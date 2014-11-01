Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden moved Thursday to the precipice of declaring Robert Griffin III his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Minnesota, a big step forward from the coach’s dancing around the topic on Wednesday.

“The progress that he has made has had us put him in with the ones and prepare to be the starter,” Gruden said of usual starter Griffin, who returned to full practice on Wednesday after missing the last six-plus games with a dislocated left ankle suffered early in the Week 2 rout of Jacksonville.

”If everything goes well, he has got a great chance to start. Right now, he looks great, his ankle looks great. ... We have a good choice of quarterbacks (with Colt McCoy, who led the upset of Dallas three days earlier and Kirk Cousins, who started the previous five games), but Robert’s the starter. ... I feel like he’s at 100 percent physically. All the doctors are onboard, the trainers are onboard. ... Now it’s just a matter of seeing him with the team drills and how he throws and going from there.

“He’s taking the starting reps. If everything goes well tomorrow, he should be the starter.”

Gruden said that next week’s bye isn’t a big factor in the quarterback decision because there’ll be so little practice time under the agreement between the NFL and the Players Association.

”Everybody thinks you’ve got a bye, you’ve got all this extra time to work,“ Gruden explained. ”The players get like five days off. It’s not like we can come out here and have two-a-days. If he’s ready physically, then I think he should play, and that’s what it comes down to. ... After the physical part, I want to make sure he’s comfortable in the pocket with all the throws and all of his reads, the new plays we’ve added since he’s been gone, some of the new concepts we’ve added since he’s been gone.

“And if he’s up to speed making the right decisions, we have another day tomorrow, then there’s a great chance he’ll be the starter. There’s really no benefit to if he is healthy to really sitting him and waiting for the bye. It’s not like his leg’s going to get stronger. His leg’s fine. So, what the heck?”

-- Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in five weeks and underwent another surgery, head coach Jay Gruden confirmed Friday.

Hall suffered the initial injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 21 that ended his season. Hall, who is in his 11th season, then re-injured himself at home.

The recovery following the second surgery remains unclear, but it could take another six to nine months for him to recover.

”I guess he had a late night getting some pizza or something in his kitchen and slipped and re-tore it,“ Gruden said. ”So he has got to go back in and get it fixed. That just is going to delay his rehab obviously and unfortunately, but hopefully we will still be able to get him back by the start of the season next year.

“It might, obviously, impede his progress as far as OTAs and maybe training camp and all that. But we will get the timetable after the surgery and have a better idea. Just a fluke thing.”

Hall, 30, had re-signed with Washington in the offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $17 million deal with $5.65 million guaranteed. He is signed through 2017 and will count $4.8 million against the salary cap next year.

Rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who has 26 tackles this season, has replaced Hall in Washington’s lineup.

--Strong safety Brandon Meriweather was unavailable because of injuries or suspensions for 18 of his first 34 games after signing with the Washington Redskins in 2012. The two-time Pro Bowl player was also beaten for several touchdown passes during the first five games of this season.

But on Monday night against the Cowboys in Dallas, the 30-year-old Meriweather showed why the Redskins kept him around as he became the first Washington player in at least 21 seasons to record two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the same game.

Meriweather’s big night began with a sack on quarterback Tony Romo to end the Cowboys’ first series. The safety forced running back Joseph Randle to fumble at the Dallas 21, rookie linebacker Trent Murphy recovering to conclude their third series. Meriwweather then recovered running back DeMarco Murray’s fumble at the Washington 10 to save a sure score on the next possession.

As if that wasn’t enough, Meriweather blitzed Romo again with 1:25 left in regulation, stripping the ball. That would’ve meant a chip shot field goal attempt for Kai Forbath, but linebacker Ryan Kerrigan let the fumble elude his grasp in the bottom of the pile and the game went to overtime.

“That’s like the dream come true situation,” said Meriweather, who had just four career sacks and six forced fumbles before Monday. “It’s crunch time and coach send you on the blitz and you get a good hit and a strip.”

Meriweather said that (defensive coordinator Jim Haslett) told him “just to be myself and stop worrying about hits or fines and that’s what I did. ... I was just having fun. I didn’t realize the game I was having until the end when everybody came up to me and told me. That was one of the games that I will remember. It was Monday Night. That made it even better.”

Coach Jay Gruden had fun watching Meriweather wreak havoc.

“He had probably his best game since I’ve been here,” said Gruden, adding that he would like to see more consistent play from Meriweather. “He played his butt off. He was all over the place. He’s got good coverage skills and is a good tackler. He gets criticized a little bit like all of us, but I think he’s a darn good safety.”

