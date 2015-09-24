Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Redskins recent history against Giants a concern

The New York Giants are the only one of the four NFC East teams not to win the division the past three years, but while the Washington redskins were just 3-3 against Dallas and Philadelphia, the Redskins were just 1-5 against the Giants while getting outscored by 66 points.

So, while there is renewed hope about the Redskins in the wake of last Sunday’s impressive 24-10 victory over St. Louis combined with New York’s 0-2 start after a pair of blown, 10-point fourth-quarter leads, the Washington faithful need to temper their excitement heading into Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ losses have come by a total of five points, the first to the Cowboys and the second to a seemingly much-improved Atlanta team that has beaten the Eagles and the Giants.

And then there are the Giants of ever-scowling head coach Tom Coughlin. They’re 0-2 even though quarterback Eli Manning hasn’t thrown an interception. Leading rusher Rashad Jennings is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry and Manning has just two touchdown passes for an offense that’s averaging just 25:38 of ball possession. The defense, which starts safety Brandon Meriweather, who was given up on by the Redskins, has just two sacks and two interceptions while being part of a defense that has surrendered 351 passing yards per game.

Meanwhile, only seven current Redskins - fullback Darrel Young, tackle Trent Williams, defensive lineman Kedric Golston, linebackers Ryan Kerrigan and Perry Riley, cornerback DeAngelo Hall and long snapper Nick Sundberg -- have won a game in the swamps of New Jersey while wearing a Washington uniform. Oddly, those victories in 2007 (only Golston played in that one) and 2011 came in seasons in which the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl.

“They had a run there where they had arguably the best offensive and defensive lines in football and a franchise quarterback with playmakers on the outside,” said Golston, whose 10 years in Washington make him the senior Redskin. “The Giants are 0-2, but they could have easily won both of their games. Tom Coughlin’s a great coach. He’s won two Super Bowls. They’ve still got that franchise quarterback in Eli and that’s an organization with a lot of pride. We’ve got a format for how we can win, stop the run and run the football. We have to put our best foot forward and try to go into the Meadowlands and win a game.”

In contrast, 27 of their teammates have only known defeat against the Giants as Redskins.

Washington actually led host New York 13-10 with less than five minutes left last Dec. 14 despite having quarterback Robert Griffin’s apparent touchdown run overturned before Manning and otherworldly rookie receiver Odell Beckham hooked up for their second and third touchdowns of the day.

That 24-13 loss was a delight compared to the 45-14 devastation the Giants dealt rookie head coach Jay Gruden and the Redskins in Week 4 in Landover. Previously nondescript New York tight end Larry Donnell caught three touchdowns before halftime while Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

“I hadn’t really thrown four interceptions in a game before that I could remember,” Cousins said. “It was difficult. We had come off a tough loss against the Eagles and then the loss to the Giants was tough. Facing adversity, I believe it’s made me stronger as a quarterback, as a player, as a person. ... I learned that when you get down and you want to get back in the game, you can’t get it all back in one play. It’s better to take what they give you and punt. Maybe you’re not going to come back as quickly, but at least you’re not turning the ball over and giving them an even greater chance of pulling away.”

And the Redskins’ Mike Shanahan era ended with a 20-6 loss in the Week 17 finale of 2013 in cold and damp MetLife Stadium as Cousins completed just 19 of 49 passes for 169 yards with two picks in his only other appearance against Big Blue.

Those New York defenses were coordinated by Perry Fewell, who now coaches Washington’s secondary, the critical component of a defense that’s second in the league against the pass and first overall after ranking in the bottom half in those areas in 2014. The Redskins are also first in rushing (after ranking 19th last year) and second in time of possession, but the Giants are third in run defense under once-and-again coordinator Steve Spagunolo.

SERIES HISTORY: 165th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 96-64-4. The most famous game between the long-time division rivals remains Washington’s 72-41 victory in 1966 at D.C. Stadium since it’s the highest-scoring contest in NFL history. Ex-Giants star linebacker Sam Huff, then with the Redskins, sent kicker Charlie Gogolak onto the field for the final field goal unbeknownst to Washington coach Otto Graham just to stick it to New York coach Allie Sherman for trading him.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Thursday’s game will be the first, including preseason, that the Redskins have all three of their top cornerbacks, Chris Culliver, DeAngelo Hall and Bashaud Breeland, available. Culliver was suspended for Week 2. Hall, who missed the final 13 games of last season with a torn Achilles, missed some time this August with toe and groin ailments. Breeland missed the first three preseason games with a knee injury and was suspended for Week 1.

“I got back in the groove last week and I feel pretty good,” said Breeland, who replaced Hall as a regular as a rookie in 2014.

“It feels real good to have three solid guys on the field, three playmakers,” said Trenton Robinson, who took over as the starting safety when Duke Ihenacho suffered a season-ending broken wrist in the opener against Miami. “There’s going to be competition every time the ball’s in the air. It makes me feel real safe to be out there with them.”

