Preview: Saints at Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can remain in the thick of the playoff race and eclipse their win total of their previous two seasons combined on Sunday when they host the reeling New Orleans Saints. Top overall pick Jameis Winston capped a 12-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans late in the fourth quarter to lift Tampa Bay to a 23-19 victory over Atlanta last week.

“We’ve been saying for a while we’re getting better, that we’re a good football team,” Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith said. “... We’re right in the mix, which is exciting.” While New Orleans sports an active nightlife, the football team hasn’t provided much in the way of excitement - well, as it relates to the win column. After surrendering 49 points in their last victory, the Saints have yielded 146 more during a four-game losing skid to plummet into the cellar of the NFC South. Drew Brees tossed three touchdown passes in last week’s 41-38 setback to undefeated Carolina, and may be without several key weapons this Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -3.5. O/U: 50.5

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-8): Running back Mark Ingram was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury and questions abound over wideout Brandin Cooks, who is missed Thursday’s practice with a concussion. The second-year star has pieced it together as the season has gone on, reeling in 41 receptions for 625 yards and seven touchdowns during the last eight games. Fellow wideout Willie Snead returned to practice on a limited basis after missing last week’s game with a calf injury.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (6-6): Doug Martin is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,133 yards and faces a juicy matchup against the Saints’ 32nd-ranked defense. Although he was limited to just 78 yards on 21 carries in the first meeting, Martin has run roughshod over the last three weeks (427 yards, one touchdown). Evans has reeled in two touchdowns in the last three games and faces a New Orleans club that has yielded an NFL-high 20 scores to wideouts this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tampa Bay rookie LB Kwon Alexander (93 tackles) was handed a four-game suspension by NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

2. New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan’s eight sacks trail only Detroit DE Ezekiel Ansah (12) in the NFC.

3. The Buccaneers are vying for their first season sweep of the Saints since 2007.

PREDICTION: Saints 28, Buccaneers 21