-- Kicker Kai Forbath was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking the game-winning 40-yard field goal in overtime at Dallas. Forbath, who had opened the scoring with a 44-yarder a week after kicking a career-high four field goals including the last-second 22-yarder that beat Tennessee 19-17, has made all but one of his 14 attempts this season.

Forbath’s career 88.9 percentage (48-of-54) is the best of any kicker in Redskins history with at least 50 attempts. The third-year kicker is the 10th Washington special teams player to win the award, but only record-breaking return man Brian Mitchell (three times) and punter Matt Turk (twice) have done so more than once. Forbath is also the first to win since former kicker Graham Gano in Week 16 of 2010.

“It’s a huge honor, but I did what I‘m supposed to do, make the kicks when I‘m called,” said Forbath, that going back to last season he has missed just once in his last 27 attempts. “Distance doesn’t really matter. I kick it just as hard for a 40-yarder as a 22-yarder. Maybe there was more pressure for the 22-yarder because we would’ve lost. I feel good right now. We’re in a good rhythm.”

SERIES HISTORY: 19th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 9-9. Two years ago, the Redskins beat the visiting Vikings 38-26 in a game capped by a 76-yard touchdown run by rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III.

The Redskins could be without rising star cornerback Bashaud Breeland for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings after the rookie “tweaked” his knee during Friday’s practice, head coach Jay Gruden said.

“He just did it at the tail end of practice,” Gruden said. It doesn’t look like it is serious but we have to just make sure we take all the precautions necessary and hopefully he will be OK. We will have to make that determination once we find out from the doctors.

Breeland, who has replaced injured veteran DeAngelo Hall in the starting lineup opposite second-year man David Amerson, was officially listed as questionable. The team does expect to get Tracy Porter back from a hamstring injury that has hampered him all season, and Chase Minnifield will likely see increased snaps as well.

Meanwhile, quarterback Robert Griffin III remains on track to start his first game since dislocating his ankle in Week 2. Gruden dismissed the notion the team is rushing Griffin back with a bye week following the Minnesota game.

”No. We waited a week. Dallas (on Monday night), he was champing at the bit to play,“ Gruden said. ”He felt like he was ready, healthy. We waited a week to get him ready. So he’s had his time.

“I think everything is checking out good. You know, last week was like a bonus week for him. He was pretty healthy last week and gave him an extra week to recover and this week I think he is good to go.”

--RB Alfred Morris had averaged just 2.8 yards per carry during his previous three games so when the 2013 Pro Bowl running back managed just 11 yards on five carries when the Redskins trailed the Cowboys 7-3 at halftime on Monday, it seemed like it was going to be another long night for Washington’s ground game.

Instead, Morris powered for 62 yards on 13 carries the rest of the way, including a 29-yard jaunt and a touchdown, in helping the Redskins rally for a 20-17 overtime upset of the NFC East leaders.

Morris, whose 513 yards and 3.9 yard average at midseason are well below the 722 (half of his season average of 1,444) and 4.8 figures of his first two years, said nothing really changed at halftime other than his choice to stop thinking so much about what he was doing and just play football.

Gruden said while he expected more production for Morris so far, he was pleased with the running game against the Cowboys.

“We stuck with it and got some good (runs),” Gruden said. “It was good to see Alfred break one. ... The most important thing is to show that we can run it. Obviously when can run it you have to make a decision defensively. Are you going to have that guy in the box or are you going to bring that extra defender which opens up (receivers) DeSean (Jackson) and Pierre (Garcon) in a big way?”

--With three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Orakpo done for the year with a torn pec, Trent Murphy made his first career start at Dallas. While Murphy had a hard time, as did many Washington defenders, trying to contain NFL rushing leader DeMarco Murray, the rookie from Stanford did hustle to recover Joseph Randle’s fumble forced by safety Brandon Meriweather at the Dallas 25-yard line.

“I think that play went out that far because of me, so it’s a good thing I hustled back and got the fumble recovery,” Murphy said of the 12-yard screen pass to backup running back Randle. “That’s why you run to the ball so you can be there if somebody knocks it out or gets a tip or something like that.”

Murphy also came close to his first interception, batting Tony Romo’s pass into the air but failing to catch it with Washington leading 10-7 midway through the third quarter and Dallas having the ball at its own 36.

“I thought I had that one,” said Murphy. “(Nose tackle Frank) Kearse might have knocked it out of my hand so I gave him a hard time about that. I would’ve liked to come down with that one.”

