Washington Redskins - TeamReport

For the fifth time in the last 13 games, the Redskins (3-11) have changed their starting quarterback -- and it’s not because Robert Griffin III played pretty well Sunday in a loss to the New York Giants.

Jay Gruden put Griffin back in the lineup for Saturday’s game with Philadelphia (9-5) only because the first-year coach’s favored quarterback, Colt McCoy, went on injured reserve after re-injuring his neck against the Giants.

“It’s been a tough deal for all three quarterbacks,” Gruden said. “Robert had the job Week 1, hurt his ankle (in Week 2) and opened the door for Kirk (Cousins, who was benched after starting Weeks 3-7). Then, Colt had a great opportunity. All three of them had great opportunities to take this thing and run with it. Unfortunately, we just haven’t had the stability at that position. Durability is a very important trait at the position. You’ve got to be dependable. Unfortunately, (Griffin has) had a couple fluke injuries. That’s an issue.”

So is protection: The Redskins have surrendered 36 sacks over the last six games.

”We’ve got to do the best we can to keep him upright, get him out of the pocket, run the ball,“ Gruden said. ”Obviously there’s some worries there that he might get injured, but I think as a play caller, utilizing Robert to the best of our abilities, we can’t worry about the ‘injury-prone’ factor. We have to call the game to best utilize his strengths, and that puts him at risk sometimes.

“Hopefully, he does a good job of protecting his body, slide when he has to slide, get out of bounds when he has to get out of bounds, and throwing the ball away when he can throw the ball away and avoid the hits. That all comes with experience and playing the position.”

Gruden, a star quarterback in the Arena League, acknowledged that Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in a shotgun/spread offense at Baylor, hasn’t had much experience as a pocket passer.

“This position is very difficult, especially when you’re learning new concepts with a new system,” Gruden said. “It takes time. So it’s important for us to try and have some success on first and second down so we don’t have to drop back and throw it 30 times a game. But, eventually, when you get behind, you get in third down. ... The drop-back reads and progressions have to be accomplished and that’s something we’re fighting through right now.”

Gruden said Griffin, who came into this season trying to prove that his ugly 2013 campaign under former coach Mike Shanahan was a fluke, might have been trying too hard.

“I think he might have been pressing a little too much early in the season, putting a little bit too much pressure on himself,” Gruden said. “(Now he) has a better understanding and a little bit more confidence. I don’t expect perfection from him, but we want to see improvement (on) a weekly basis. We’ve always seen that he can run. The issue is keeping him upright in the pocket, getting the ball out of his hands when he has to ... and when it’s his turn to run, elude some people and make some plays.”

Against the Giants, Griffin completed 18 of 27 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, with a 109.4 passer rating, while rushing five times for 46 yards.

He said he learned from the longest relief stint of his football career.

“You’ve got to go out there when your number is called and be ready to go and play with an enthusiasm and a fire in your belly. And that’s what I did,” Griffin said. “You learn from your mistakes, you see where you could have gotten the ball out in certain situations, and then you apply that to the next game. ... I haven’t played very many games this year, so my goal is to always go out there and be the guy.”

Griffin wasn’t the guy when the Redskins pushed the Eagles to the wall before losing 37-34 earlier this season. That was Cousins’ first start, and he ripped Philadelphia’s defense for 427 yards and three touchdowns. So despite the discrepancy in their records, Gruden is optimistic that Washington could end its six-game losing streak on Saturday.

“We had some big plays, (but) unfortunately at the end we had a chance to tie the game or win the game and didn’t get it done,” Gruden said. “(Cousins is) No. 2 right now. He’s got to wait his turn. Hopefully Robert does a good job and we don’t have to worry about it. One thing about Robert: I know he’s going to give it his best shot. As a coach, that’s all you want.”

With just one more game after Saturday‘s, at least only one more quarterback change is possible.

SERIES HISTORY: 159th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 80-73-5. The most memorable recent game was in 2010 in Washington, where former Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb and the Redskins were blitzed by the Eagles 59-28 in a much-hyped “Monday Night Football” matchup.

--Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss was fined $22,050 by the NFL on Friday for directing abusive and insulting language toward a referee.

Moss was ejected from the Redskins’ 24-13 loss to the New York Giants last Sunday after he argued vehemently when referee Jeff Triplette reversed a touchdown run by quarterback Robert Griffin III at the end of the first half.

