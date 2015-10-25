Preview: Saints at Colts

Andrew Luck’s return from a two-game injury absence didn’t translate into a victory, but it provided an encouraging sign for the Indianapolis Colts heading into Sunday’s matchup against the visiting New Orleans Saints. Although the Colts had a three-game winning streak halted by reigning Super Bowl champion New England, Luck had his best outing of the season.

Luck received plenty of criticism after tossing seven interceptions in the first three games, but he was referred to as a “stud” by Saints quarterback Drew Brees. “He’s a great athlete for his size and strength,” Brees said. “He’s very poised no matter what the situation. And he’s won a lot of big games in the last few years. He’s got a really bright future ahead of him.” Brees is also coming off one of his best games of the season with his third straight 300-yard effort in handing the Atlanta Falcons their first loss. In the last meeting between the teams in October 2011, Brees threw for five TDs as New Orleans dealt Indianapolis its worst loss in franchise history 62-7.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Colts -4. O/U: 52

ABOUT THE SAINTS (2-4): Brees, who has thrown for more than 300 yards in four of his five starts, will probably need another big offensive game given the issues of New Orleans’ defense, which ranks last in the NFL with 409.7 yards per game surrendered. One of the major concerns for the Saints was how to replace the production of Jimmy Graham after the star tight end was traded in the offseason, but veteran Benjamin Watson provided a boost by catching 10 passes for 127 yards and a TD last week. New Orleans has been gashed by the run, giving up 138.2 yards per game.

ABOUT THE COLTS (3-3): Luck was intercepted seven times and did not throw for more than 260 yards in his first three starts, but he returned from a shoulder injury and finished with 312 yards for three touchdowns and zero picks against the Patriots. Wideout T.Y. Hilton has also dealt with injuries but got in the end zone for the first time this season while veteran running back Frank Gore had 78 yards on only 13 carries and has 403 on the season. Indy’s defense ranks 29th in total yards allowed (401.8) and has been particularly generous against the pass (289.2 yards per game).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brees has thrown for 932 yards and nine TDs in his last three games versus AFC foes.

2. Colts WR Donte Moncrief has a TD pass in four of six games this season.

3. The Saints released K Zack Hocker and signed former Washington Redskins K Kai Forbath.

PREDICTION: Colts 30, Saints 24