Still, Murphy, who led the nation with 15 sacks at Stanford in 2013, gave himself a B/B- for his first start.

“Every offensive coordinator’s going to run at the rookie (and) I think I answered the challenge,” Murphy said. “I was happy about that part of my game, but there’s obviously a lot improvement (I can make) in the pass rush stuff against (formidable Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith). I can get a lot better. With more reps, I definitely feel more comfortable. I kind of got the jitters away and can read and react faster.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 80 -- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, quarterback Colt McCoy is the first player in NFL

history to complete at least 80 percent of his passes (minimum 25 attempts) while averaging at least 10 yards per pass during his first two games with a team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We still have a pulse, our heart is still beating, and we have a lot to play for still. The resilience that we’re showing is paying off and we’ve just got to keep it going. We dug ourselves in a mighty hole at 1-5 ... but we’re not dead. We still have a little bit of a pulse left.” -- Coach Jay Gruden, whose team still trails Dallas and Philadelphia by two and a half games in the NFC East.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Questionable: CB Bashaud Breeland (knee)

--Probable: S Ryan Clark (ankle, shoulder), QB Robert Griffin (ankle), LB Ryan Kerrigan (wrist), LB Trent Murphy (knee), CB Tracy Porter (hamstring), LB Perry Riley (knee), LB Keenan Robinson (shoulder), T Trent Williams (knee)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Out: TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen, groin)

--Questionable: CB Jabari Price (hamstring)

--Probable: S Antone Exum (ankle, shoulder), DT Sharrif Floyd (ankle, knee), TE Chase Ford (foot), LB Gerald Hodges (hamstring), CB Josh Robinson (ankle), DE Brian Robison (glute)

PLAYER NOTES

--S Ryan Clark (ankle, shoulder) was limited again during Thursday’s practice but is expected to start on Sunday at Minnesota.

--T Trent Williams (knee) was limited again during Thursday’s practice but is expected to start at Minnesota.

--QB Robert Griffin III took full practice again on Thursday for the first time since dislocating his left ankle in Week 2 and is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday at Minnesota.

--CB Tracy Porter (hamstring) practiced again on Thursday after missing all but one game this season.

--OLB Ryan Kerrigan took full practice again on Thursday despite spraining a wrist this past Monday at Dallas.

--DE Jarvis Jenkins took full practice again on Thursday despite injuring a foot at Dallas.

GAME PLAN: While he underthrew a couple of deep balls to receiver DeSean Jackson, quarterback Colt McCoy still proved he could get the ball downfield Monday night in his first start in almost three years. That helps open the ground game for running back Alfred Morris, who is having the worst of his three seasons, to test Minnesota’s 17th-ranked run defense.

While usual starter Robert Griffin III should be ready to return from the ankle he dislocated in Week 2, McCoy figures to remain in the lineup after his marvelous performance in the upset at Dallas. With Jackson deep and receiver Pierre Garcon and tight end Jordan Reed underneath, the Redskins have the weapons as long as the line can keep Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (13 sacks between them) away from McCoy.

The Redskins, who rank seventh against the pass and 15th against the run, face a Vikings offense with rookies at quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater) and running back (Jerick McKinnon). The latter is having a lot more success than the former although Minnesota has good receivers in veteran Greg Jennings and speedster Cordarrelle Patterson, who’ll match up with Washington’s rising young cornerbacks David Amerson and Bashaud Breeland.

The line has allowed 28 sacks, which should offer pass rushing opportunities for Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, whose 7.5 sacks are more than twice as many as any etammate’s total. Veteran safeties Brandon Meriweather and Ryan Clark and the linebackers have been very vulnerable against the pass although Meriweather sparkled last week against the Cowboys.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins WR DeSean Jackson vs. Vikings CB Captain Munnerlyn.

In his first eight games with Washington since coming over from Philadelphia, the NFL’s premier big-play receiver made eight catches of at least 45 yards despite playing with three different quarterbacks. Jackson’s 20.8 yards per catch is the league’s best. Minnesota ranks fourth in pass defense thanks in part to Munnerlyn, a veteran free agent pickup from Carolina who, like Jackson, is small but swift.

--Redskins ILBs Keenan Robinson and Perry Riley vs. Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon.

While Washington defensive coordinator Jim Haslett has to be relieved that Vikings record-setting running back Adrian Peterson is inactive, McKinnon, a 5-foot-9, 208-pound rookie is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with a long of 55. First-year starter Robinson leads the Redskins with 74 tackles. In fact, his 46 solos are more than all but two teammates’ total tackles. Riley returned last week from a sprained knee.