Preview: Saints at Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surged to the top of the NFC South standings, but they need to solve a recent nemesis to stay there. The Buccaneers aim for their fifth straight victory Sunday as they host the New Orleans Saints, who have won eight of the last nine meetings between the division rivals.

The Buccaneers are tied with Atlanta atop the division at 7-5, but New Orleans is just two games back and has three head-to-head meetings with the top two teams over the final four weeks of the season. "This is a big game for both teams because of the way the scheduling falls, where New Orleans plays us twice and Atlanta once in the last (four) weeks," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter told reporters. "We have three division games in the last four weeks, so that makes this game – the way our division is so tight right now – these division games are huge.” While Tampa Bay has been surging, the Saints have been slipping. New Orleans has lost three of its last four games and is coming off a 28-13 home loss to Detroit last week.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -2.5. O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE SAINTS (5-7): New Orleans remains one of the league’s most prolific offensive teams, but the running attack that had come to life in recent weeks dropped off in the loss to Detroit. Drew Brees continues to put up huge passing numbers but threw three interceptions and no touchdowns against the Lions. The Saints’ 31st-ranked pass defense had put together three straight solid efforts before being burned for 337 yards by Matthew Stafford and the Lions, although New Orleans continues to play tough against the run.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (7-5): Tampa Bay has turned around its season with a balanced offense and an opportunistic defense that has forced 11 turnovers during the four-game winning streak. The defense produced a touchdown and a game-saving interception in the end zone to preserve last week’s 28-21 win at San Diego. Quarterback Jameis Winston is enjoying a strong sophomore campaign but is running out of weapons as injuries have decimated his receiving corps and will need to rely heavily on star receiver Mike Evans and running back Doug Martin.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brees has averaged 335 passing yards in his last five games at Tampa Bay.

2. Martin has scored a rushing touchdown in four of his last five home games and is averaging 102 scrimmage yards in his last five against the Saints.

3. Saints LB Dannell Ellerbe has recorded a sack in four straight games and has 17 tackles and one sack in his last two meetings with Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Buccaneers 26, Saints 24