Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson, usually the guy who prefers to run silent, run deep, thinks it is time to make some noise about his quarterback, Robert Griffin III.

As the Redskins prepare for Sunday’s visit by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the usually media-shy Jackson took it upon himself on to defend Griffin’s leadership and role in the locker room. That leadership was criticized in an ESPN report Sunday morning, before the Reskins lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 29-26.

”I just felt it was needed,“ Jackson said. ”Silence is sometimes a good thing; but if you have a vocal opinion on a certain topic or certain situation, it needs to be spoken.

“As players, we have to understand the importance of supporting each other. We’re in this locker room together. We work so hard. We compete and do all (those) great things. But if everyone’s not on one page, it’s hard to get the benefit of the doubt.”

Griffin appreciated Jackson going public with his support

“That’s what teammates do,” Griffin said. “That’s what a family is. I think we’re getting closer as a family on this team.”

As to the reports that he is not liked by some of his teammates, Griffin seemed almost casual as he discussed it with the media Wednesday.

”You like everybody you work with?“ he said to the assemebled press. ”It’s really not even about that.

“What we’re focusing on and what DJack did stress, and what (safety) Ryan Clark has stressed and other guys, other leaders have stressed - (defensive linemen) Jason Hatcher), (Stephen) Bowen, (Barry) Cofield - is that we can’t let anybody try to tear us apart from the outside in. It’s been pushed and pushed and pushed and everybody thinks it’s coming from the inside-out, but we’re strong in that locker room. And we feel like we can’t let any of these reports or anything divide us.”

Jackson, whose moodiness played a large part in his surprising release by Philadelphia in March after a Pro Bowl season in 2013, said that he told the 24-year-old Griffin not to try to take all of the Redskins’ struggles on his shoulders.

Jackson said that he told Griffin, “‘Can’t have the world on your shoulder. You have players around you, people around you to help you and make it easier on yourself. That’s why you have receivers ... like me, (Pierre) Garcon, and the rest of the players on the offense. Depend on everybody else. Don’t feel like you have to put everything on your own shoulders.’ ”

Coach Jay Gruden was happy that Jackson defended the quarterback, whom the first-year coach said was “thick-skinned” after receiving so much criticism during the last two seasons.

“DeSean doesn’t say a whole lot,” Gruden said. “He usually sits there with his hood on. It’s good. He’s starting to open up a little bit, and people have a lot of respect for him as a football player, obviously, for what he does when the lights are on. But, now that he’s starting to be a little more vocal behind the scenes, it’s good to see.”

SERIES HISTORY: 19th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 9-9. The most memorable regular season meeting was in 2005 when the host Buccaneers prevailed 36-35 on a 2-point conversion run by fullback Mike Alstott nine years ago Thursday. The Redskins avenged the defeat, 17-10, in a wild card game at Tampa Bay two months later.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Nose tackle Barry Cofield was activated on Tuesday and practiced on Wednesday for the first time since he went on in-season injured reserve with ankle and groin ailments after Week 1. Cofield, who had hernia surgery in May, revealed on Wednesday that he had groin surgery while sidelined with the high ankle sprain earlier this fall.

“A lot of people didn’t know about the groin,” said Cofield, who missed just one game during his first eight seasons before missing the past eight this year. “It bothered me pretty badly and it’s almost like the ankle came right on top of it. I think I would’ve had a hard tme making it through the season the way my groin was. ... I had never really missed any extended time ... going back to middle school.”

Although Chris Baker has been credible in his stead, Cofield’s teammates are certainly glad that he’s back.

“To get him back is going to take some of the pressure off of the whole defensive line and linebackers because someone has to account for him,” said reserve defensive end Kedric Golston.

Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said Cofield’s return will especially be a boon for inside linebackers Keenan Robinson and Perry Riley “because he does a good job of keeping those guys clean.”

Added Riley, “Any time you get somebody of that caliber back, it’s good for the defense. Barry’s quickness at the nose gives centers fits. He messes up their blocking schemes. He’s definitely a vocal leader so getting him back gives us a leader vocally and performance-wise.”

Cofield, whom coach Jay Gruden said would work into playing time at nose tackle and end, downplayed the importance of his leadership.

“I feel like it can be overstated,” said Cofield, a captain in the past. “When you’re winning ... no one worries about it. ... When you’re losing, I think there’s a spotlight cast on every little thing. If everyone does their job, everyone leads by example, everyone is personally accountable, I think the team will be successful. The difference between being 3-6 and the playoffs is not speeches. It’s not having somebody to look at that you consider a leader. It’s really about individuals doing their job(s) better.”

--Almost half of Washington’s active roster, 25 of 53 players -- were part of the remarkable turnaround from a 3-6 record after nine games to a 10-6 finish and the NFC East title in 2012. But there are different ways of referencing the 7-0 run from two years ago as a help for the current 3-6 team.

“At 3-6, we don’t have much room for error,” Kerrigan acknowledged. “Every game is a must-win for us from here on out.”

