Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Only nine Washington Redskins remain from 2009, the season before Mike Shanahan became their coach. Of those nine players, seven are unsigned for next year and could be playing their final game for Washington in Sunday’s season finale at the New York Giants.

Unlike the others, two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Orakpo has yet to test his value in the marketplace because he’s concluding the contract he signed as the 13th overall selection in the 2009 draft

“Once the game’s over with, then there will be a kind of realization of what’s at hand,” said Orakpo, who has 10 sacks this season, one shy of his career-high, leaving him two behind retired four-time Pro Bowl pick Ken Harvey for fourth in Redskins history.

While Orakpo, who didn’t practice again on Thursday because of the right groin he strained early during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 24-23 loss to archrival Dallas in the home finale, isn’t even sure to play on Sunday, four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker London Fletcher has said that he’s “99 percent” sure it will be the final game of his 16-year career.

The 38-year-old captain, who signed with Washington as a free agent in 2007, has started a linebacker-record 214 consecutive games and has played in 255 straight games, fourth all-time behind punter Jeff Feagles (352), quarterback Brett Favre (299) and defensive end Jim Marshall (282).

Receiver Santana Moss will be 35 in June, but doesn’t want to entertain questions about retirement.

“I don’t like to even talk about it,” said Moss, who arrived in a March 2005 trade with the New York Jets and has been in Washington longer than any current Redskin although he’s now a backup. “It’s nothing I can control. Every time you get a chance to showcase your ability, that’s your opportunity to go out there and leave the viewers with an everlasting thought of you. It’s been a beautiful experience, but I‘m not trying to have that conversation right now. All I‘m thinking about right now is the Giants.”

So is cornerback DeAngelo Hall, who’s completing his 10th season although he just turned 30 last month.

“I haven’t even thought about next year,” said Hall, who was signed off waivers from Oakland in November 2008 and was cut by the Redskins for salary cap reasons last winter only to re-sign for less money. “It might start to kick in the locker room after the game or on the plane on the way home. I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs here, but it’s been a heck of a ride.”

Safety Reed Doughty wasn’t even supposed to make the Redskins as a sixth-round pick in 2006, but Sunday’s game will be the special teams captain’s his 107th with Washington and his 54th start.

“I feel I’ve done justice to the ability I’ve been given,” Doughty said. “I’ve gone through a lot of stuff from my son’s illness (which was resolved by a kidney transplant), to (Pro Bowl safety) Sean Taylor’s death (in 2007), to my back surgery (in 2008), coaching changes, but I’ve been able to focus on what I need to do at the moment. It’s been a good ride for me, for sure.”

The other unsigned long-time Redskins are former starting tight end Fred Davis, and reserve outside linebacker Rob Jackson, each of whom, like Fletcher, Moss, Hall and Doughty has already re-signed with the Redskins at least once. If all seven veterans depart, backup defensive end Kedric Golston and center Will Montgomery would be the only remaining players who were with Washington before Shanahan’s hiring in January 2010.

SERIES HISTORY: 162nd regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 93-64-4. One of the most memorable meetings was Washington’s 15-14 victory in the snow at RFK Stadium on Dec. 19, 1982, Mark Moseley’s last-minute 42-yard field kick broke the NFL record for consecutive field goals with 21 and put the Redskins in the playoffs for the first time in six years en route to their first Super Bowl victory.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (1)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Trent Williams, Tackle, 2

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Brian Orakpo was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s regular-season finale due to the strained right groin he suffered last week.

Coach Mike Shanahan said the team “probable would lean in that direction if he wasn’t ready to play” when asked if Orakpo could be inactive Sunday.

Orakpo needs half a sack to become the fifth player in Redskins history with 40.

Fellow outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (wrist) and fullback Darrel Young (hamstring) practiced Friday and are listed as probable.

Shanahan’s will meet with owner Dan Snyder following the season to discuss his future with the team, but said that meeting has not yet been scheduled.

-- After passing Hall of Famer Art Monk with a Redskins’ season record 107th catch last Sunday, Pierre Garcon can match the retired Jimmy Smith as one of just two receivers to catch five passes in every game of a 16-game season in Sunday’s finale at the New York Giants.

“I‘m just enjoying the moment, trying to get wins,” Garcon said. “No matter whether it’s preseason, regular season or playoffs, I‘m always out there trying to make a play. I‘m not doing anything different than any other year. After so much hard work, things start to fall into place for you.”

If Garcon maintains his seven catches per game pace, he’ll finish the season with 114, a total exceeded by only 12 receivers in NFL history. He’s leading the league in catches (107), third down catches (30) and targets (174) while ranking third in yards after the catch (586). He’s on pace for 1,376 receiving yards, which would rank fifth in Washington history, behind teammate Santana Moss’ 2005 season, Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell’s two best years and Henry Ellard’s 1994 campaign.

Garcon is playing so well that last Sunday against Dallas, he caught a pass while sitting down.

“He’s in a zone,” said Santana Moss, whom Garcon supplanted as the Redskins’ No. 1 receiver.

Garcon caught only 44 passes -- for a team-leading 633 receiving yards -- while being sidelined or hampered by a toe injury for the majority of his debut season with the Redskins. But this year, the 27-year-old Garcon has certainly justified the five-year, $42.5 million contract, $20.5 million guaranteed, that the Redskins gave him to leave Indianapolis as a free agent in March 2012.

“Pierre’s been phenomenal,” safety Reed Doughty said. “He took a lot of flak last year because of the injury, but he played excellent when he was able to. This year, he showed everybody who he can be and what he will be going forward. He’s special.”