Moss complained profanely and pointed in the faces of Triplette and field judge Alex Kemp, drawing a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and then the ejection.

“The player’s language and pointing at the official was unsportsmanlike,” Triplette told a pool reporter after the game, according to The Washington Post. “Then a second act took place with another official ... very, very inappropriate language that was derogatory toward the official. That precipitated the disqualification.”

After the game, Moss, a 14-year veteran, said frustration got the best of him.

“It feels like every time we do something good, something bad comes out of it,” he said, “and it’s only been happening to us. It’s been 10 years of this, so I just got carried away, and I let that get the best of me, and I know better.”

--After shockingly being cut by the Eagles in March, Washington receiver DeSean Jackson was very pumped for the Redskins’ Week 3 game in Philadelphia. The 2013 Pro Bowl pick responded with an 81-yard touchdown among his four catches for 117 yards.

However, with Washington at 3-11 and with his legs so beat up that he was inactive in Week 14 against St. Louis and was clearly not at full speed last week against the New York Giants, Jackson is much more subdued about Saturday’s rematch with the Eagles.

“I don’t care too much about that,” Jackson said of facing his old team for the second time. “I‘m really just trying to get back to 100 percent. Hopefully this week I’ll feel a little better. It’s definitely been tough. Nobody wants to be a loser.”

Jackson’s numbers are down from his career highs of 82 catches and 1,332 yards, but he still leads the league with 19.1 yards per catch. His five touchdowns are as many as he scored last year and his 957 yards not only lead the Redskins but leave him just 43 shy of the fourth 1,000-yard season of his seven-year career.

“He’s a very good wide receiver but ... the last couple weeks he’s been dealing with an injury and he hasn’t been quite the same,” coach Jay Gruden said on a conference call with Philadelphia media. “I‘m a ‘what-have-you-done-for-me-lately’ kind of guy and lately we haven’t seen the DeSean we need to see.”

--Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan’s career-high 12.5 sacks are more than twice as many as any Washington teammate has produced. They’re also the second-most in the NFC. And three players have registered more in a season for the Redskins.

“It’s been nice to see the production, but it would feel a lot better if it was coming in wins,” said Kerrigan, who has produced despite the loss of fellow Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Orakpo to a season-ending torn pec in Week 7.

“I think (Kerrigan has) got to be reckoned with every week,” Gruden said. “He’s a guy that’s relentless with his approach to every pass rush. Twelve and a half is a great number. I think he can get more and hopefully he’ll finish up strong and be recognized as one of the top pass rushers in the league. And he’s doing it right now with a young guy (rookie Trent Murphy) on the other side and without (injured defensive end) Jason Hatcher, so he’s really stepped up his game. He’s a great kid, great player and great competitor, and he’s one of those guys that just fits in a great core of guys that we’d like to have here for a long time.”

--Until last Sunday, Chris Thompson hadn’t take a snap on offense in a game that mattered since he was a senior at Florida State in 2012. So the reserve running back was thrilled to catch three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown and carry three times for 12 yards while playing 20 snaps in the 24-13 loss at the New York Giants.

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, was on injured reserve for most of his rookie season and then spent the first 14 weeks this year on the practice squad. Thompson missed most of his junior year with a broken back and part of his senior season with a knee injury.

“I was feeling a lot of butterflies for the first couple of plays, but I got a lot more comfortable after getting hit on my first run,” Thompson said. “Everything seemed to slow down for me as I played more and more. It felt great finally getting the chance. ... I‘m just hoping I get more and more opportunities to show the coaches that they can trust me. It’s always been, ‘Can he be healthy? Can he stay healthy?'”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- Players who have started all 14 games so far for Washington: center Kory Lichtensteiger, right guard Chris Chester, running back Alfred Morris and outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know that no matter what I say about Robert, it’s going to get twisted one way or the other. If I say he is doing great, it’s going to be I am too easy on him. If I say he needs to work harder, it means I said he’s lazy. If I said he needs to work on his fundamentals, it means I don’t like him. I’ve got a ton of respect for Robert, man, and for what he goes through at the quarterback position, what he has already accomplished as a young quarterback and what he is going to accomplish in the future.” -- Coach Jay Gruden, on his relationship with QB Robert Griffin III.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--Out: LB Trent Cole (hand), QB Nick Foles (collarbone)

