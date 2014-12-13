Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Thursday he plans to start Colt McCoy for a third straight game on Sunday at the New York Giants if the quarterback’s sprained neck allows.

“Colt had a good day today,” Gruden said about McCoy, who was hurt in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to St. Louis. “If he gets a clean bill of health (from a neck specialist on Friday) he’ll be our starter on Sunday. It looks pretty positive. He looked fine today.”

Robert Griffin III will get the nod over Kirk Cousins against the Giants if McCoy can’t go. However, Gruden said that he doesn’t need more game action to evaluate the struggling Griffin, the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the starter in 29 of 33 games through this year’s opener.

“We’ve seen a lot of him,” said Gruden, who’s 3-10 in his head coaching debut.

Griffin’s passer rating is 86.2 with 7.3 yards per attempt. Cousins’ is 86.4 with 8.4. McCoy’s is 97.7 with 8.4.

Cousins, who began the season as the backup and has lost all four of his full starts, has 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 204 attempts and has been sacked eight times.

Griffin, who lost his four full starts and dislocated his left ankle in the first quarter of Week 2 against Jacksonville before Cousins led the victory, has two touchdowns and three interceptions in 123 attempts with 21 sacks.

McCoy, who pulled out the Tennessee game in relief of Cousins and has won one of his three full starts, has four touchdowns and three interceptions in 121 attempts with 17 sacks.

SERIES HISTORY: 164th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series 95-64-4. The most memorable game of the last 30 years came in 1985 when New York Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor ended Joe Theismann’s career with a sack that broke the right leg of Washington’s star quarterback. Unknown backup Jay Schroeder took over and led the Redskins to a 23-21 victory on “Monday Night Football” at RFK Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Redskins safety Ryan Clark was fined $22,050 for striking an opponent too high, and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Tommy Kelly were fined $16,537 for illegal hits on quarterbacks.

Those reportedly were the most significant fines by the NFL on Friday for games last weekend.

Clark was punished for his hit on St. Louis Rams tight end Jared Cook in the first quarter Sunday. The hit drew a personal foul penalty.

Cook was checked for a concussion but returned and caught two touchdown passes.

Hali was docked for his low hit on Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton last week. Kelly was fined for roughing Kansas City QB Alex Smith.

Among other fines reported Friday:

--Atlanta Falcons defensive end Tyson Jackson was fined $12,500 for a late hit on Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers;

--New York Giants defensive end Damontre Moore was fined $10,000 for hitting Tennessee QB Zach Mettenberger during an interception;

--Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews was fined $10,000 for a uniform violation (wearing white cleats);

--Carolina’s Brandon Williams and Kelvin Benjamin and New Orleans linebacker Curtis Lofton each were fined $8,268 for their part in the brawl in their game;

--Benjamin was assessed another $8,268 for unnecessary roughness unrelated to the fight;

--Redskins defensive lineman Frank Kearse was fined $8,268 for a facemask on Rams quarterback Shaun Hill.

One notable play that did not result in a fine was Detroit defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s roughing penalty for his violent hit on Tampa Bay’s Josh McCown after the quarterback had thrown the ball.

Suh has amassed many fines for such penalties in the past, but the league chose not to fine him for this one.

--Wide receiver Andre Roberts and rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland went at it after dueling on a pass route during practice and had to be separated by teammates.

“You don’t want fights at practice, but guys are a little frustrated and things happen when football players are competing,” said coach Jay Gruden, whose 3-10 Redskins have lost their last five games.

“We had some good, competitive team drills today, but that was a rarity. That doesn’t happen very often and we addressed it,” Gruden added.

--The Redskins cut three backups, linebackers Everette Brown and Steve Beauharnais and cornerback Greg Ducre on Monday and replaced them with a linebacker from their own practice squad, Trevardo Williams, one from Kansas City‘s, Ja‘Gared Davis, and former Buffalo cornerback Justin Rogers.

“We’re trying to shuffle a few guys around and try [to] help us out on special teams a little bit, guys with some of that mentality,” said Gruden, whose punt coverage unit was burned by St. Louis’ Tavon Austin for 143 yards on just four returns. “Moving forward we’re just going to continue to try to tinker with our roster.”

--Running back Roy Helu missed the final 13 games of 2012 with a sprained left big toe. Helu suffered the same injury in the fourth quarter last Sunday against the Rams.

“It’s not nearly as bad,” Helu said. “I‘m pretty optimistic that I’ll play again this year.”

--Defensive end Chris Baker wasn’t sheepish about failing to jump on the ball after outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacked and stripped St. Louis quarterback Shaun Hill last Sunday. The Rams wound up recovering the fumble.

