Browns beat Saints on late field goal

CLEVELAND -- One week after losing the opener on a last-second field goal in Pittsburgh the Cleveland Browns rallied in the final two minutes Sunday to beat the New Orleans Saints with a field goal of their own.

Billy Cundiff kicked a 29-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift the Browns to a 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in a wild back-and-forth game.

The defeat left the Saints 0-2 to start the season. Since 1990 teams that start 0-2 make the playoffs less than 12 percent of the time.

“It was a tough loss -- our second loss,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “We had our moments, but we came out very slow. We were able to come back during the game, but my staff and I have a lot of work to do in order to prove ourselves.”

The Browns were pinned on their own 4-yard line with 2:46 left, trailing 24-23, when they began the game-winning drive. Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed eight of 11 passes for 77 yards in the drive to set the table for Cundiff’s game-winner. One of the passes went for 10 yards to tight end Gary Barnidge over the middle on fourth-and-6.

“That was the play of the game,” Hoyer said. “Gary ran a great route and made a great catch.”

The Saints erased a 16-3 Browns advantage to take a 17-16 lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to tight end Jimmy Graham.

The Browns regained the lead 23-17 on rookie running back Terrance West’s nine-yard scoring run.

The Saints moved back in front with 12:12 to play when running back Mark Ingram slammed his way into the end zone from the 1, and Shayne Graham added the extra point for a 24-23 Saints lead.

The touchdown by Ingram was the third by the Saints after a slow start resulted in a 13-point deficit. Graham did not catch a pass in the first quarter, but when Brees started zeroing on his 6-foot-7 tight end, there was no stopping them. Graham finished with 10 Catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just lost, so that sucks,” Graham said. “We’ll evaluate everyone tomorrow, talk to each other, share some thoughts and figure out what we need to do to get a win.”

Graham scored on a nine-yard pass from Brees with three seconds left in the first half. Graham jumped high for the ball with Browns cornerback Joe Haden trying to stop the much taller Graham.

The Saints scored the first time they had the ball in the third quarter when Brees hooked up with Graham from the 1. The Browns answered with West’s touchdown.

The Browns set the tone early with a stifling defense that did not allow the Saints beyond the New Orleans 25 on their first three possessions. At one point, linebacker Paul Kruger sacked Brees for an apparent safety, but officials spotted the ball inside the 1. Two plays later Thomas Morstead punted from the end zone.

The Browns took over on the Cleveland 49 and took advantage of the field position with a touchdown drive that ended with Hoyer snapping off a pass from three yards out to wide receiver Miles Austin in the end zone. The key play in the nine-play drive was a two-yard run by West over left guard.

Kruger, with only four sacks last season, played an even bigger role in the Browns second touchdown when he pressured Brees into overthrowing a pass intended for Graham. Safety Tashaun Gipson, playing behind Graham, intercepted the overthrown pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown and a 16-3 lead.

“Everything happened so fast,” Gipson said. “I saw a big amount of green grass then I saw (safety) Donte Whitner chauffeuring me to the end zone.”

The extra point attempt failed.

NOTES: Browns starting tight end Jordan Cameron was made inactive in a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury. ... A shoulder injury also sidelined Browns starting outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo. Jabaal Sheard replaced Mingo. ... Austin Johnson replaced starting fullback Erik Lorig for the Saints. Lorig was inactive with an ankle injury.