Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

In the shot heard around the NFL, Redskins rookie coach Jay Gruden benched quarterback Robert Griffin III on Tuesday, a move that became official on Wednesday.

Griffin, who has been unable to recapture the record-setting form of his rookie season of 2012 since that year ended with a torn right ACL and LCL in a playoff loss to Seattle, will be replaced by Colt McCoy, who stunned Dallas in Week 8 in his only start since 2011 when he was with Cleveland.

On Monday, Gruden had said that his “intent” was to keep Griffin as his starter but he wouldn’t commit until watching the film of the previous day’s 17-13 defeat at San Francisco in which the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner had completed 11 of 19 passes for just 106 yards.

However, Gruden then watched tape of Griffin’s four-plus games and McCoy’s game and a half and decided to reverse field, adding to what he termed “the merry-go-round” that is the Redskins’ starting quarterback situation, which has changed four times in 12 games.

”We’re searching for answers on offense, and it all starts with the quarterback position,“ Gruden said. ”Colt is 2-0 (beating Tennessee in relief of Kirk Cousins and the subsequent upset of Dallas).

“We’re not trying to pin all the troubles offensively on Robert, but we didn’t get much production with him as the starter, so we had to make a change. For whatever reason, he just hasn’t had the success that everybody’s expecting. We just feel that Colt deserves another opportunity.”

While Griffin was sidelined with a dislocated left ankle, McCoy relieved Kirk Cousins at halftime of the Week 7 game against the Titans and completed 11 of 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to lead a comeback victory. Eight days later, McCoy connected on 25 of 30 passes for 299 yards (with an interception and no touchdown) as Washington stunned the host Cowboys 20-17 in overtime. Gruden deemed Griffin ready to return from a six-week layoff in Week 9 at Minnesota.

Griffin completed 18 of 28 passes for 251 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 29-26 loss to the Vikings. He hit 23 of 32 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 27-7 home loss to lowly Tampa Bay before he made what could be his last start for Washington at San Francisco.

“I don’t expect Robert to be happy,” Gruden said. “(But) he’s going to handle it like a man and continue to compete. I‘m hoping it helps toughen him up. Being a backup quarterback is not the end of the world. It’s not me against Robert. I‘m not giving up on him. I think he has a future in the NFL. I have to do what’s best for the Redskins now and in years to come.”

Griffin wasn’t available for comment, although McCoy said he handled the news like a pro. McCoy, whom Gruden said isn’t guaranteed to start beyond Sunday, took the news in stride.

“I always prepare myself to play,” said McCoy, who was signed during the offseason to be the third-stringer. “I know this is a significant decision for our team. I just want to play the best I can and help our team win some games. I just want to go out, distribute the football and score points. I‘m taking it one day at a time, not thinking about tomorrow. I‘m truly in a place where I can be successful with the offense that we run. I have good players around me.”

The difference between this year’s benching and former coach Mike Shanahan’s similar move with three games left last season is the support of owner Dan Snyder and general manager Bruce Allen.

Said Gruden: “We’re all on board.”

The coach added that the huge price -- three first-round draft picks and a second-rounder -- Washington gave St. Louis for the right to draft Griffin second overall in 2012 hasn’t been a factor in deciding which quarterback starts.

While Griffin’s base salary for 2015 is just $3.27 million, if he’s still on the roster in May, the Redskins will have to pick up a $15 million option or allow him to be a free agent after the 2015 season. If the Redskins think Griffin will be a distraction as a backup, they could swallow the $6.72 million hit on next year’s salary cap by releasing Griffin.

“It sucks for Robert, but we’ve been through worse,” said receiver Santana Moss, the senior Redskin after 10 years in Washington.

Twenty-seven months ago Tuesday, Griffin and Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck squared off in a preseason game that was supposed to be the start of a long-running rivalry between the top two picks in the 2012 draft.

The rookie quarterbacks each played well that afternoon, with Luck posting a 94.7 passer rating and Griffin a 93.8. The latter’s touchdown pass to Moss put Washington ahead to stay in its eventual 30-17 victory.

Luck and Griffin were supposed to oppose each other on Sunday for the first time in a game that counts, but now that won’t happen.

SERIES HISTORY: 30th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 19-10, but the Redskins lead 5-4 since the former moved to Indianapolis 30 years ago. The most memorable meeting might have come in 1994 when third-string rookie quarterback Gus Frerotte led Washington to a 41-27 victory at Indianapolis in his first start. Two years later, Frerotte started all season and made the Pro Bowl.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Alfred Morris, who powered for a season-high 125 yards on 21 carries in last Sunday’s 17-13 loss at San Francisco, is getting better despite the incredible shrinking passing game.

“I‘m not going to say I‘m happy about any part of our offensive performance other than the way Alfred ran,” coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s really doing a good job of pressing (the hole) and then, when he makes a decision to cut it or bounce it, he’s very confident with it. And he runs through tackles, which is the Alfred we really need and love.”

Morris, whose production has been noticeably better when the now-benched Robert Griffin III has been at quarterback, said he improved because he stopped thinking and went back to relying on his instincts.