--The Redskins seemed to be in serious trouble at tight end when they lost newly anointed starter Niles Paul and blocking specialist Logan Paulsen to season-ending injuries in early August. Jordan Reed’s injury history made that position even more precarious.

But two games into the season, Washington ranks first in the NFL on offense and in rushing. Derek Carrier, acquired from San Francisco last month, started alongside Reed (game-high six catches, 82 yards) in last Sunday’s victory over St. Louis. Fellow backup tight end Anthony McCoy, signed as a free agent from the Seahawks on Labor Day, also saw plenty of action as the Redskins outgained the Rams 373-213 and dominated time of possession 37:44-22:16.

McCoy said the transition has been smooth since the Redskins’ offense is similar to Seattle‘s.

“They really use tight ends here which I like,” said the 6-foot-5, 259-pound McCoy, who lost the past two seasons to a torn Achilles after starting 14 games in 2011 and 2012. “I bring to the table whatever they want. They mostly want me to block, which is fine with me, but I can also run routes and catch the football.”

Head coach Jay Gruden likes the versatility of McCoy, whom Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan helped draft for the Seahawks in 2010.

“(McCoy‘s) a big guy,” Gruden said. “He can handle the running game, also the pass protection. He’s good for play-actions. He’s still learning (the system) though. He’s a very versatile guy; that’s why we had some three-tight end sets today, which was very, very effective. We can not only run the ball and pound people out of those, but we can have some good play-actions. It’s a very good personnel group to have.”

--Running back Alfred Morris, who has played in just 50 regular-season games, has topped 100 yards in 12 of those, tying him with Terry Allen, Earnest Byner and George Rogers for the fifth-most in franchise history behind 1999 NFC rushing champion Stephen Davis, 1972 MVP Larry Brown, Hall of Famer John Riggins and Clinton Portis, the driving force behind Washington’s run to the 2005 playoffs.

“He’s very steady, very durable,” Gruden said. “He runs hard. He’s tough minded and it reflects in the way he runs the football. (He‘s) tough to bring down. He’s got good body control. He’s got good ability to cut and change directions. All those things lend themselves well to being a good back and consistently being a good back week in and week out rather than just being a guy that flashes here and then disappears. He’s able to consistently do it week in and week out because of the way he approaches the game.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4-14 -- Washington’s record against the Giants beginning in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The confidence to bounce back if he does make a mistake and get ready for the next drive is probably the difference in Kirk right now as opposed to feeling like the world’s going to end after an interception.” - Head coach Jay Gruden on the difference in Kirk Cousins from last season when he was benched at halftime of Week 7 and didn’t play again.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--ILB Perry Riley, who left Sunday’s game against St. Louis with a strained calf, didn’t practice on Tuesday and is questionable for Thursday’s game at the New York Giants.

--CB Justin Rogers, who missed the Rams game with plantar fasciitis suffered the previous Sunday against Miami, was unable to work again on Tuesday and Wednesday was declared out of Thursday’s game against the Giants.

--DE Jason Hatcher was held out of practice on Tuesday as a rest day.

--T Tom Compton was limited again on Tuesday with the calf injury that sidelined him during the first two games and he is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Giants.

--WR DeSean Jackson will miss a second straight game with the hamstring he pulled in the opener.

--T Morgan Moses returned to full practice on Tuesday with a knee injury that he suffered the previous day but is expected to start against the Giants. He is listed as probable on the injury report.

GAME PLAN: The Redskins will try to repeat what worked against the Rams last week, plenty of ground and pound with RBs Alfred Morris and Matt Jones with QB Kirk Cousins throwing short, quick passes to TE Jordan Reed and WR Pierre Garcon. The challenge will come from a Giants run defense that’s ranked second. The absence of injured WR DeSean Jackson will make testing New York’s league-worst pass defense deep much tougher.

Washington has already started three corners and three safeties because of suspensions and injuries and has only three sacks, yet it ranks first in pass defense. That speaks to the smooth adjustment the Redskins have made to new coordinator Joe Barry’s more aggressive scheme, one that will be seriously tested by Giants WR Odell Beckham and TE Larry Donnell, who torched Washington last year, and WR Victor Cruz, who did so in both matchups in 2012. But Cruz isn’t expected to play Thursday night.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins CBs Bashaud Breeland and Chris Culliver vs. Giants WR Odell Beckham.

Beckham has 103 catches for 1,495 yards and 13 TDs in just 14 career games. Beckham was hurt for the game in Washington last season, but he went wild against the Redskins at home with 12 catches for 143 yards and three TDs. Breeland, a rookie in 2014, missed a month this summer with a sprained knee. Ex-49er Culliver served an NFL suspension last week.

--Redskins RBs Alfred Morris and Matt Jones vs. Giants MLBs Jon Beason and Uani Unga.

Morris, who has more yards during the last three-plus seasons than any NFL running back other than Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch, had 121 yards on 25 carries in the opener against Miami. Rookie Jones took over last week against St. Louis, rumbling for 123 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. The oft-injured Beason is supposed to return from a knee injury for this game, replacing Unga, who was credited with 17 tackles in his first two NFL games the past two weeks.