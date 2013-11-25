Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Washington Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss wants quarterback Robert Griffin III to accept his share of the blame for the team’s struggles this season.

After a 24-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Redskins fell to 3-7 -- and hopes of defending their NFC East title appear to be slipping away. Moss thinks Griffin should be accountable for his action.

“If we’re going to win games, we need to win games with our guy saying, ‘At the end of the day, I didn’t make a play,’ regardless of if it wasn’t him,” Moss said on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C. “And that’s how I feel. Because that’s what we’re out there to do.”

Griffin’s final desperation pass was intercepted by Eagles defensive back Brandon Boykin. Afterward, Griffin seemed to take a jab at the coaching staff and his teammates.

“We had a certain concept with running and nobody got open so I was backing up, and in the situation where you get a sack there, it ends the game,” Griffin said Sunday. “I was trying to throw the ball to the back of the end zone. It didn’t get to where I wanted it to go.”

That didn’t go over well with Moss.

“As a leader, you understand that if you’re involved in the situation, whether you’re the receiver, the quarterback, the guys making the tackle, whoever -- regardless of the outcome, good or bad, you have to at some point, stand up and say me or I,” Moss told the radio station.

“I don’t need to be going back and forth in the media about who didn’t do this and who didn’t do what. At the end of the day, I was seen with the ball in my hand last, as a quarterback I‘m saying, and if it didn’t get done then I‘m going to let you know it was me. Whether it was me or not. It was me. And I‘m going to get better. And we’re going to get better together.”

Griffin completed 17 of 35 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He also rushed 10 times for 44 yards, but the Redskins were not able to escape a 24-0 hole.

In 10 games this season, Griffin is completing 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he has had trouble regaining the form he displayed during a standout rookie season that ended with a severe knee injury and reconstructive surgery.

The Redskins, last in the NFC East standings, will take a two-game losing streak into a Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers.

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. 49ers lead series, 15-9-1. The most memorable regular-season matchup was Washington’s 26-20 overtime victory in San Francisco in Week 16 of 1999 that clinched the Redskins’ only NFC East title from 1992-2011.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams denies he used inappropriate language suggested in allegations that surfaced in the wake of his claiming umpire Roy Ellison bad-mouthed him during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also, according to former head of officials Mike Pereira, now with Fox Sports, this is not the first time Ellison has been accused of such a thing.

This controversy began after Sunday’s game when Williams said Ellison called him a “garbage ass” and “disrespectful mother(expletive).”

Then, according to John Wooten of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a group formed to promote diversity in hiring in the NFL, Williams was accused of using a racial slur toward Ellison, allegedly reported by other players.

“We haven’t talked to Roy,” Wooten told the Washington Post. “But we are told that the players, black and white, were saying all types of things back and forth during the game. Roy steps in and says, ‘Let’s stop this.’ Trent says to him, '(Expletive) you, N-word.’ By all rights, Roy should have thrown his flag there and said, ‘You’re gone.’ But he didn‘t. He comes back at Trent with some bad language. Now Roy is wrong, too.”

Williams contends he did not say anything inappropriate and if he said what Wooten claimed, then he should have been penalized for it.

”If I ever said anything like that to a ref and he feels that strongly about the word, that’s at least an unsportsmanlike (penalty),“ Williams told the Post. ”Definitely wouldn’t just warrant a tongue-lashing from a guy that’s supposed to be the only neutral person on the field and not to feel either way about either team.

“There’s trash talk. Trash talk is trash talk. You get that in every sport.”

The league is reported to be reviewing Williams’ claim that Ellison used verbally abusive language.

Meantime, Pereira said Monday that this was not the first time Ellison had been accused of using inappropriate language.

“What concerns me about this is I sat in the same chair that (NFL VP of Officiating) Dean Blandino, the vice president of officiating, is sitting in right now, with the same official, Roy Ellison, who years ago allegedly shouted and swore at players, and it was a big issue that I had to deal with,” Pereira said on Fox Football Daily.

“I actually had to talk with him in the office to make sure that none of this was going on. So the fact that it has happened twice now with the same individual has to concern the league, and I know they are taking a strong look at this.”

Ellison previously was not disciplined because there was no evidence that he had used verbally abusive language.

--The Redskins signed wide receiver Lance Lewis to the team’s active roster from their practice squad.

The Redskins also signed wide receiver Josh Bellamy to their practice squad and placed wide receiver Leonard Hankerson on injured reserve.

Lewis (6-2, 207) originally signed with the Redskins as a college free agent on May 2, 2012, before being released on Aug. 27, 2012. He re-signed with the Redskins on May 14, 2013. After being waived on Aug. 31, the team added him to its practice squad on Sept. 1.

