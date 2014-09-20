Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against his former team, tthe Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether he plays is expected to be a game-day decision.

Jackson suffered a sprained shoulder last week and returned to limited practice for the first time Friday.

“He was very limited,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Jackson’s work Friday. “But I think it was a step in the positive direction. (We will) get another look at him (Saturday) with the trainers and then we’ll gauge him on Sunday morning and see where he’s at. I think he’s taking steps in a positive direction.”

After playing the last six seasons for the Eagles, Jackson had his eye on Sunday’s game in Philadelphia since the schedule was released this spring.

So the 2013 Pro Bowl pick, who was shockingly cut by the Eagles in March and then signed with the Redskins a few days later, said all week that he plans to be in the lineup despite a grade one sprain in his left shoulder.

“Being in Philadelphia my first six years ... and accomplishing some of the things I accomplished to start my career ... obviously it’s going to be a huge game for myself and something I looked forward to ever since everything went down the way it went down (with the Eagles),” said Jackson, who had a falling out with Philadelphia coach Chip Kelly but hasn’t caused any problems in Washington.

“Being able to get cleared (by) the trainers is more of what we’re waiting for to see if they’ll give me the OK, but I should be good to go come Sunday,” said Jackson, who didn’t practice Wednesday but said his shoulder was less swollen and sore than it was Sunday. “It’s not any broken bones, no torn ligaments or things like that. I don’t think an AC joint is jeopardizing my career in the long haul. If it’s all on me, I‘m playing. I don’t plan on missing this game.”

Kicker Kai Forbath (right groin) and center Kory Lichtensteiger (foot) were also listed as questionable despite taking part in all of Friday’s session. Gruden said Forbath “felt pretty good” Friday, but acknowledged punter Tress Way may handle kickoff duties Sunday.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III (ankle) and tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) were officially listed as out for Sunday’s game, as expected, although Gruden said he had been “hoping for a miracle” with Reed. Also out are linebacker Akeem Jordan (knee) and cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring). Defensive end Kedric Gholston is doubtful with a groin injury.

The biggest injury news for the Eagles is linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who was officially ruled out due to a calf injury and may be replaced in the starting lineup by Casey Matthews, who has not started a game since his rookie season in 2011. Both Matthews and Emmanuel Acho took first-team reps this week.

Wide receiver Josh Huff (shoulder) is doubtful to play, while offensive tackle Matt Tobin (ankle) and safety Earl Wolff (knee) are questionable.

SERIES HISTORY: 158th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 80-72-5. The most memorable recent game between the teams was played in Washington in 2010. The Redskins announced a contract extension for ex-Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb not long before kickoff. The Eagles responded with an 88-yard bomb on the first snap which jump-started a quick 31-0 lead en route to a 59-28 romp.

--The Washington Redskins will get their longest look at Kirk Cousins as a starter when the third-year quarterback takes over while Robert Griffin III is sideline indefinitely with a dislocated left ankle.

Cousins started one game in 2012 when Griffin was hurt and the final three of the lost 2013 season when then-coach Mike Shanahan sat down the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year. It is not known how long it will take for Griffin to return this time.

“Certainly it’s different,” who stepped in when Griffin was hurt during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 41-10 rout of Jacksonville. “(It‘s) much earlier in the season with a lot more to play for. That creates a heightened sense of urgency.”

But Cousins isn’t the excitable type.

“It’s just a credit to Kirk for being prepared for everything and anything,” fullback Darrel Young said after Cousins posted a 109.4 passer rating against the Jaguars.

Cousins said that preparation is even more important for him than some other quarterbacks since, “I‘m not 6-5 (he’s 6-3). I don’t run a 4.3. I don’t have an arm that can throw it 90 yards. ... I‘m always going to try to make sure that my command of this offense is as strong as it can be. ... If I don’t have good command and I‘m not making good decisions and if I‘m not doing a good job of managing the game, then I‘m not going to be playing in this league very long.”

First-year coach Jay Gruden is certainly happy that Cousins was on hand to take over in Griffin’s absence.

The admiration goes both ways. While Shanahan was known for his work with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Steve Young and John Elway, Gruden was a star quarterback in the Arena League and, as an offensive coordinator, helped Andy Dalton lead Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

”You trust him because he has been in your shoes,“ Cousins said. ”I watched him have a lot of success with Andy Dalton the last three seasons and I believe that if I just do what he tells me to, stay patient, trust the process, keep working, good things are going to happen.

“I felt like it was probably the best possible scenario, selfishly for me, to have a coach who had proven success with a guy in Andy who I would say is a similar player to me.”

Gruden said Monday that quarterback Griffin’s dislocated left ankle is expected to remain in a cast for only 10 days followed by four-to-six weeks of rehab. That would put Griffin on target to return for one of Washington’s first three November games: at Minnesota, at home against Tampa Bay and at San Francisco.

--Sunday’s game matches Washington’s top-ranked defense against Philadelphia’s top-ranked offense. The latter ranking isn’t surprising since the Eagles finished second on offense in 2013, but the Redskins were 18th on defense.

Safety Ryan Clark, a 13-year veteran, isn’t ready to anoint Washington one of the NFL’s best defenses just yet after handling Houston in the opener except for one long touchdown pass and one late clock-eating drive; and throttling lowly Jacksonville 41-10 except for two deep balls.

