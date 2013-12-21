Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Another week another shutdown for the Washington Redskins.

Last week on Wednesday, there was a crisis as coach Mike Shanahan revealed that he was benching quarterback Robert Griffin III for Kirk Cousins ... and continued to answer questions about his job security.

This Wednesday’s shutdown announcement was a bit more cheerful -- in respectful celebration of season’s past, anyway -- when team captain and linebacker London Fletcher announced that Sunday’s game against Dallas will all but surely be his final performance on the team’s home field.

“With this being the final home game, I wanted to get an opportunity to say goodbye to the burgundy and gold faithful,” said Fletcher, whose contract is expiring and said that he came into the season 90 percent certain that it would be his last one. “The fans at FedEx have been so (gracious) to me (during) my seven years in Washington. (This is) an opportunity to go out with a bang, get the fans riled up, beat the Cowboys. What better way to end it?”

Actually, last season’s first NFC East championship in 13 years would have been a much better way to end it than this 3-11 mess, but Fletcher said he felt his that his work of nurturing fourth-year inside linebacker Perry Riley Jr. to succeed him wasn’t complete as it is now.

“What every player wants to do is leave a legacy, putting some seeds in place that hopefully will grow and (flourish) years down the road and can be proud of this organization,” said Fletcher, who admitted that he wished he could have gone out like Baltimore’s Ray Lewis did as the captain of a Super Bowl champion last year.

“In order to do it at the level that I’ve been able to do it, it takes a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in time spent training, leading and watching extra film. I’ve enjoyed doing it, but I’ve missed a lot of other parts of my life (his wife and three children under 7). I felt like I’ve accomplished everything I can accomplish in the National Football League.”

Fletcher’s accomplishments are especially impressive considering what he overcame to reach the NFL. Before he turned 13 on Cleveland’s rough East Side, Fletcher’s sister had been raped and murdered, his grandmother had died in his arms and his brother had embarked on a lifetime behind bars. He found salvation in the church and in sports. He went to St. Francis (Pa.) on a basketball scholarship before realizing he had a better chance of making the pros in football.

Of course, Fletcher didn’t just make it. He captained St. Louis’ special teams as a rookie in 1998 before becoming the starting middle linebacker the next year for the Rams’ only Super Bowl champions.

“The way I’ve approached it is to go about my business, being accountable and not wanting to let my teammates and the coaching staff down,” Fletcher said. “I’ve always wanted to be able to be there for them and know that they can count on me.”

Riley and two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Orakpo both said it would be jarring to come to work every day without Fletcher.

“You almost take him for granted because he’s always here, always the vocal leader,” Orakpo said. “London’s so special with his leadership, the way he plays the game so hard with so much intensity. I learned a lot from him. He’s the total package. It’s crazy that he’s never missed a game. It’s gonna be a whole other direction once he officially retires.”

Washington coach Mike Shanahan said that Fletcher’s knowledge of the game has been huge in a 5-foot-10 undrafted rookie from Division III John Carroll being able to start 15 seasons for three teams, winning a Super Bowl and two NFC titles while leading the league in tackles.

“I’ve never been around a guy quite like London,” said Shanahan, who coached Hall of Famers John Elway, Gary Zimmerman and Shannon Sharpe in Denver. “The way he prepares for every game is like he’s preparing for a Super Bowl. The reason why he’s able to make the plays he does is because of his mental preparation and his ability to go out there and play physical football. He likes to hit. For the body to be able to take the hits he’s taken and not miss games is kind of unheard of.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Cowboys lead series, 63-40-2. One of the most memorable meetings was last year’s finale in which the winner would take the NFC East title. The host Redskins won 31-16 as rookie running back Alfred Morris ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

-- Captain London Fletcher, the captain who announced Wednesday that Sunday’s home game will likely be his last after 16 seasons, has dressed next to Robert Griffin III during the second-year quarterback’s tumultuous first two seasons.

Griffin has slumped from the record-setting Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 to inactive for the final three games of 2013, supposedly to preserve his health.

”Robert (came) in with a tremendous amount of pressure when you talk about being a Heisman Trophy winner, so many (four) draft picks they gave up to get him,“ Fletcher said. ”This is an organization that hasn’t had a franchise quarterback for over 20 years so the amount of expectations that he had coming in and the way he performed last year, he exceeded the expectations leading us to the playoffs. ... If you look at it at the end of the year, he hurt himself, he didn’t have a chance to really exhale.

“This is a time for him to exhale, take a step back, reevaluate different things and say, ‘Hey, what do I need to get to be the player that (I know I) can be, the player that everybody knows (I) can be?’ That would be my advice for him. Really just take some time to clear his head and really decompress from everything that’s happened because he’s really been on a whirlwind if you think about it since his last year at Baylor.”

-- Griffin didn’t want to address the latest rumor that his father has suggested to Redskins owner Dan Snyder as a replacement for current coach Mike Shanahan. But the quarterback did appreciate Fletcher’s advice.

