Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

The NFC East is a mess and the Washington Redskins are right in the middle of it.

Thirteen weeks into the NFL season, Washington sits in a three-way tie for first place with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants at 6-7. There is a chance the Redskins could clinch the division title in as little as 12 days. There is a chance they could be eliminated by then, too, when they play at Philadelphia on Dec. 26 in a Saturday night prime-time game on CBS and NFL Network.

The tiebreakers are complicated. But it’s clear that even a win over the Bills and losses by the Eagles and Giants this weekend against the two best teams in the NFC (Carolina, Arizona) won’t give the Redskins much margin for error. Yes, they would lead the NFC East in that scenario. But without an ensuing win in Philadelphia, the Redskins would be in trouble anyway.

“I think the message is pretty clear. We’re 6-7 in a three-way tie for first place,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “That’s really the motivation. We don’t care about how many wins in a row it is. I think, really, it’s all about playing Buffalo and maintaining that advantage -- that small advantage -- that we have in the NFC East. In order to do that, we have to win.”

A loss to the Eagles and Washington is in trouble. The Redskins own the tiebreaker if they win because they will have swept Philadelphia. But a loss and the Eagles have the advantage with a better record against common opponents. Things get more complicated if they finish tied with the Giants. But that’s looking ahead. For now, the Buffalo game is enough.

“I just feel like I have enough to focus on with just the Bills alone, that to let my mind go the Eagles or the Cowboys or what’s at stake,” Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “It just becomes too much. I’d much rather focus on the Bills and leave it one day, one week at a time. That helps me. But it’s exciting what’s in store.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 8-4, and have won six in a row, including 23-0 in an Oct. 30, 2011 game played in Toronto. The Redskins, of course, won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992 37-24.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall knows all about Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The two men hail from the same part of country -- the Tidewater area of Virginia in the southeastern part of the state.

It’s an area known for producing elite athletes from basketball stars like Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning and Joe Smith to football players like Michael Vick, Bruce Smith, Percy Harvin and Kam Chancellor to baseball players like the Upton brothers, David Wright and Ryan Zimmerman.

Everyone from the area knows the rising young talent. Hall first met Vick as a high-school junior at a Virginia Tech football camp. He was Taylor’s hero himself when the Bills quarterback was still a middle schooler and Hall was starring at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake.

“There’s only a handful of high schools that really produce these guys, these athletes,” Hall said. “Ty went to Hampton, which had Ronald Curry ... But just really watching him play in high school, man. Somebody introduced me to (Taylor) and told me how good he was and I got a chance to watch him play and I‘m like, ‘Man, this kid is good.’ He ended up going to Virginia Tech and just kept following him, kept talking to him and just became one of the fellas.”

--Washington has improved in recent weeks against the run. That was the Redskins’ identity early in the season. It got away from them in losses to Atlanta, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots in October and November. That better continue against Buffalo, which ranks third in the NFL in rushing yardage. LeSean McCoy has torched the Redskins over the years. They have a difficult task containing him this week given that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will force defensive ends to remain patient.

“Their O-line is very good. Physical group, big group,” nose tackle Terrance Knighton said. “A running back who can make 11 guys miss without any blockers on the field. A dual-threat quarterback. Speed all over the place. But as long as we play sound football. It always starts with taking away the run game.”

--The Redskins signed tight end Alex Smith earlier in the week to fill in at a tight end position that has been decimated by injuries since training camp. Washington lost starter Niles Paul (fractured/dislocated left ankle) and Logan Paulsen (torn ligaments, right big toe) in camp. On Sunday against Chicago, Derek Carrier tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee and is done for the season.

Smith played under Redskins coach Jay Gruden when he was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a 10-year NFL veteran and was a solid option in the passing game early in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But by the time he reached Cincinnati he was used far more as a reserve blocking tight end. The former third-round pick should be active right away.

“We needed somebody fast. (Smith is) a guy that can play multiple positions for us already,” Gruden said. “That’s the main reason. He’s big and can handle the in-line blocking, catch a ball and do some good things.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- 300-completion seasons by a Redskins quarterback in franchise history. Kirk Cousins reached that level on Sunday with 24 completions against Chicago. He has 314 for the season. The others: Jason Campbell in 2008 (315) and 2009 (327) and Brad Johnson (316) in 1999.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson is listed as probable on Friday’s injury report and he is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson injured his left knee in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears and sat out a practice earlier in the week. He has been a limited participant each of the past two days and was reported to be running well on Friday.

Washington has ruled out linebacker Keenan Robinson (shoulder) and safety Jeron Johnson (hamstring). Defensive end Jason Hatcher is questionable with knee and neck injuries

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), CB Ron Brooks (concussion, neck), TE Charles Clay (back), T Seantrel Henderson (illness)

--Questionable: S Bacarri Rambo (knee), RB Karlos Williams (shoulder), DE Mario Williams (illness)

--Probable: LB Preston Brown (hamstring), RB Jerome Felton (back), G John Miller (ankle), WR Robert Woods (hip)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: LB Perry Riley (foot), WR Andre Roberts (knee)

--Questionable: DE Jason Hatcher (neck, knee), S Jeron Johnson (hamstring), LB Keenan Robinson (shoulder), RB Chris Thompson (shoulder)

--Probable: LB Will Compton (shoulder), S Dashon Goldson (wrist, knee), WR Ryan Grant (abdomen), CB DeAngelo Hall (toe), WR DeSean Jackson (knee), T Trent Williams (foot)

--With third-down running back Chris Thompson’s status still uncertain (shoulder), veteran Pierre Thomas could receive more playing time. He signed with Washington on Friday and by Sunday was active and caught a pass for 12 yards.

That’s been Thomas’ strength throughout his career and it gives Buffalo something to think about as it prepares for the Redskins’ offense.

Thomas, 30, played eight seasons for New Orleans before being let go after last season. He was with San Francisco for just one game in November before being cut. The Redskins, desperate for help at the position with Thompson ailing, didn’t hesitate to sign Thomas.

GAME PLAN

--The teams enter with the same 6-7 record, but far different circumstances. The Bills rank ninth in the AFC. They have no chance to win their division, the AFC East, and are two games behind a slew of teams for the final AFC wild-card spot.

And yet with the same record the Redskins are in a three-way tie for first place and somehow are actually in control of their own playoff destiny. They likely have to win the NFC East to make it, but that’s enough for a team that won seven games total in 2013 and 2014.

Washington must stop Buffalo’s run game, which ranks third in the NFL. Injuries to the Bills’ secondary give the Redskins a legitimate chance to pile up big numbers in the passing game -- if they can protect Kirk Cousins from heavy pressure dialed up by head coach Rex Ryan. Cousins’ sack totals have shot through the roof in recent weeks as he takes fewer risks down field. Chicago sacked him three times on Sunday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland vs. Bills WR Sammy Watkins.

Breeland has held up well this season against one top receiver after another as Washington’s top cover corner in a banged-up secondary. Watkins averages 18.4 yards per catch as opponents have to watch for running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

--Redskins RT Morgan Moses vs. Bills DE Jerry Hughes.

Moses had a tough game against Chicago last week and is second on Washington with 10 penalties this season. Hughes has four sacks this season and has forced two fumbles. This is a matchup Buffalo can take advantage of.