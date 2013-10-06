Preview: Saints at Bears

Drew Brees will try to become the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 300 yards in 10 consecutive games when the New Orleans Saints visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Brees tied his own record of nine in a row — set between the 2011 and 2012 seasons — with a virtuoso performance against Miami on Monday Night Football, passing for 413 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-17 victory that moved New Orleans to 4-0. The Bears cannot boast a quarterback riding a similar hot streak, as Jay Cutler is coming off a four-turnover performance in a 40-32 loss at Detroit.

The game marks the first chance for Chicago’s Marc Trestman to rebound from a loss after the first-year head coach opened his tenure with three straight wins. The two-time Grey Cup champion with Montreal of the Canadian Football League does not expect a carryover from the Lions game, saying “I don’t think what happened (last Sunday) means that it has to happen next week or the week after.” Meanwhile, New Orleans coach Sean Payton will be going for his first win at Soldier Field after losing his previous three games there.

TIME: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Even. O/U: 48.5.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-0): Brees, who tied another one of his records Monday with his 10th straight game with at least 25 completions, isn’t New Orleans’ only player off to a historic start. Top target Jimmy Graham (27 catches, 458 yards, six TDs) became the first tight end to be named a conference Offensive Player of the Month since the award began in 1986. While the Saints’ offense has been garnering the headlines, the defense quietly has been much improved under new coordinator Rob Ryan, ranking sixth in yards allowed (304.5 per game) and fifth in points (13.8)

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-1): Despite the four turnovers at Detroit, Cutler rallied the team from a 40-16 deficit to make it a one-possession game late in the contest. He has a career-high 64.2 completion percentage under new coordinator Aaron Kromer — who was the Saints’ interim coach for six games last season — to go with 1,010 yards passing and eight touchdowns, but also has six interceptions and has lost two fumbles. The defense has been able to counteract that with 14 takeaways, but has been uncharacteristically generous in ranking just 26th in points allowed (28.5 per game).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Like Payton, Brees has never won in Chicago, throwing for seven TDs and six interceptions in four career games there.

2. Bears WR Brandon Marshall, who has 27 catches for 348 yards and two scores, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a foot injury but is expected to play.

3. Graham is one touchdown catch away from tying the NFL record for tight ends through the season’s first five games, joining Antonio Gates (2010) and former Bears and Saints coach Mike Ditka (1963).

PREDICTION: Bears 28, Saints 27