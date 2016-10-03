Saints charge from behind for 35-34 win over Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Drew Brees came back to where his NFL career started.

For the San Diego Chargers, Sunday's game continued a trend which they can't stop.

New Orleans Saints stormed back from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to shock the Chargers, 35-34, on Sunday afternoon.

John Kuhn scored his third touchdown, a 1-yard run, with 1:57 remaining for the go-ahead score.

"That was as much a team game, a team win, as I could ever describe," Brees said.

New Orleans took possession when Travis Benjamin fumbled after a reception and it was recovered by Nate Stupar.

"That performance in the second half is flat-out unacceptable," Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. "You can't turn the ball over at critical times when you are trying to put the game away."

The Saints (1-3) won for the first time this season and beat the Chargers in their third straight meeting.

The Chargers (1-3) lost two fumbles in the last seven minutes as they squandered their fourth consecutive fourth-quarter lead.

Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns and Melvin Gordon rushed for a pair, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Chargers' 16th loss in 21 games.

Brees, who was 23-of-36 passing for 206 yards, started ahead of Rivers with the Chargers for two years after the latter was acquired in a 2004 draft-day trade with the New York Giants. After Brees hurt a shoulder in the final game of 2005, he became a free agent and signed with the Saints.

"That last game in San Diego, I thought my career might have been over," Brees said. "As I walked off that field, I thought it might be the last game I would ever play."

During Saturday's walk-though at Qualcomm Stadium, Brees went to the western end zone where he was hurt and prayed.

"It was a time of reflection of how far I've come,'' Brees said. "Obviously the journey continues."

Rivers, who has lost all three starts against the Saints, was 28 of 43 for 321 yards. He had two touchdowns and an interception.

The Saints deflated the Chargers' cushion to 34-28 when Michael Thomas caught a 5-yard touchdown reception after Gordon's fumble and Darryl Tapp's recovery with about five minutes left.

"They just got their hands on the ball and with that hit I just have to be better in that situation, knowing what they are trying to do," Gordon said. "If I don't make the mistake we are not in the position we are in."

Stupar made the recovering to keep the rally alive.

"I tried to scoop it and I missed it so I just fell on it and locked it into my leg," Stupar said. "It was a dog fight down there. It just happened so fast."

Rivers' last pass was intercepted by B.W. Webb on fourth down with the Chargers deep in their territory.

The Chargers seemingly seized control of the game with a 10-point fourth quarter in forging ahead by 13.

Gordon snatched his second rushing touchdown early in the quarter.

Josh Lambo kicked a 47-yard field goal with about nine minutes remaining.

But once again the wheels went wobbly and eventually flew off.

"Mistakes, bad decisions and it starts with me," McCoy said. "I'm the head coach here and I did a terrible job."

Kuhn scored for the second time when he leaped over from 1 yard as Brees faked a pitch to the outside. That pulled the Saints within 24-21.

Gordon, after not scoring last year, collected his fifth touchdown in the final minute of the first half. The increased the Chargers' cushion to 24-17, marking the third time this year they haven't trailed at halftime.

The Chargers got a second-quarter field goal when Brees blinked first in the battle of these gunslingers. Brees threw his second interception of the season when his pass was tipped by Jason Verrett and intercepted by Craig Mager.

Lambo's 30-yard field goal pushed the Chargers ahead 17-14.

Rivers' eighth straight completion to start the game found Dontrelle Inman for a 57-yard score. Inman made a nifty move to cut upfield in getting the last 25 yards of the play for a 14-14 tie.

Brees threw his second scoring pass, hitting a wide-open Kuhn from 4 yards for a 14-7 cushion.

The teams traded first-quarter touchdowns, with the Saints marching in on their first possession. Ingram went around the left side untouched from 22 yards for his first touchdown on the season.

The Chargers' initial score arrived when Rivers clicked with tight end Hunter Henry on a 20-yard reception. It was the first NFL touchdown for Henry, a second-round pick.

Now the Chargers have to pick up the pieces after another meltdown.

"(I'm) furious," McCoy said. "A major disappointment. You get the lead we had and to fall apart, major disappointment. Frustration is an understatement."

NOTES: Among the Chargers out with injuries were LT King Dunlap and CB Brandon Flowers. ... DE Joey Bosa (hamstring), the draft's third overall pick, missed his fourth game. ... TE Antonio Gates, 36, didn't play for the second straight week. Gates (hamstring) hasn't practiced in two weeks. .. Saints QB Drew Brees played his first game in San Diego since leaving the Chargers after the 2005 season. ... Saints starting ILBs James Laurinaitis and Dannell Ellerbe were inactive with injuries.