”I’ll always remember when I came in this locker room and they sat me next to him,“ Griffin said. ”That was for a reason. I’ve learned a lot from him. There’s not a guy in this locker room you could mention that he hasn’t helped. I just gotta do what Fletch told me, exhale, just let it all go. You have to let the people know you defend you. You can’t try to defend yourself or your family in these situations. People that know me and my parents know what goes on around here.

-- Sunday’s game could also be the home finale for two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Orakpo.

“I haven’t even thought about it because we have a game next week at the Giants,” said Orakpo, whose rookie contract is expirng. “I‘m going to do my same regimen as I always do.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 37 -- Yards that running back Alfred Morris needs to pass Heisman Trophy winners Billy Sims and Eddie George and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the ninth-most rushing yards during a player’s first two seasons, 2,775.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a great problem on our hands. We have two great young quarterbacks on this team. ... I‘m excited for the future of this team.” -- Outside linebacker Brian Orakpo on second-year quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

-- WR Pierre Garcon needs four catches Sunday against Dallas to join Hall of Famer Art Monk as the only Redskins with 100 in a season.

-- OLB Brian Orakpo needs two sacks to tie Ken Harvey for fourth place on the team’s all-time list with 41.5.

-- WR Santana Moss can tie RB Clinton Portis for ninth on Washington’s career list with 49 touchdowns.

-- TE Fred Davis needs seven catches to tie Bill Anderson for fourth by a Redskins tight end with 168.

-- OLB Ryan Kerrigan needs a sack to tie Wilber Marshall for 10th on the team’s career list with 24.5.

--C J.D. Walton was claimed off waivers from Denver. WR Lance Lewis was cut to make room for Walton.

INJURY IMPACT

--TE Jordan Reed will be placed on injured reserve after missing the past four games with a concussion.

--FB Darrel Young was limited again on Thursday after reinjuring a hamstring during the first half last Sunday at Atlanta that had sidelined him during the previous three games.

--OT Trent Williams returned to full practice on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday with a sprained right knee he suffered during the second quarter against the Falcons. He did return to finish the game.

--CB E.J. Biggers took full practice again on Thursday despite a bruised knee.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT:WR Dwayne Harris (hamstring), LB Sean Lee (neck)

--DOUBTFUL: CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring), LB Ernie Sims (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Terrance Williams (hamstring), DE Jarius Wynn (chest)

--PROBABLE: CB Brandon Carr (illness), LB Bruce Carter (hamstring), DT Jason Hatcher (neck), DE George Selvie (back), DE DeMarcus Ware (back)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: TE Jordan Reed (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Darrel Young (hamstring)

--PROBABLE: CB E.J. Biggers (knee), T Trent Williams (knee)

GAME PLAN:

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will likely to try to hit the last-ranked Cowboys defense with both the run and the pass. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who passed for 381 yards and three touchdowns last week at Atlanta in his first start of the season, will likely remain without tight end Jordan Reed (concussion), but receiver Pierre Garcon (96 catches) is the No. 1 target as he was for former starting quarterback Robert Griffin III. Five players caught at least three passes last week. Running back Alfred Morris had his best game in four weeks with 98 yards on 18 carries, but he doesn’t do as well when fullback Darrel Young (hamstring) is sidelined. The Redskins only allowed one sack last week after they had surrendered an average of five over the previous five weeks.

The Redskins allowed an 83-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession last week, but they surrendered just 160 yards the rest of the way and just 20 points even though the offense and special teams committed seven turnovers. Washington has given up the league’s most points but rank 17th against the run, 20th overall and 21st against the pass. Outside linebacker Brian Orakpo registered seven of his team-high 10 sacks during the past six games. Inside linebacker Perry Riley Jr. has supplanted long-time stalwart London Fletcher as Washington’s top tackler. While running back DeMarco Murray has had some big games this year, Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett’s biggest concern is likely quarterback Tony Romo and his favorite targets, receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Redskins RB Alfred Morris vs. Cowboys MLBs Sean Lee, Ernie Sims and DeVonte Holloman -- Morris has always torn up the Cowboys, running 24 times for 113 yards and a TD, 33 times for 200 yards and three TDs in last year’s matchups and 16 times for 81 yards including a 45-yard TD. Lee has clearly been the best player on Dallas’ struggling defense but missed last week with a neck injury. Former Detroit and Philadelphia starter Ernie Sims filled in but injured a hip leaving the job to rookie DeVonte Holloman.

--Redskins CBs DeAngelo Hall vs. Cowboys WR Dez Bryant -- In the 2010 opener, Hall held Bryant to 56 yards on eight catches and won the game with a fumble return TD. Bryant was hurt for the rematch. In 2011, Bryant’s late, long catches against Hall set up both of Dallas’ winning scores. Bryant had 12 catches for 226 yards and two TDs in 2012 but Washington won both games. Hall held Bryant to five catches for 36 yards 10 weeks ago, but the Cowboys rolled.