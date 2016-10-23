Preview: Saints at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like a different team coming out of their bye week, and they hope the same dominant squad shows up when they try for a ninth consecutive home win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are aiming for their third straight victory as they attempt to climb back into the race in the NFC South.

Kansas City turned in a clunker in a 43-14 loss at Pittsburgh in Week 4 but returned after the bye week to post a 26-10 victory at Oakland on Sunday. The Chiefs have been wildly inconsistent, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. “What we’re trying to do is not be that yo-yo team that plays great, and then they don’t play too good,” Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson told reporters. “We have a personality, and that’s fear nothing and attack everything. That’s how we should play every game.” The Saints have been on a wild ride of their own with four of their five games decided by three points or fewer, including one- and three-point victories in their last two contests.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Chiefs -6. O/U: 50.5

ABOUT THE SAINTS (2-3): Some things never seem to change in New Orleans, with one being the productivity of Brees and the passing game. New Orleans ranks second in the league in total offense (413.4 yards) and leads the NFL in passing (335.4 yards). Unfortunately for the Saints, the defense has characteristically struggled, allowing 419.4 yards and 33.3 points per contest.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (3-2): Kansas City’s defense drastically improved after the bye week, as the team gave up a season-low 286 total yards and held Oakland to 65 on the ground. The team’s biggest weakness had been its run defense, but that’s not likely to be a big factor against the Saints’ punchless ground game. The Chiefs’ passing game isn’t especially dynamic, but the running attack took off last week with a season-high 183 yards - including 131 from Spencer Ware.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chiefs have forced 10 turnovers in their three wins and two in their two losses.

2. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games.

3. Kansas City CB Marcus Peters has made 10 interceptions in his last 12 games, including the playoffs, and has recorded three in his last four home contests.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 26, Saints 23