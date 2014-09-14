Preview: Saints at Browns

The New Orleans Saints saw a double-digit lead evaporate against a division rival last week while the Cleveland Browns nearly overcame a 24-point halftime deficit versus another in their season opener. The clubs look to break into the win column on Sunday when they meet in the Buckeye State. Marques Colston’s fumble on the second play of overtime proved costly as New Orleans dropped a 37-34 decision to NFC South foe Atlanta last week while Cleveland’s spirited rally fell short in a 30-27 setback to AFC North adversary Pittsburgh.

Brian Hoyer rebounded after a miserable beginning and kept popular rookie Johnny Manziel on the sideline by going 19-for-31 for 230 yards with a 9-yard touchdown to Travis Benjamin. Injuries could play a significant role for the Browns, who are attempting to snap an eight-game losing skid by taking advantage of a Saints defense that yielded a league-high 568 total yards against the Falcons. Offseason acquisition Ben Tate is expected to miss at least the team’s home opener with a knee sprain while Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Cameron is day-to-day as he nurses a right shoulder injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -6 O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE SAINTS (0-1): Colston, who had five catches in the season opener, reeled in twice that total for 112 yards and a touchdown in the teams’ last meeting in 2010 - a 30-17 loss in Cleveland. Drew Brees threw four interceptions in that contest, but found seven different receivers for 333 yards and a touchdown last week versus Atlanta. A potent ground attack provided a nice balance as it averaged nearly five yards per rushing attempt (139 yards, 28 carries) - with two touchdowns by Mark Ingram and another by Khiry Robinson.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-1): Rookies Terrance West and Isaiah Crowell are expected to receive the bulk of the carries in Tate’s absence. West, a third-round pick, rushed 16 times for 100 yards while the undrafted Crowell recorded two touchdowns versus the Steelers. “It was encouraging, but they need to be able to take the next step, and this is another challenge for them, to go against this type of defense and it’s nothing that either one of those guys have seen before,” Cleveland coach Mike Pettine said on Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. With 51,414 passing yards in his career, Brees needs just 62 to move past Hall of Famer John Elway (51,475) into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time list.

2. Hoyer’s most trusted target in the season opener was newcomer Andrew Hawkins, who had eight catches for 87 yards while no other Browns receiver had more than two catches.

3. New Orleans rookie WR Brandin Cooks reeled in seven receptions and finished with 95 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his debut.

PREDICTION: Saints 35, Browns 17