Quarterback Robert Griffin III, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, said the veterans from back then do discuss what happened down the stretch that season, but added, “We can’t look at the big picture. Everyone’s talking about 7-0, but we gotta get to 1-0 this week”

Golston, a nine-year veteran, said the Redskins can’t try to summon the spirit of 2012.

”You just got to get a laser focus and take it one game at a time,“ Golston said. If you start thinking about the big picture, you lose sight of a lot of things that will help you win football games.”

--After grinding for 14-plus weeks since the start of training camp, the players welcomed last week’s bye.

“It’s good to get out of the building,” Griffin said. “It gives guys a little more energy (this week). We’re excited to be back. It’s like the first day of school. You get to see all your buddies again.”

Golston, who has been in Washington longer than any player except receiver Santana Moss, who was a 2005 arrival, said the time away was much-needed.

“It was time for an off week,” Golston said. “Everybody got away and was able to do some self-reflecting, regroup and come back to make a strong push at the end.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 9 -- Number of times the Redskins and Bucs will have played during the last 12 seasons even though they’re in different divisions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “when it comes to being the franchise guy ... I believe that I am. I believe that this organization knows that I am and I know those guys in the locker room believe that I am. There’s no doubt there, so I don’t ever step onto the field trying to make a claim saying ‘I‘m the guy.’ ... This is my team and I‘m going to lead it.” --Robert Griffin III on being Washington’s franchise quarterback.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Out: RB Doug Martin (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Michael Johnson (hand), TE Luke Stocker (hip), CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring)

--Probable: T Anthony Collins (foot), T Demar Dotson (neck), QB Josh McCown (back), DT Gerald McCoy (groin)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Questionable: TE Logan Paulsen (foot, hamstring)

--Probable: S Ryan Clark (shoulder), QB Robert Griffin (ankle), LB Ryan Kerrigan (wrist), RB Silas Redd (back), LB Keenan Robinson (shoulder)

PLAYER NOTES

--NT Barry Cofield practiced again on Thursday after being activated from in-season injured reserve On Tuesday with groin and ankle ailments in Week 2.

--TE Logan Paulsen was limited again on Thursday and declared out Friday with the foot injury he suffered on Nov. 2 at Minnesota.

--If WR DeSean Jackson tops 100 yards Sunday against Tampa Bay, he’ll be the first Redskins player to accomplish that feat since teammate Santana Moss in 2005.

--OLB Ryan Kerrigan is one sack shy of tying the career-high of 8.5 he recorded in each of the past seasons.

--RB Alfred Morris trails Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch by 43 yards (3,493 compared to 3,536) for the most rushing yards over the last three seasons.

GAME PLAN: It is no coincidence that 2013 Pro Bowl running back Alfred Morris had two of his three best days during his disappointing 2014 season in the only two games that dual-threat quarterback Robert Griffin III played from start to finish. So Griffin’s presence in the lineup bodes well for Morris on Sunday against Tampa Bay’s 18th-ranked run defense.

In contrast, receiver DeSean Jackson (21.8 yards per catch) made big plays for all three quarterbacks who started for Washington this season -- Griffin, Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

If the Bucs’ 31st-ranked pass defense tries to take Jackson away, Redskins coach/play-caller Jay Gruden will be happy to let Griffin find receiver Pierre Garcon (42 catches) and tight end Jordan Reed (22 in four-plus games) underneath. Washington is just 30th on third downs.

Washington’s defense delivered Jekyll and Hyde performances during its last two games. The Redskins blitzed Dallas quarterback Tony Romo to distraction in a Week 8 upset and then got picked apart by Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater while losing several leads and the game in Week 9. Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and defensive end Jason Hatcher have combined for half of Washington’s sacks (11.5 of 23), but six of their quarterback takedowns came in the Week 2 blowout of Jacksonville. Young cornerbacks David Amerson and Bashaud Breeland will be challenged by Bucs receivers Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans (79 catches, 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns). NT Barry Cofield’s return should bolster the Redskins’ 14th-ranked run defense. Washington has forced an NFC-low eight turnovers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins RG Chris Chester vs. Buccaneers LDT Gerald McCoy.

Chester, a nine-year veteran who’s in fourth season as a Redskins starter, struggled in pass protection along with LG Shawn Lauvao and C Kory Lichtensteiger during Washington’s 29-26 loss at Minnesota in its last game. McCoy, who has five of the Buccaneers’ 14 sacks, is one of the NFL’s top interior pass rushers. Chester and Lichtensteiger need to keep him in check to give QB Robert Griffin III time to work.

--Redskins RDE Jason Hatcher vs. Bucs LG Logan Mankins.

Hatcher recorded a team-high 11 sacks for Dallas in 2013. He has four sacks and 16 pressures this year, both second to OLB Ryan Kerrigan, who leads Washington in both. However, 2.5 of Hatcher’s sacks came in the Week 2 rout of Jacksonville, leaving him with just 1.5 since. The physical Mankins was chosen for six Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with New England. This is first year with Tampa Bay.