Washington also stood at 3-6 before beating Philadelphia to start a seven-game winning streak that culminated in their first NFC East title in seven years.

“We know we can overcome (this), but at the same time, we can’t be sitting there (saying), ‘We’ve been there before,'” Kerrigan said. “We gotta focus on one game at a time.”

Fletcher said the Redskins are thankful that Philadelphia and Dallas are tied for NFC East lead at just 5-5.

“We’re 3-6, (but) our (division) leader right now is 5-5,” he said. “We’re still in this thing, (but we) gotta win on Sunday. We’re disappointed with (last) Thursday’s (34-27 loss at Minnesota after Washington led 27-14 during the third quarter), felt it was a game we should have won. There’ve been a number of games like that this year.”

Losing teams almost always have those games.

SERIES HISTORY: 157th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 80-71-5. The most memorable regular season matchup might have been Philadelphia’s 59-28 rout in Washington in 2010 on “Monday Night Football,” hours after the Redskins had made a point of announcing a contract extension for ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

-- When Washington played Philadelphia last November, Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon was still battling a toe injury that had sidelined him for six of the previous eight games and limited him to two catches for 44 yards after a sparkling debut in the opening victory over New Orleans.

Garcon returned from a four-game absence with just three catches for five yards against the Eagles, but that was the start of the Redskins’ 7-0 tear that won them their first NFC East title in 13 years.

Today, Washington is 3-6 again, but Garcon is soaring. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 61 catches and seventh with 803 yards after hauling in 14 passes for 291 yards the past two weeks.

“I‘m not doing nothing special, just running and catching,” said Garcon, who produced just 44 catches for 633 yards last season after he set career highs with 70 catches and 947 yards for Indianapolis in 2011. “It’s going well. I’ve been working hard and it’s paying off. It’s just my time right now.”

Coach Mike Shanahan praised Garcon’s physical style and quarterback Robert Griffin called him, “a running back playing receiver ... You put the ball in his hands. Everyone saw him truck that safety (last week against Minnesota).”

-- Receiver/returner Nick Williams was standing outside in shorts and a T-shirt in freezing weather when his agent told him that the Redskins had promoted him from the practice squad to the active roster when fellow rookie Chris Thompson was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

“I was pretty elated,” said Williams, who was signed as an undrafted rookie in April. “I couldn’t feel anything (despite the cold). I‘m super-thankful and happy. It wasn’t that frustrating ... when you have long-term beliefs and long-term goals.”

It’s unclear if Williams will be suit up on Sunday at Philadelphia, which is less than an hour from his hometown of Princeton, N.J., but the Redskins could certainly use the former Connecticut standout’s ability on returns. Washington, which has used Josh Morgan, Niles Paul, Santana Moss and Thompson on kickoff returns and all of those except Paul on punt returns, ranks 31st in the former category and 30th in the latter.

“Sometimes when the return game’s going really well, it looks like it’s all the returner, but it’s really the 10 guys in front of him,” Williams said. “And when it’s not going to so well, it looks like the returner’s making mistakes. It’s kind of like being the quarterback. The guys gets either the blame or the credit.”

-- David Amerson is just 22 and should be in his senior season at N.C. State. Instead, the rookie cornerback is about to play his 11th NFL game in 12 weeks.

“I would’ve (almost) been done with football after this last game if I was still in college,” said Amerson, who’s second on the team with two interceptions (one which he returned for a touchdown) and third with seven passes defensed. “My body’s a little tired, but it’s nothing too crazy. I definitely feel comfortable out there. This is where I‘m supposed to be.”

Amerson, who struggled along with his veteran teammates, in the opening loss to Philadelphia, said he’ll be more prepared for his first NFL rematch on Sunday.

“I definitely see little things I could’ve done better, technique-wise, recognizing things,” Amerson said. “So I think this will be a much better games for me.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 17-33 -- Mike Shanahan’s record with the Redskins other than the 7-0 finish to 2012 which they’re trying to repeat this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one thing to try to simulate what we expected them to be. It was another thing when we faced it. They shocked us with that.” -- ILB London Fletcher on being the first defense to face Eagles coach Chip Kelly’s up-tempo offense in Week 1.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY WATCH:

--CB DeAngelo Hall (foot) was limited Friday and listed as questionable.

--WR Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) was full in Friday’s practice and listed as probable.

-- Rookie RB Chris Thompson (shoulder) went on injured reserve on Nov. 12. WR/KR Nick Williams was promoted from the practice squad to fill the vacancy. RB Davin Meggett was signed to replace Williams.

PLAYER NOTES

-- WR Pierre Garcon can establish a career mark with 100 receiving yards in a third straight game.

-- ILB London Fletcher can set an NFL record for LBs by starting his 209th consecutive game.

-- WR Santana Moss needs 36 yards to become the seventh active player with 10,000.

-- OLB Brian Orakpo needs two sacks to tie the retired Dave Butz for fifth in franchise history with 35.5.

-- RB Alfred Morris leads the top 25 rushers among RBs with 5.2 yards per-carry.

GAME PLAN: The Redskins’ offense has been humming, producing at least 433 yards in four of the past five games.

RB Alfred Morris has averaged 106 yards per game and at least five yards per-carry during that stretch. With Morris going strong, QB Robert Griffin III struggled at Dallas in Week 6 and Denver in Week 8, but was effective against Chicago, San Diego and Minnesota while usually targeting WR Pierre Garcon and TE Jordan Reed.

The Eagles are better against the run than the pass and Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan loves to throw the ball so don’t be surprised if Griffin’s the focus on Sunday, especially because Morris had easily his worst game of the season in the opener against Philadelphia.

LeSean McCoy and Co. burned the Redskins for 263 rushing yards in the opener, but Washington hasn’t allowed 140 yards on the ground since, four times holding its opponent under 100. Still, the Redskins have to focus plenty of attention on McCoy, who’s leading the league in rushing and is very dangerous on screens, too.

In contrast, the Redskins haven’t stopped any passing offense when they’ve needed to. They managed just seven sacks the past five games after recording that many in Week 4. CB DeAngelo Hall has always struggled against Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (54 catches, 16.7-yard average, seven TDs) and QB Nick Foles threw 10 TD passes the past two weeks while WR Riley Cooper (19.8) has been surging, too.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Redskins pass defense vs. Eagles QB Nick Foles -- LeSean McCoy is the NFL’s top rusher, but Washington just kept Minnesota All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson under control. However, no QB is hotter than Foles, the first to have a passer rating of at least 149 in consecutive games and the Redskins were just carved up by the Vikings’ previously struggling Christian Ponder after being similarly dissected by Denver’s Peyton Manning and San Diego’s Philip Rivers.

--Redskins WR Pierre Garcon and TE Jordan Reed vs. Eagles pass defense -- Veteran Garcon (26 catches, 395 yards) and rookie Reed (27 catches, 323 yards) have been very hot the past four games for the Redskins. QB Robert Griffin III had passer ratings of over 105 in two of those games, over 86 in three of them. Philadelphia’s mediocre pass defense will likely be without ILB Mychal Kendricks and FS Earl Wolff, who were injured last week at Green Bay. CB Bradley Fletcher was already sidelined.