“I’ve been playing this game since I was 5,” said Morris, who’s just 174 yards shy of his third 1,000-yard season in three years. “I know how to be a runner. I just stopped thinking and stopped trying to make things happen that weren’t there. Each week has been getting better and better. That’s just the type of guy I am anyways. As the season goes along, as the game progresses, I feel like I get stronger and stronger.”

Morris, who broke in with Griffin in 2012, has averaged 92.4 yards per game and 4.9 per carry with Griffin at quarterback compared to 68.8 yards per game and 3.7 per carry when he’s not.

--CB David Amerson will be back in the lineup on Sunday at Indianapolis after being made inactive against the 49ers because he violated an unspecified team rule. “I felt really bad about it, especially when the injuries (to fill-in starting cornerback Tracy Porter and nickel back E.J. Biggers) occurred,” Amerson said. “It was tough. I let my teammates down. I apologized to them. It was a misfortunate situation. It won’t ever happen again.”

--LB Steve Beauharnais was promoted from the practice squad on Monday to replace special teams captain Adam Hayward, who broke a bone in his right leg in Sunday’s loss at San Francisco.

“I was watching the game and when he went out, I didn’t think it was that bad, but Monday morning they gave me the call,” said Beauharnais, who was chosen by New England in the seventh round in 2013 out of Rutgers but has yet to play in a regular season game. “Finally I got a real chance to show what I can do. I’ve been working hard on the practice squad and the coaches are giving me a chance.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 689 -- Days between quarterback Robert Griffin III tearing his right ACL and LCL in the playoff loss to Seattle that ended the 2012 season and getting benched, apparently for good, in Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”“It sucks for Robert ... but we’ve been through worse. We just have to roll with the punches. All we can do is play with whoever’s at the helm.” -- WR Santana Moss, the senior Redskin after 10 years in Washington, on the latest quarterback change.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--CB E.J. Biggers didn’t practice again on Thursday after suffering a concussion last Sunday at San Francisco.

--DE Jason Hatcher didn’t practice again on Thursday because of a right knee injury but is expected to play on Sunday at Indianapolis.

--S Ryan Clark was limited again on Thursday after suffering a stinger against the 49ers.

--T Trent Williams returned to full practice on Thursday after missing the San Francisco game with a sprained right MCL and a sprained right ankle suffered in the previous Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. He could return to the lineup against the Colts.

--DL Chris Baker was limited again on Thursday after missing the San Francisco game with the clavicle he sprained against the Bucs.

--TE Jordan Reed was limited again on Thursday after missing the San Francisco game with a hamstring injury suffered against the Bucs. He missed Weeks 2-5 with a hamstring and could return at Indianapolis.

--RB Silas Redd didn’t practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with the bruised ribs he suffered at San Francisco.

--CB Tracy Porter was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, three days after separating his right shoulder last Sunday against the 49ers. Porter missed most of the offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery and nine games this season with hamstring injuries.

--CB Greg Ducre practiced on Wednesday after bruised a hip against the 49ers.

GAME PLAN: Quarterback Colt McCoy’s chances of leading an upset of a second division leader in as many starts will be a lot higher if Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is back in the lineup. Rookie Morgan Moses, who started in place of the injured Williams last week, was overwhelmed by San Francisco’s pass rushers. Look for coach Jay Gruden to ask McCoy to take more shots downfield than the demoted Robert Griffin III did the past three games, frustrating receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. Having tight end Jordan Reed, out last week with an ailing hamstring, would be a boon.

Indianapolis is mediocre defensively. Only three teams allow more yards per carry so Washington could exploit that with running back Alfred Morris, who gained a season-high 125 yards last week.

Despite playing most of the season without three expected starters -- nose tackle Barry Cofield, outside linebacker Brian Orakpo and cornerback DeAngelo Hall -- Washington ranks 10th overall on defense, eighth against the pass and ninth against the run. The Redskins even had three takeaways last week after recording just nine in the previous 10 games. However, they’re 20th in points allowed, a scary prospect against a Colts offense that ranks fourth in scoring and first overall and in passing. So there will be a lot of pressure on Washington’s still-vulnerable secondary that features young cornerbacks David Amerson and Bashaud Breeland and will be minus Tracy Porter and possibly fellow veteran backup E.J. Biggers. It should help that Indianapolis is just 17th in rushing.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins QB Colt McCoy and RB Alfred Morris vs. Colts MLB D‘Qwell Jackson.

McCoy, who sparkled in a Week 8 upset of Dallas, will make just his second start in nearly three years. Morris has 404 yards on 74 carries in former starting QB Robert Griffin III’s four full starts compared to 422 yards on 119 carries in Washington’s seven other games. Jackson, McCoy’s Cleveland teammate, leads the Colts with 125 tackles and is tied for the lead with four sacks.

--Redskins CBs Bashaud Breeland and David Amerson vs. Colts QB Andrew Luck.

Rookie Breeland has generally played well since replacing injured CB DeAngelo Hall in Week 4 and leads Washington with 10 passes defensed. Second-year man Amerson is looking to rebound after being inactive last week for violating a team rule. Luck, who has 29 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, is the highest-rated QB the Redskins have faced other than Dallas’ Tony Romo.