-- After passing Hall of Famer Barry Sanders last Sunday for most rushing yards during his first two seasons, running back Alfred Morris (2,826) can top Canton lock LaDainian Tomlinson for eighth place on that list with 94 yards against the Giants. With 132 yards, Morris, a sixth-round choice in the 2012 draft, would pass Super Bowl XV MVP O.J. Anderson. Former Redskin Clinton Portis is sixth with 3,099 yards during his first two years in Denver.

“We peek at our rushing rank from time to time,” said center Will Montgomery, who, like the rest of his linemates, has started every game for the Redskins, who rank fifth in rushing and second in yards per carry, a year after they led the NFL. “We’re definitely proud of what Alfred’s accomplished over his first two years. He’s a hell of a back. He usually makes the first guy miss. He’s gonna be good for a lot of years in this league.”

-- One of the oddities of Washington’s season is that kicker Kai Forbath, who had two field goal tries blocked in its last victory way back in Week 9, has converted all 12 of his attempts during the ongoing seven-game losing streak.

“I got off to a tough start with the (groin) injury (which sidelined him in Weeks 2-4), but I bounced back from that and got in a rhythm with our new snapper Kyle (Nelson, who replaced the injured Nick Sundberg in Week 7),” said Forbath, who is 16 for 20 this season and 33 of 38 during his two years with Washington. “I feel good. I‘m healthy. I’ve been kicking well. We’re in a good spot right now.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 35 -- Years since the Redskins have endured a winless December as will be the case if they lose at the Giants on Sunday. And Washington was just 0-3 in December 1978. This year’s whitewash would be 0-5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At 3-12, most people would say why risk it? If I‘m healthy enough I‘m going to play. I want to be out there with my teammates. I do want to end on a good note if I can.” -- Outside linebacker Brian Orakpo on whether he’ll play Sunday after being LIMITED in practice this week with right groin he strained last Sunday. Washington led Dallas 23-14 when Orakpo exited early in the fourth quarter but lost 24-23 in part because there was little pass rush against Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at NEW YORK GIANTS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Brian Orakpo (groin).

--PROBABLE: LB Ryan Kerrigan (wrist), RB Darrel Young (hamstring).

NEW YORK GIANTS

--OUT: WR Victor Cruz (knee), G Brandon Mosley (hand), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), TE Adrien Robinson (knee).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Trumaine McBride (groin), WR Rueben Randle (knee).

--PROBABLE: RB Andre Brown (concussion), G David Diehl (knee), RB Peyton Hillis (concussion), CB Jayron Hosley (illness), DT Cullen Jenkins (shin, quadricep), CB Terrell Thomas (knee).

PLAYER NOTES

-- WR Pierre Garcon can tie the retired Jimmy Smith (and possibly Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown) as the only players to catch at least five passes in each game of a 16-game season.

-- OLB Brian Orakpo needs half a sack to become the fifth player in Redskins history with 40.

-- TE Logan Paulsen needs two catches to tie his career-high of 25.

-- CB DeAngelo Hall will start his 67th consecutive regular season game for Washington on Sunday, second on the team behind the retiring London Fletcher’s streak of 112 straight.

-- C Will Montgomery will start his 45th consecutive game for Washington on Sunday, the longest streak for anyone on the Redskins’ offense.

INJURY IMPACT

-- OLB Brian Orakpo didn’t practice again on Thursday after straining his right groin during the fourth quarter last Sunday against Dallas and on Friday was listed as questionable.

-- OLB Ryan Kerrigan (wrist) took full practice again on Thursday.

-- FB Darrel Young (hamstring) took full practice again on Thursday.

GAME PLAN:

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan had a strong game in Week 15 as Kirk Cousins passed for 381 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of 2013 while running back Alfred Morris gained 98 yards on just 18 carries. However, Cousins sank to 197 yards last week while Morris managed just 88 yards on 24 carries. The one consistent positive for Washington’s offense is receiver Pierre Garcon, who has had at least five catches in every game en route to a franchise-record 107. Garcon had nine catches in Week 13 against the Giants but for just 61 yards and also fumbled away the Redskins’ last shot while Morris was shut down with just 26 yards on 11 carries. Then-starting quarterback Robert Griffin III completed 24 of 32 passes but for only 207 yards and was sacked five times, four by Giants defensive end Justin Tuck.

Coordinator Jim Haslett’s defense had one of its better games in Week 16, limiting Dallas to 309 yards, but the Cowboys drove 73 and then 87 yards to score 10 points during the final 6:09 to win 24-23. The Redskins held the Giants to 286 yards (80 on the ground) and 16 first downs while recording three sacks in Week 13, but New York scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to win 24-17. Sound familiar? New York is just 17th in passing and Eli Manning’s favorite target, receiver Victor Cruz, is out for the year, but the quarterback will certainly still test Washington’s league-worst pass defense. If top pass rusher Brian Orakpo (10 sacks) can’t play because of the groin he strained against the Cowboys, the Redskins will need a big game from fellow outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (8.5) because no one else has more than 2.5.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Redskins RT Tyler Polumbus vs. Giants LDE Justin Tuck.

Tuck has a solid nine sacks, but just five of those came in New York’s first 11 games or its last three. That’s because the nine-year veteran recorded four sacks in Week 13 against Washington and Polumbus. Tuck is 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, but he’s much quicker than the 6-8, 305-pound Polumbus. Expect the Redskins to double-team Tuck often even though RDE Mathias Kiwanuka had two sacks in last week’s victory at Detroit.

--Redskins FS Brandon Meriweather vs. Giants QB Eli Manning

Meriweather has just two interceptions this season, but that’s still tied for second in a Washington secondary which has produced just 11 (including one by since-released S Jordan Pugh). Not only are Manning’s 26 interceptions easily the league-high, so is the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s 4.9 interception percentage. One of Meriweather’s two picks came in the team’s first meeting in Week 13.