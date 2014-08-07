Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Back in the winter of 2006, then-Washington Redskins front office boss Vinny Cerrato made arguably the worst quasi-trade in recent franchise history.

He declined to re-sign steady strong safety Ryan Clark -- who started for Washington’s first playoff team in six seasons the previous fall -- and opted instead to lavish a six-year, $30 million contract on undeservedly-hyped free agent replacement Adam Archuleta.

While Archuleta was benched after just seven starts of an ugly 5-11 season and then dumped on Chicago the following March for a sixth-round draft choice, Clark helped Pittsburgh to four playoff appearances, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl victory during his eight seasons with the Steelers, none of which were below .500.

In Clark’s absence, the Redskins made the playoff just twice and finished in the NFC East basement six times. Only LaRon Landry, their first-round draft pick in 2007, was effective for a decent stretch in Clark’s spot for a defense that might have hit rock bottom during the 3-13 disaster of 2013. Meanwhile, Clark wore the No. 21 of his late Redskins partner Sean Taylor during practices in Pittsburgh.

“There wasn’t really one particular thing that ... hurt us,” said cornerback DeAngelo Hall, who was a rare standout on the unit in 2013. “It was a little bit of everything in different games, whether it was tackling, whether it was giving up explosive plays.”

Poor safety play was responsible for some of those mistakes so Clark returned to Washington this spring for a one-year, $1 million deal. Hall believes that Clark will be a difference-maker for the defense even though he’ll be 35 in October.

”Having a guy like Ryan, he’s just a student in the game,“ Hall said. ”He can not only line everybody up but he can go out there and make plays. He’s going to be another physical presence back there in that secondary that as corners that you love to have. Guys aren’t going to want to run across the middle knowing that Ryan Clark is going to hit them or (fellow starting safety) Brandon Meriweather is going to hit them.

He’s a guy that I feel like can just help our young guys. We drafted some young guys last year (safeties Phillip Thomas and Bacarri Rambo) that can play football, but they didn’t have a guy back there who could really teach them and relay to them the things that they needed to know to be a professional athlete. Ryan can definitely do that for us as well. I think our young guys are going to benefit so much from having a guy like Ryan who’s just an ultimate pro.”

Clark, who wears Taylor No. 21 in camp, has been perhaps the most exuberant Redskin in Richmond, playing to the crowd and making a point of wearing his game pants when most teammates have been in shorts. His message being that it’s always game day in his mind.

“I don’t have to talk about things in terms of the players I (played) with or the things that we accomplished as much as I can just talk about, ‘Look, when you play this defense, this is how you want things to go,’ or ‘When you’re fitting in this defense, this how you want it to go,’ ” Clark said. “We were watching TV the other day and they had Seattle’s stats from last year and I referenced the defense that won the 2008-2009 Super Bowl that was much better than they were - we just didn’t talk as much - and so I just referenced that in a joking way. But seriously, like just explaining to them Seattle is good because they have good players, but if you put their film on, they run to the ball. They tackle well, and those are all the things that make you good. When we were good back in the day, we had one star (Troy Polamalu). Everybody else just played hard and they made themselves good.”

Clark believes that Washington’s defense can rebound from a season in which only four teams were as bad against both the run and the pass and in which only two teams allowed more points.

”If you look at what we were doing last year, we had no strengths,“ Clark said bluntly. ”That’s why you go out and get (free agent defensive end) Jason Hatcher. That’s why you have a faster Keenan Robinson now that gets the opportunity to replace (retired inside linebacker) London Fletcher.

”Right now we’re building our identity. That’s what this camp is about. That’s why it’s so important for me to be out there every day, for Brandon (Meriweather) to be out there, for DeAngelo. We can’t take days off. You can’t say you need a break, because right now we have to build that chemistry, build that camaraderie until we know what kind of defense we are. We want to be predicated on physicality. You want to stop the run first, then you play the pass.

