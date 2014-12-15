Preview: Saints at Bears

Despite owning indentical records, one team is tied for the lead while the other resides in the basement in their respective divisions. The New Orleans Saints look to maintain at least a share of the top spot in the NFC South when they visit the NFC North cellar-dwelling Chicago Bears on Monday night. New Orleans enters Week 15 tied with Atlanta atop their division even though last Sunday’s 41-10 loss to Carolina was its fourth defeat in five games, with all four losses coming at home.

Notoriously bad on the road, the Saints have won their last two games away from the Superdome - including a 35-32 triumph at Pittsburgh in Week 13. Chicago, which has rushed for a total of 48 yards in its last two games, has dropped four of its last six contests - allowing at least 34 points in each setback. The latest defeat, a 41-28 decision against Dallas, halted the Bears’ two-game home winning streak.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Saints -3. O/U: 54.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (5-8): New Orleans’ defense has played a major role in the team’s struggles this season, ranking 31st in yards allowed per game at 398.7. The club has yielded at least 27 points and an average of 183.8 rushing yards in its last five contests. Coach Sean Payton was particularly critical of the unit after the loss to Carolina. “Our tackling was awful. (The Panthers) were almost near 300 yards rushing. It was awful,” he said. “On top of that, you can’t make dumb mistakes like jump offside when a team is getting ready to punt or kick a field goal.”

ABOUT THE BEARS (5-8): After allowing 50-plus points in back-to-back losses at New England and Green Bay, the Bears appeared to right the ship, yielding 13 in home victories over Minnesota and Tampa Bay. But Chicago’s defense went back to being porous as it yielded a total of 75 points in setbacks against Detroit and Dallas. Injuries to regulars have been a factor, forcing several rookies into extended action, but defensive end Jared Allen refuses to use that as an excuse. “You’re in the NFL. By the time I got to the NFL, I’d been playing football every year since I was eight,” he said. “That’s a lot of years of football. They’re young for the NFL, but it’s still football.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown 32 touchdown passes and just six interceptions while winning nine of his last 11 starts on Monday Night Football.

2. The Bears’ Jay Cutler, who has fumbled a league high-tying six times and thrown the second-most interceptions (15), needs 554 yards to become the first Chicago QB to throw for 4,000 in a season.

3. New Orleans (421) is one of four teams averaging more than 400 total yards per game.

PREDICTION: Saints 33, Bears 24