Preview: Redskins at Texans

The Houston Texans and Washington Redskins each entered the 2013 season with playoff aspirations, but fast-forward to December and the teams combined for a woeful 5-27 record. The Texans landed the first pick in the NFL draft and the Redskins would have picked second had they not traded that choice in the prior year’s deal that brought Robert Griffin III to Washington. With their dreadful 2013 campaigns firmly in the rear-view mirror, Houston hosts Washington on Sunday in a matchup of teams dreaming of a resurgent campaign.

The Texans have question marks, of course, but their pass rush should be ferocious with former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt coming off one end and No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney charging from the other. That pressure should make for an interesting season debut for Griffin, the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 who endured a sophomore slump a season ago. Both teams will be introducing new head coaches as well, with Jay Gruden taking over in Washington and Bill O‘Brien roaming the sidelines for Houston.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Texans -3. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (2013: 3-13, 4th NFC East): After tearing his ACL at the end of his rookie year, Griffin dealt with nagging injuries last season and watched his passer rating dip from 102.4 to 82.2. The passing game should be dynamic, if Griffin is healthy, with targets including Pierre Garcon (NFL-high 113 catches in 2013), newcomer DeSean Jackson (career highs of 82 catches for 1,332 yards for Philadelphia last season) and promising tight end Jordan Reed (45 catches, 499 yards as a rookie). As for the running game featuring Alfred Morris (2,888 yards, 20 TDs over his first two seasons), Griffin said, “I think that’s the key to success anytime if we do what we want to do.”

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2013: 2-14, 4th AFC South): The Texans begin their season with five straight games - and seven of their first eight - against teams that missed the postseason in 2013. Houston has moved on from Matt Schaub in favor of fellow veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose receiving options include seven-time Pro Bowler Andre Johnson (109 catches for 1,407 yards in 2013) and second-year wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who hauled in 52 passes for 802 yards as a rookie. Veteran Arian Foster returns in the backfield, but he is coming off back surgery and a subpar campaign in which he managed only 542 yards and one TD in eight games and did not rush for more than 23 yards on any carry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Griffin had 489 rushing yards and no touchdowns on the ground a season ago after posting 815 rushing yards and seven TDs as a rookie.

2. Despite Griffin’s roller-coaster campaign, Garcon caught at least five balls in every game in 2013.

3. This game marks the return of Houston LB Brian Cushing, a former Pro Bowler who has played in a total of 12 games the last two seasons due to an ACL tear and a broken leg.

PREDICTION: Texans 27, Redskins 20