“We know it starts up front. I think we have the guys to do it, we have the horses. It’s about everybody understanding we all can’t be stars. Everybody is not going to make every play. Sometimes it’s about doing your job and allowing the next man to make a play.”

If Clark is also a good influence on the talented but often-undisciplined Meriweather and cornerback David Amerson, the nickel corner as a rookie in 2013, is better opposite Hall than predecessor Josh Wilson, Washington’s secondary might not be the team’s biggest weakness as it was last season.

“In any business, any organization, nobody wants to be the weak link,” Hall said. “We understand that. We’re working even harder because we don’t want to be the ones that let everybody else down. You best believe myself, Ryan, Brandon, we’re ready to roll. We’re ready to go out there and make as many plays as possible. We understand we have got a lot of high-profile guys on that offensive side of the ball. We don’t mind putting that hard hat on and going to work. That’s what we’re going to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Redskins held the first of three joint practices with the perennial AFC East champion Patriots Monday in Richmond and quarterback Robert Griffin III was happy to have a brief chance to talk to his New England counterpart Tom Brady, who started five Super Bowls and won three.

“He was saying that he’s been in the same offense for 15 years, which is astounding,” said Griffin, who’s learning the second offense of his three NFL seasons. “That’s amazing. ... He said this is only my third year and ... I have a lot of football left in me. That’s good coming from a guy like him. Hopefully I get a chance to sit down with him if he’s not too busy. We’ll both be watching a lot of film getting ready for tomorrow’s practice.”

--Unlike the eight previous Redskins coaches, first-year boss Jay Gruden starts his practices with special teams. Gruden says it’s not just because Washington struggled so much in that area in 2013.

“We first of all have to sell the fact that it’s (a) very important phase of a football game, equally as important as offense and defense,” Gruden explained. “So there’s a sense of accountability amongst our players that has to be taught and (sepcial teams coach Ben) Kotwica is a perfect guy to teach that. He’s a go-getter, no question about it. He’s very organized, and he is to the point, doesn’t beat around the bush. I think players respect him a lot in that regard, and him and (special teams assistant Bradford) Banta have done a good job of rallying our troops, getting them in there and when they’re in there doing a good job of having organization, a purpose for what they’re doing and guys are buying in.”

--The majority of athletes maintain that they put a season behind them as soon as it’s over, especially an ugly one like Washington’s 3-13 campaing of 2013. But not Redskins nose tackle Barry Cofield, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2006.

“We reference last year all the time,” Cofield said. “Believe it or not, we did some positive things last year, even defensively. You know, we had some good snaps, especially towards the end of the season. You know, we actually played some really good football at times. We reference that for encouragement, and we also learn from the bad plays - every bad snap, all the bad stats, all the rankings. You definitely use that to fuel your fire. As much as you want to look forward, you want to use last year.”

And where former coach Mike Shanahan got involved in all aspects of the team despite having spent his career on offense, new coach Jay Gruden, also a defensive specialist, is letting veteran coordinator Jim Haslett and Co. do their jobs without much micromanaging.

“He’s letting us play defense,” Cofield said of Gruden. “I think the great head coaches let their assistants, let their coordinators and let their players police themselves. He’s a great offensive mind. He’s obviously going to be slanted that way as far as his time. We have Coach Haslett and (defensive line) Coach (Jacob) Burney has been around forever. (Defensive backs) coach Raheem (Morris) has been a head coach. We have so many great coaches on the defensive side of the ball that I don’t think we need the head coach (on defense) at all. I definitely see Jay giving (Haz) the reins.”

Cofield added that Gruden, a first-time NFL head coach, isn’t “biased” like other offensive-minded coaches, without, of course, naming names.

“Most offensive coaches are biased, but I don’t think he’s being biased,” Cofield said. “If its third-and-two in the drill and the (ballcarrier) gets tagged at the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a first down. The ball’s going to keep moving and ... the ball’s going to end up in the red zone somehow, someway. ... But today we got a pick and the twos came up after (cornerback DeAngelo Hall) got his pick and that was a good sight. I think everyone loves Jay right now. When the bullets start flying and you take that loss, that’s when everybody’s true character comes out. It’s all good feelings right now so hopefully we can keep those feelings.”

