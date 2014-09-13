Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

The Washington Redskins could have won last week’s opener at Houston, but two fumbles at the Texans’ 7-yard line, a blown coverage and tackle on Houston’s only offensive touchdown and having a punt blocked for a touchdown added up to a 17-6 defeat.

So now the Redskins are in trouble again, only 10 days into the season. That’s nothing new for a franchise that posted a winning record after three games in only one of the five previous seasons. Washington went on to finish last in the NFC East in four of those five years, but veteran players declined to term Sunday’s home opener against 0-1 Jacksonville a must-win.

“The sense of urgency has to be taken up a level because we gotta get a win and Jacksonville was up on a good Philadelphia team 17-0 (before losing 34-17),” said defensive end Kedric Golston, who is in his ninth season in Washington, making him the senior Redskin after receiver Santana Moss (who was inactive in Houston). “You can’t panic. It’s still early in the season. But you gotta start getting some W‘s.”

Fifth-year fullback Darrel Young termed the loss to the Texans was frustrating, but didn’t alter his confidence in the Redskins.

“We know we could have won that game,” Young said. “We shouldn’t be worried because it’s (only) one out of 16. ... The goal is to win the next one. The point of emphasis is the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Washington allowed three sacks in Houston, similar to its average of 2.7 from 2013. But After recording just 31 sacks last season, the Jaguars produced five against the Eagles, a fact that certainly got the attention of the Redskins whose job it is to protect quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“That really jumps out at you,” said tight end Logan Paulsen, a blocking specialist who will share the spot on Sunday with converted receiver Niles Paul in the absence of injured top pass-catching threat Jordan Reed. “That’s something we have to prepare for diligently. There was some stuff we can clean up (from last week), but (Texans Pro Bowl defensive end) J.J. Watt is a mismatch for everybody except for maybe (two-time Pro Bowl left tackle) Trent (Williams).”

Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Reed will “most likely be out on Sunday” and that “he’s a long shot, I would say.”

“I‘m here to be ready,” said Paulsen, an undrafted rookie in 2010 who stepped in when former starter Fred Davis was hurt and/or suspended in 2011 and 2012 and when Reed was hurt in 2013.

“You would think so,” Paul said when asked if he and Paulsen can make up for Reed’s loss. “Logan is a true tight end. He brings a different element to the passing game. I‘m a receiver moved to tight end.”

Meanwhile, the defense will be without nose tackle Barry Cofield, who has been the line’s leader since his arrival in 2011. Cofield suffered a high ankle sprain against the Texans and was placed on designated for return injured reserve.

Left end Chris Baker will move to the nose and Jarvis Jenkins will regain the spot at which he started in 19 games in 2012 and 2013.

“I had a pretty strong (training) camp and this is another chance for me to establish my starter ability,” said Jenkins, a second-round selection in the 2011 draft who lost his spot when he didn’t produce much during Washington’s awful 2013 season.

Baker, who began his Redskins career as a reserve nose tackle in 2012 before moving to end last year, is excited to move back to his original position.

“I love it,” said Baker, who at 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds is built like a nose tackle more than a defensive end. “I always loved to play nose. I‘m a nose tackle that played defensive end so now I‘m back to my natural position. It’ll be an easy transition.”

Washington’s special teams, which seemed to be improved over 2013, already had a setback this year with by the blocked punt and blocked extra point.

Special teams coach Ben Kotwica said, “the food was great, the music sounded wonderful and then we hit the iceberg.”

Paul, one of the unit’s holdover leaders, didn’t buy the Titanic reference, saying, “It’s fixed already. It won’t happen again. We’re playing a lot better. We did some good stuff on coverage. It’s a lot different than it was last year.”

But are the Redskins any better than the bumbling bunch who nosedived from 10-6 NFC East champions in 2012 to 3-13 division cellar-dwellers last year? If they can’t beat the visiting Jaguars, who were 4-12 in 2013, then that argument will be near-impossible to make.

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 4-1. The most memorable game between the teams was in 2006 when receiver Santana Moss caught his third touchdown of the day, a 68-yard catch-and-run from former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell 1:49 into overtime to give host Washington a 36-30 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--With second-year player Bacarri Rambo whiffing badly on last Sunday’s most-needed tackle -- the one that turned a 25-yard completion to DeAndre Hopkins into a 76-yard touchdown -- fellow safety Duke Ihenacho might well make his Redskins debut on Sunday, two weeks after being claimed off waivers.

“It’s tough not to be able to contribute,” Ihenacho, who started 14 games for AFC champion Denver last season said of being inactive at Houston. “(Washington coordinator Jim Haslett’s defensive scheme) is not that hard to pick up. It’s just getting comfortable and getting some more reps and being out there with the guys. I just want to play. I want to contribute a lot. Hopefully this week’s the week.”

Free safety Ryan Clark, who will start next to whoever is in the lineup at strong safety, hasn’t lost faith in Rambo, who was benched as a rookie because of his poor tackling.

“At some point this year, we’ll all miss (critical tackles),” said Clark, a 13-year veteran. “That’s why you run to the ball. It’s not his fault that we lost that game. It’s not his fault that they scored that touchdown. That’s a team play. The thing for him is not letting the demons of last year come back and think [that] is the same old thing. You miss one tackle, one play, play the next down.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 9 - Consecutive losses for the Redskins, the NFL’s longest streak after Houston snapped its 14-game skid by beating Washington last Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Probably by the end of the season, no one’s going to miss more tackles than I will. Some of them I really don’t care. Sometimes you try to make a statement. [But} those are the ones you really need to make.” -- FS Ryan Clark on SS Bacarri Ramobo’s missed tackle on Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins’ 76-yard touchdown catch last week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Redskins officially ruled tight end Jordan Reed out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for three to four weeks.