“The play happened real fast,” Baker said. “I didn’t see the ball so I couldn’t recover it.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 6-0 -- Kickoff and punt return touchdowns for Washington’s opponents compared to those for the Redskins the last two seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re all embarrassed right now.” -- Coach Jay Gruden on his 3-10 team which has lost five straight and was shut out at home last Sunday for the first time in nearly five years.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: RB Roy Helu (toe), S Brandon Meriweather (toe), LB Keenan Robinson (knee)

--Questionable: DE Chris Baker (chest, toe), DE Kedric Golston (back, foot), DE Jason Hatcher (knee), WR DeSean Jackson (shin), QB Colt McCoy (neck)

--Probable: DT Barry Cofield (illness), LB Will Compton (shoulder)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: T James Brewer (concussion), LB Jacquian Williams (concussion)

--Probable: LB Mark Herzlich (concussion), QB Eli Manning (back), LB Jameel McClain (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--T Morgan Moses was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a LisFranc injury to a foot during Wednesday’s practice. Moses will need surgery and has yet to be replaced on the roster.

--ILB Keenan Robinson didn’t practice again on Thursday after being inactive last Sunday against St. Louis with the MCL he sprained the previous week at Indianapolis.

--S Brandon Meriweather didn’t practice again on Thursday after being inactive last Sunday against St. Louis with the big toe he sprained at Indianapolis.

--RB Roy Helu took limited work on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday because of the sprained left big toe he suffered during the fourth quarter against the Rams.

--DE Jason Hatcher didn’t practice again on Thursday, a worrisome sign. He had been working late in the week on his sprained right knee.

--NT Barry Cofield returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness.

--WR DeSean Jackson was limited again on Thursday after being inactive against St. Louis because of a shin injury suffered against the Colts.

--DE Kedric Golston was limited again on Thursday after missing the past two games with the sprained back he suffered in warmups at Indianapolis. Golston also has plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

--NT Chris Baker was limited on Thursday after injuring a toe during practice.

--CB Justin Rogers was signed on Dec. 10.

--LB Trevardo Williams was promoted from the practice squad on Dec. 9, the same day that LB Ja‘Gared Davis was signed from Kansas City’s practice squad. LBs Everette Brown and Steve Beauharnais and CB Greg Ducre were cut.

GAME PLAN: When the Giants whipped the Redskins 45-14 in Week 4, they forced six turnovers, five by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Washington will have a different quarterback this time, probbly Cplt McCoy, but it’s coming off its first shutout in more than three years, last week’s 24-0 home loss to St. Louis. Receiver DeSean Jackson, who leads the league with 20 yards per catch, could return after missing the Rams’ game with ailing legs. The Redskins rank 12th in yards but just 26th in scoring. No NFC team surrenders more sacks per pass which doesn’t bode well against a defense which recorded eight sacks and three takeaways and held Tennessee to 207 yards last week. New York’s defense allows a slew of yards and points but has 21 takewaways and has 34 sacks.

The Giants ended a six-game losing streak by crushing Tennessee 36-7 last Sunday as rookie receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught 11 passes for 130 yards and running back Andre Williams ran for a career-high 131 yards. The only comparable performance by New York was a 45-14 beatdown of the Redskins in Week 4 in which tight end Larry Donnell caught three touchdown passes. Beckham, Donnell and receiver Rueben Randle have combined for 171 yards, 1,991 yards and 14 touchdowns which poses problems for a defense that ranks 28th in yards per-pass allowed. Quarterback Eli Manning has had a bounce-back season from a rough 2013 with 23 touchdowns, 3,340 yards and just 13 interceptions, but the Giants are still just 4-9, just a game better than the Redskins.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland vs. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Since becoming a starter when three-time Pro Bowl CB DeAngelo Hall went down in Week 3, fourth-round draft choice Breeland has been Redskins’ best DB. He leads team with 11 passes defensed. Top pick Beckham didn’t become a starter until Week 7, he’s the first rookie ever with six straight games with 90 receiving yards. He leads Giants with 59 catches, 829 yards and six TDs.

--Redskins RB Alfred Morris vs. Giants MLB Jameel McClain.

Morris should be fired up after gaining a career-worst six yards on eight carries last week against St. Louis. That came after Morris averaged 106 yards from Weeks 10-12. He averaged 5.3 yards in the first game with New York but carried just 12 times as Washington fell way behind early. McClain, signed as a free agent, leads Giants’ 30th-ranked run defense with 95 tackles.