--Probable: LB Emmanuel Acho (groin), DT Beau Allen (shoulder), DE Brandon Bair (knee), TE Brent Celek (neck), DT Bennie Logan (pectoral), S Chris Maragos (hamstring), WR Jordan Matthews (knee), K Cody Parkey (right groin), RB Chris Polk (ankle)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: DE Jason Hatcher (knee), LB Gabe Miller (ankle)

--Doubtful: LB Keenan Robinson (knee)

--Questionable: T Trent Williams (shoulder)

--Probable: DE Chris Baker (chest, toe), DE Stephen Bowen (ankle), LB Will Compton (shoulder), RB Roy Helu (toe), C Kory Lichtensteiger (knee), TE Jordan Reed (not injury related), S Trenton Robinson (illness)

The Washington Redskins placed safety Brandon Meriweather on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the team’s final two games of the season.

The team signed linebacker Steve Beauharnais to take Meriweather’s roster spot.

Meriweather had missed the last two games with a toe injury, and he had a setback in practice Wednesday that led to an MRI.

He finished with 55 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles.

Beauharnais, a seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2013, had spent most of this season on Washington’s practice squad.

The Redskins (3-11) play the Eagles on Saturday and conclude the season at home against Dallas on Dec. 28.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Brandon Meriweather (toe) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

--DE Jason Hatcher didn’t practice again on Thursday after being inactive against the Giants with a sprained right knee.

--OLB Gabe Miller didn’t practice again on Thursday after spraining his left ankle during the second quarter against the Giants.

--S Trenton Robinson didn’t practice on Thursday because of an illness.

--T Trent Williams was limited on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday with the strained right shoulder he suffered last Sunday against the New York Giants.

--ILB Keenan Robinson was limited again on Thursday after being inactive the last two games because of the sprained MCL he suffered in Week 13 at Indianapolis.

--C Kory Lichtensteiger practiced fully again on Thursday despite spraining an MCL in the fourth quarter against the Giants.

--RB Roy Helu practiced fully again on Thursday after being inactive against the Giants because of the left big toe he sprained in Week 14 against the Rams.

--TE Jordan Reed returned to full practice on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday while becoming a first-time father.

--QB Colt McCoy (neck) was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 16. OLB Jackson Jeffcoat was promoted from the practice squad to take McCoy’s roster spot.

GAME PLAN: The Redskins can take heart from their season-high 427 yards and 34 points in a 37-34 loss at Philadelphia in Week 3. That came with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Now Robert Griffin III is back under center, still searching for his first full winning start since Week 8 of 2013. The good news for first-year coach Jay Gruden is that struggling running back Alfred Morris has played markedly better during his three seasons when Griffin, rather than Cousins or Colt McCoy, has been at quarterback. Receiver DeSean Jackson, cut by the Eagles in March despite a Pro Bowl 2013 season, had an 81-yard touchdown in the teams’ first game, but leg woes have hampered him in recent weeks. Philadelphia’s defense gets plenty of sacks but gives up plenty of points and yards.

During Chip Kelly’s two seasons, the Eagles have prospered in the coach’s hurry-up offense. Running back LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia’s main weapon in 2013, has been joined this year by receivers Jeremy Maclin (78 catches, 1,207 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jordan Matthews (56 catches, 709 yards, seven touchdowns) and third-down back Darren Sproles (5.8 yards per carry, 31 catches, six touchdowns), none of whom were with the Eagles last season.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins CBs Bashaud Breeland, David Amerson and E.J. Biggers vs. Eagles WRs Jeremy Maclin, Riley Cooper and Jordan Matthews. Washington’s secondary was strafed by receivers Mike Evans, Anquan Boldin and Odell Beckham Jr. during the last five games. Philadelphia’s wideout troika has combined for 182 catches, 2,403 yards and 18 touchdowns. They had 16 catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 37-34 victory in Week 3 when Washington veteran cornerback DeAngelo Hall was hurt in the third quarter.

--Redskins Ts Trent Williams and Tom Compton vs. Eagles OLB Connor Barwin. Williams was picked for the past two Pro Bowls, but he hasn’t played to that level this season and now he’s battling a shoulder injury that sidelined him during the third quarter last Sunday. The less athletic Compton moved over from right tackle to replace Williams. Barwin leads the Eagles with a career-high and NFC-leading 14.5 sacks. He didn’t have a sack in the first meeting.