Kicker Kai Forbath also showed up on the injury report as questionable with a groin injury. Coach Jay Gruden said Forbath will kick Saturday.

“Just a little sore in the groin and we are just trying to be safe with him and see what he can do tomorrow,” Gruden said. “He is going to have to prove to us tomorrow that he can kick. It’s just a weird deal.”

Gruden said the injury does not appear to be as severe as the groin injury Forbath dealt with lst season, but that the Redskins will have another kicker on stand-bye for Sunday.

Linebacker Akeem Jordan (knee) and cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring) will not play, while defensive end Kedric Golston (groin), right tackle Tyler Polumbus (ankle) and linebacker Brian Orakpo (ankle) are officially listed as questionable.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver Cecil Shorts did not practice for the second consecutive day and appears unlikely to make his season debut Sunday as he is listed as doubtful with his hamstring injury.

However, running back Toby Gerhart’s ankle is improving steadily and he is listed as probable.

Safety Johnathan Cyprien is out with a concussion, as is tight end Clay Harbor (calf), running back Storm Johnson (ankle) and tackle Austin Pasztor (hand).

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Tracy Porter, who missed the Houston game with a hamstring injury, didn’t practice again on Thursday and has been ruled out against the Jaguars by Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

--TE Jordan Reed is out for Sunday’s game with Jacksonville after suffering a moderate strained hamstring last Sunday at Houston.

--DE Kedric Golston, who strained a groin against the Texans, didn’t practice again on Thursday and is doubtful for Sunday.

--ILB Akeem Jordan, who missed the Houston game with an ailing knee, didn’t practice again on Thursday.

--K Kai Forbath was limited on Thursday with an ailing groin.

--OLB Brian Orakpo was limited again on Thursday because of an ongoing ankle injury but is expected to start as usual against Jacksonville.

--T Trent Williams took full practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with an ailing shoulder.

--S Duke Ihenacho took full practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with an ankle he had turned during individual drills.

--NT Barry Cofield, who suffered a high right ankle sprain in last Sunday’s opening loss at Houston, was placed on injured reserve/designated for return on Tuesday.

--S Akeem Davis was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday to fill Cofield’s roster spot.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT (9-12-14)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: S Johnathan Cyprien (concussion), TE Clay Harbor (calf), RB Storm Johnson (ankle), T Austin Pasztor (hand)

--DOUBTFUL: WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Alan Ball (abdomen)

--PROBABLE: RB Toby Gerhart (ankle), CB Dwayne Gratz (ankle), DT Abry Jones (abdomen), WR Marqise Lee (hamstring), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: LB Akeem Jordan (knee), CB Tracy Porter (hamstring), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

--DOUBTFUL: DE Kedric Golston (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: K Kai Forbath (right groin), S Duke Ihenacho (ankle), LB Brian Orakpo (ankle), T Tyler Polumbus (ankle)

--PROBABLE: T Trent Williams (shoulder)

GAME PLAN: Jay Gruden’s first game plan as a head coach instead of an offensive coordinator produced just six points thanks to a blocked extra point and a pair of fumbles at the Houston 7-yard line. The next day, Gruden admitted that he should have called for more runs since Alfred Morris averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

So look for quarterback Robert Griffin III to hand off more to Morris and perhaps taking a couple of more shots downfield to receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who caught 18 balls for just 139 yards last week in Gruden’s conservative game plan. The latter will be easier if the line can do a better job in pass protection against the Jaguars than it did against the Texans.

Other than a 76-yard touchdown bomb on which they blew a coverage and safety Bacarri Rambo missed the tackle, Washington’s defenders allowed only three points, 15 first downs and 240 yards. The Redskins held Texans star running back Arian Foster to just 3.8 yards per carry and ace receiver Andre Johnson to 93 yards on six catches.

The Jaguars don’t have similar weapons for quarterback Chad Henne, especially since new starting running back Toby Gerhart managed just 42 yards on 18 carries in his Jacksonville debut. Washington outside linebackers Brian Orakpo and Ryan Kerrigan didn’t get to the quarterback in Houston. They need to get the pass rush going against Jacksonville’s less experienced offensive tackles.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Redskins OTs Trent williams and Tyler Polumbus vs. Jaguars DEs Chris Clemons, Red Bryant and Ryan Davis.

Two-time Pro Bowl pick Williams and Polumbus each allowed a sack in last week’s loss at Houston in which quarterback Robert Griffin III was harrassed much of the day. The swift, 254-pound Clemons, who began his career with Washington in 2004-05, recorded his 59th career sack last week at Philadelphia in the Jacksonville debut for him and his bulky, 323-pound ex-Seattle teammate Bryant. Williams, who’s more athletic than Polumbus, should draw Clemons while the rangier Polumbus takes on Bryant. Davis had two sacks last week at Philadelphia, double his total in his eight previous career games.

--Redskins CBs DeAngelo Hall, David Amerson and Bashaud Breeland vs. Jaguars WRs Cecil Shorts, Marquise Lee and Allen Hurns.

While 2013 Jaguars receiving leader Shorts rested his ailing hamstring last week -- he’s expected to play on Sunday -- second-round draft pick Lee had six catches for 62 yards while undrafted rookie Hurns became the first NFL player to catch two touchdown passes in the first quarter of his debut. He finished with four catches for 110 yards and the two scores. Hall, Amerson and Breeland helped hold Texans star receiver Andre Johnson relatively in check (six catches, 93 yards), they were part of a secondary that blew a coverage that resulted in the 76-yard touchdown catch by receiver DeAndre Hopkins.