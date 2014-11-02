Vikings 29, Redskins 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a chance to close out a win for the third week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings defense came through again Sunday, spoiling the return of Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III in a 29-26 win at TCF Bank Stadium.

Vikings running back Matt Asiata scored his third touchdown of the day with 3:27 left in the game, and capped it with a two-point conversion plunge to give Minnesota the three-point lead.

The Vikings stopped the Redskins’ final drive at midfield.

Asiata only averaged 2.6 yards per attempt on 10 carries Sunday, but scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. His longest run of the day was a 7-yard scoring scamper two minutes into the final quarter.

Griffin was far from perfect in his first game action since Week 2, but passed several critical physical tests. On the first drive of the game, Griffin kept a read-option play, moved well out of the pocket and drove the Redskins into position for a 36-yard field goal by Kai Forbath.

Washington led 10-0 after a 14-yard run by Alfred Morris early in the second quarter and the Vikings offense failed to do much of anything until a gift interception from Griffin late in the first half gave Minnesota life, and the ball in Redskins territory with a chance to get on the board before halftime.

“I just threw it inside,” Griffin said. “Dre ran a great route, just left the ball inside, didn’t come out of my hand right, wind caught it, doesn’t matter. It was left inside at the end of the day and I can’t let that happen.”

Four plays later, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected on a 20-yard score to tight end Chase Ford to pull Minnesota within three at intermission.

“Anytime you can score right before the half, for some reason, it builds a lot of things going into the locker room,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I thought that was a big lifting part of the ball game.”

Asiata got in the end zone for the first time on Minnesota’s opening drive of the second half to give the Vikings their first lead at 14-10.

Griffin and the Redskins answered on their next drive, taking advantage of a questionable roughing-the-passer call on third down to keep a drive alive. On the next play, Griffin hit wide receiver DeSean Jackson on a slant route for an 13-yard score.

A 26-yard field goal by Forbath made it a 20-14 game headed to the final quarter.

“We need to look at the film and find out if it’s schematic or if they just out-physicaled, outworked us, out-prepared us, I don’t know,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “That was unacceptable football.”

Following Asiata’s 7-yarded to open the final quarter, Griffin hit Jackson on a 53-yard pass to set up Morris’ second scoring run of the day from two yards out. The drive went 80 yards on eight plays, and gave Washington its final lead of the day at 26-21 with nine minutes to play.

The Vikings answered with a 73-yard drive in 12 plays to score the winning touchdown. Bridgewater went 5-for-7 on the drive, converting a third and 10 with a 21-yard pass to Jarius Wright and a third and five with a six-yarder to Greg Jennings.

Asiata’s one-yard scoring play came on third and goal.

“I thought our team grew up a lot today,” Zimmer said. “They could have folded their tents early, we fell behind 10-0, but they kept fighting and fighting.”

Griffin was 18-of-28 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown.

Bridgewater, who struggled for much of the first half, threw a career-high 42 passes, completing 26 for 268 yards and one touchdown.

“Sometimes you’re going to have a slow start,” Bridgewater said. “But it’s all about how you finish the game. Today, it was a great team win. The guys continued to fight.”

NOTES: The Redskins team bus was in an accident on the way to the TCF Bank Stadium Sunday morning. Coach Jay Gruden said several players sustained whiplash and RB Silas Redd, Jr. did not play Sunday because of back spasms sustained in the crash. ... Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes left the game in the first quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. He returned later in the game. ... The second-quarter score by Vikings TE Chase Ford was his first NFL touchdown. ... Vikings RB Matt Asiata scored three touchdowns in a game for the third time in his career.