Bellamy (6-0, 206) originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a college free agent on April 30, 2012. He spent the first 13 weeks of the 2012 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad before being added to the active roster on Dec. 8. He appeared in three games. He was waived by the Chiefs on Aug. 31, 2013, before signing with the San Diego Chargers’ practice squad on Sept. 10. He was released from the Chargers’ practice squad on Nov. 19.

Hankerson was drafted by the Redskins in the third round (79th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He appeared in Washington’s first 10 games this season with a career-high seven starts, recording 30 receptions for 375 yards (12.5 avg.) and tying a career season high with three receiving touchdowns.

--Adam Carriker, Washington’s left defensive end from the start of 2010 until he tore his right quadriceps in Week 2 of 2012, is eligible to return to practice.

However, Shanahan doesn’t expect Carriker to get back on the field this season.

“He’s doing rehab, lifting weights, working extremely hard, but it would be a minor miracle if he came back this year,” Shanahan said.

The Redskins have until Dec. 9 to decide whether to activate the 29-year-old Carriker, keep him on physically unable to perform or release him. Carriker, who reworked his contract during the offseason to give the team more salary-cap room, is signed through 2015.

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 -- Years in the last six in which the Redskins will finish no better than .500 if they lose to the 49ers on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I understand what Santana (Moss) meant. I understand what Robert (Griffin III) meant. You’ve got a tough loss and a lot of emotions ... and you look back and say, ‘Maybe I wish I would’ve said it a different way, but this is what I meant.'” -- Coach Mike Shanahan on postgame reactions being misinterpreted.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--TE Jordan Reed suffered a concussion against Philadelphia and was ruled out of Monday night’s game against San Francisco. Fred Davis will be activated for the first time since Week 6.

--WR Leonard Hankerson (knee) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. WR Lance Lewis was promoted from the practice squad to take his spot. Former Chiefs WR Josh Bellamy filled the practice squad vacancy created by Lewis’ promotion.

--DE Stephen Bowen (knee) is questionable to face San Francisco. If Bowen can’t play on Monday, either Chris Baker or Kedric Golston would start in his place.

--CB EJ. Biggers (right knee) was listed as probable Saturday.

--CB Josh Wilson (inflamed toe) is listed as probable to face San Francisco.

--FB Darrel Young (hamstring) is listed as questionable to face San Francisco.

--S Jose Gumbs (ankle) is listed as questionable to face San Francisco.

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Alfred Morris needs 82 yards to become the first Redskins player to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

--WR Pierre Garcon needs four catches to set a career high with 71.

--OLB Brian Orakpo needs one sack to pass the retired Dave Butz (35.5) for fifth in Redskins history.

--OLB Ryan Kerrigan needs two sacks to tie the retired Wilber Marshall (24.5) for 10th in Redskins history.

--QB Robert Griffin III needs 286 yards to join Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen, MVP Joe Theismann, Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien and Jason Campbell as the only Redskins to pass for 3,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

GAME PLAN: Thanks largely to RB Alfred Morris (918 yards) and QB Robert Griffin III (345), Washington leads the league with 1,552 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry. Griffin and the passing game rank 11th in passing yards and yards per pass. WR Pierre Garcon (967 catches, 871 yards) is having a career year. Jordan Reed has set Redskins rookie TE records with 45 catches and 499 yards, but is unsure for Monday because he suffered a concussion last week. The 49ers have one of the NFL’s top defense again and are nearly as strong against the run as they are against the pass so Washington has to keep doing what it does best, run the ball to set up play-action and other passes.

San Francisco is just 18th in yards per pass despite Kaepernick, Pro Bowl TE Vernon Davis and solid veteran WR Anquan Boldin. The 49ers are seventh in yards per carry. Considering that Washington gives up the most yards per pass but is a slightly more respectable 23rd in yards per carry allowed, it would make sense for defensive coordinator Jim Haslett to focus on stopping the run despite his unit’s struggles against the pass. No team throws the ball less often than San Francisco. ILBs London Fletcher and Perry Riley, Washington’s top tacklers, aren’t having strong seasons. Neither are OLBs Ryan Kerrigan and Brian Orakpo, the leading pass-rushers. In fact, only CB DeAnhelo Hall has played particularly well all year.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Redskins OLB Brian Orakpo and Ryan Kerrigan vs. 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick and TE Vernon Davis -- Orakpo and Kerrigan have each gone to the Pro Bowl, but the pass-rush specialists have just four sacks during the past six games as they head into their first matchup with the elusive Kaepernick, who averages six yards a carry. Davis has just 34 catches, but he averages 16.3 yards per grab and has eight TDs.

--Redskins RB Alfred Morris vs. 49ers ILBs Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman -- The past three weeks, Morris, who set the franchise rushing record as a rookie in 2012, has finally been utilized this season. After not being handed the ball 20 times once during the first seven games, Morris has carried 73 times for 353 yards. Willis and Bowman, both Pro Bowl LBs last year, are both voracious tacklers for a defense that allows the fourth-fewest points and seventh-fewest yards.