”We can’t throw a party, can’t hang balloons around lockers,“ Clark said. ”That’s how you’re supposed to play against a team like (Jacksonville). ... It’s not any barometer of how good we can be this season.

Sunday we’ll know, when we step on the field against an NFC East opponent picked to win the division.”

Inside linebacker Keenan Robinson, who’ll be making his third career start on Sunday, doesn’t see Washington’s defense as surprisingly improved although he, end Jason Hatcher and Clark are the only true newcomers to the unit’s group of regulars.

“I don’t know why they’re surprised about us,” said Robinson, who missed December 2012 and all of 2013 with torn pecs. “We have good players. ... We’re finally putting it all together. Executing the scheme, that’s really what’s causing us to do what we’ve been able to do and be great.”

--Running back Alfred Morris’ 85 yards rushing against Jacksonville gave the third-year veteran 3,064 in just 34 career games. That’s seven games fewer than it took previous franchise record-holder Larry Brown to top the 3,000 yard mark. Morris, who averaged 1,444 during his first two seasons, needs just 1,022 yards (73 yards per game, 17 below his average) the rest of the year to move into fifth on Washington’s career rushing list, trailing only Hall of Famer John Riggins, Clinton Portis, 1972 MVP Brown and Stephen Davis.

Morris is third in the NFL this season with 176 rushing yards.

“He’s a great guy to lean on if things don’t go right in the passing game,” Gruden said. “It’s nice to turn and hand it off to a guy who you know’s going to get chunks of yards for you. He’s a good hard runner, a great zone runner with great vision. He’s very durable and he makes yards after contact. He’s always falling forward. He’s not going to complain if he doesn’t get the ball. He’s a class act. He’s been everything as advertised.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 -- Remaining members of Washington’s seven-man 2013 draft class who remain on the active roster (second-round cornerback David Amerson, third-round tight end Jordan Reed) after sixth-round safety Bacarri Rambo was cut on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like defensively, we can go out there and play with anybody.”-- Coach Jay Gruden, whose much-improved defense has allowed just 20 points in two games (Houston scored a touchdown on a blocked punt) and tied a franchise record with 10 sacks last Sunday against Jacksonville.

--Out: QB Robert Griffin (ankle), LB Akeem Jordan (knee), CB Tracy Porter (hamstring), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

--Doubtful: DE Kedric Golston (groin)

--Questionable: K Kai Forbath (right groin), WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder), C Kory Lichtensteiger (groin)

--Probable: S Ryan Clark (foot), RB Roy Helu (quadricep), G Shawn Lauvao (knee), LB Brian Orakpo (ankle), RB Darrel Young (neck)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--Out: LB Mychal Kendricks (calf)

--Doubtful: WR Josh Huff (shoulder)

--Questionable: T Matt Tobin (ankle), S Earl Wolff (knee)

--Probable: CB Nolan Carroll (elbow), DE Fletcher Cox (back), TE Zach Ertz (knee), G Todd Herremans (hamstring), S Malcolm Jenkins (shoulder), WR Brad Smith (groin), CB Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), CB Cary Williams (hamstring)

GAME PLAN: Like every team that faces Chip Kelly’s high-tempo offense, the Redskins will try to play keep away to keep their defense fresh and limit Philadelphia’s opportunities.

That should mean an offensive formula of a heavy dose of Alfred Morris runs and plenty of quick passes by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who makes his first start of 2014 in place of the injured Robert Griffin III. It would help Washington’s cause if receiver DeSean Jackson recovers from last Sunday’s sprained shoulder and can run deep routes against his former teammates. Backup tight end Niles Paul is Washington’s surprising leader with 12 catches for 185 yards. The Redskins have struggled with pass protection, allowing six sacks in 79 dropbacks.

After not recording a sack in its opening 17-6 loss to Houston -- in which the Texans scored seven of their points on a blocked punt -- Washington tied a franchise record with 10 in last week’s rout of Jacksonville. Seven players joined the sack parade which was led by outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who tied the franchise record with four.

Safety Brandon Meriweather’s return from suspension should help the secondary since just-cut fill-in Baccari Rambo was burned for both touchdowns that the defense has allowed. Philadelphia’s top-ranked offense, led by quarterback Nick Foles and dual threat running back LeSean McCoy, is a much bigger challenge for a Washington defense that has played lights-out so far.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins ILBs Perry Riley and Keenan Robinson vs. Eagles RBs LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles.

While Washington defensive coordinator Jim Haslett will likely send outside linebackers Ryan Kerrigan and Brian Orakpo after Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles, that will leave Riley and Robinson with the unenviable task of trying to control the shifty duo of All-Pro McCoy and the 5-foot-6 Sproles, who have combined for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries and have 21 catches for 230 yards.

--Redskins QB Kirk Cousins vs. Eagles ILB DeMeco Ryans and S Malcolm Jenkins.

Cousins was superb off the bench last Sunday against the lousy Jaguars. This week is a step up in class for Cousins, who’ll try to outthink All Pro Ryans and Jenkins, who call the signals for a solid Eagles defense. Cousins succeeds by knowing the offense and making good decisions. Ryan and Jenkins, along with Philadelphia’s pass rushers, will be largely responsible for disrupting Cousins’ timing.