--Kory Lichtensteiger was solely a left guard for Washington the past four seasons, but new coach Jay Gruden wasn’t a fan of incumbent center Will Montgomery. So when Montgomery was cut and the Redskins signed free agent guard Shawn Lauvao from Cleveland, Lichtensteiger moved to the middle. And so far, Gruden has been pleased with the five-year veteran’s transition.

“Kory’s done a nice job,” Gruden said. “It’s not easy sometimes for a guard to move (to) center, but he’s a natural center. He’s got great movement obviously. He’s done good with the calls. We had two fumbled snaps the first day in the rain, other than that, in the OTAs and today, everything has been clean. I am very happy with Kory’s progress.”

BATTLE OF THE WEEK: Third/fourth corners. Three-time Pro Bowl pick DeAngelo Hall and second-year man David Amerson -- replacing Josh Wilson, now with Atlanta -- are near-locks to start, but there’s serious competition for the third spot held last year by Amerson and the fourth spot which was E.J. Biggers’ in 2013.

Biggers, former New Orleans and Oakland starter Tracy Porter, Richard Crawford -- who saw time there as a rookie in 2013 but missed last year with a torn ACL, fourth-round draft choice Bashaud Breeland and practice squad veteran Chase Minnifield are the leading contenders.

Crawford has drawn particular praise from first-year coach Jay Gruden.

“I’ve been impressed with Richard,” Gruden said. “I really (like) his quickness in and out of cuts. He’s a very good nickel. There’s a major competition going on there in the secondary.”

However, Crawford is behind the rest of them on the Redskins’ depth chart for The Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Patriots. Breeland, who continues to impress in camp, was on the first kickoff coverage and kickoff coverage in the joint practice on Aug. 4. Biggers was on the former. Porter had a rough day against Brady and the Pats on Aug. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a lotta guys to spread the ball to. I‘m real interested to (see) how opposing defenses is going to be able to cover all the guys we got here and stop (2013 Pro Bowl running back) Alfred Morris and (2012 Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III) from running. It’s gonna be scary to see our offense rolling.” -- CB DeAngelo Hall on Washington’s offense which added free agent WRs DeSean Jackson and Andre Roberts and has TE Jordan Reed healthy again after he missed the last six games of 2013 with a concussion.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Pierre Garcon, who has been dealing with hamstring issues, was held out of practice on Aug. 5.

--FS Ryan Clark left practice early on Aug. 5 after tweaking a hamstring.

--S Phillip Thomas, who has been dealing with hamstring issues, was held out of team drills on Aug. 5.

--OLB Rob Jackson returned to full practice after sitting out team drills on Aug. 4 with a shoulder injury suffered on Aug. 2.

--DE Jason Hatcher remains on physically unable to perform after having his left knee scoped in late June. Hatcher could return when the Redskins resume practice after Thursday’s preseason opener against New England.

--DE Stephen Bowen remains on PUP as he continues to rehab from microfracture knee surgery late last fall. Bowen expects to return this month.

--WR Leonard Hankerson remains on PUP as he continues to rehab from ACL surgery late last fall. There has been no timetable for Hankerson’s return.

--WR DeSean Jackson returned on Aug. 4 after missing the previous practice with sore legs.

--T Trent Williams returned on Aug. 2 after missing the previous practice with a sore shin.

--S Akeem Davis returned on Aug. 2 after missing two days for the birth of his child.

--T Tyler Polumbus returned on Aug. 2 after missing three days for personal reasons.

--DE Doug Worthington injured a hamstring on July 28 and was back in team drills on Aug. 4.

--WR Jerry Rice Jr. was placed on the waived injured list on Aug. 4 with a torn labrum suffered on July 31.

--DL Jeremy Towns, a rookie FA, was signed on Aug. 4 to take Rice’s roster spot.