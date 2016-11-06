Preview: Saints at 49ers

Paced by the league's top-ranked passing offense Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have won three of its last four games as they head west to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a battle of the league's bottom-two defenses. The Saints held off nemesis Seattle last week to climb back into the playoff picture while the Niners took a six-game losing streak into their bye week.

San Francisco hopes the return of running back Carlos Hyde will provide a spark to its dismal campaign. Hyde, who ranks fourth in the league with six rushing touchdowns, missed his last game with a shoulder injury but he returned to practice during the week and expects to play. The Saints benched Mark Ingram a week ago after an early fumble and rode the legs of Tim Hightower to a surprisingly effective ground game against the Seahawks. New Orleans ran and passed the ball 35 times in the contest, a huge diversion from its normal game plan .

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -3.5. O/U: 52.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (3-4): Brees in on pace for his fifth 5,000-yard season and leads the NFL, averaging 338 yards passing per game while throwing 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions. His numbers, however, are vastly different on the road as the 16-year veteran out of Purdue has six touchdowns and three picks in three road games. Emerging wide receiver Michael Thomas has 16 receptions in the past two games and with 500 yards receiving is one of three wideouts on the team (Brandon Cooks 530 yards, Willie Snead 439 yards) on pace to reach 1,000 yards on the season.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-6): Since replacing Blaine Gabbert under center, Colin Kaepernick has completed 46 percent of his passes (29-of-63) for 330 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception while rushing 17 times for 150 yards (8.8 yards per carry) but the Niners have scored just 33 points in his two starts. Hyde has been inconsistent on the season, averaging 3.9 yards a carry, but his presence takes some of the onus off a passing unit that is last in the league with an average of 161.4 yards a game. "I think Colin's ability in the run game has given us a little bit of an added bonus," coach Chip Kelly said. "It forces you to say, 'Hey, if I'm a defensive coordinator, do I want to play man and now not have our back turned to the offense and then have the quarterback be able to take off?'"

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco has won three of the past four matchups including, a 27-24 victory in overtime in the last meeting in 2014.

2. New Orleans' defense has given up 30.1 points per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL, but the Saints expect to get back the services of DT Sheldon Rankins and CB Delvin Breaux this week from broken legs.

3. The Niners have allowed two or more passing touchdowns in each of their last six games and rank last in the league, surrendering 31.3 points a game.

PREDICTION: Saints 35, 49ers 17