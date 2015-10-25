Saints knock Colts below .500

INDIANAPOLIS -- Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints may finally be figuring things out after beginning their season with three consecutive losses.

And in the process, the Saints continue to make life miserable for the struggling Indianapolis Colts, who have fallen below .500 while continuing to lead the weak AFC South.

Brees, who played college football 65 miles north of Lucas Oil Stadium at Purdue, completed 28 of 44 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, and New Orleans defeated the Colts 27-21.

Beginning with the 1986 season, the Saints (3-4) are 8-2 against Indianapolis (3-4), including a 31-17 Super Bowl victory on Feb. 7, 2010, in Miami. New Orleans also defeated the Colts 62-7 during the 2011 regular season in New Orleans.

”I felt like we flipped the field on them a few times, in other words, we would get pinned back and then march it out to the 50,“ Brees said. ”Then, even if you are punting, they are getting the ball inside their 20 or their 10. That helped us a lot.

“Then the other thing was that we took our first possession of the third quarter, and we go right down and score and make it 27-0. After that, we were outscored 21-0, and that part of the game does not sit well with me or anyone else on the team, but we got the win.”

New Orleans coach Sean Payton credited his team’s defense, which kept the Colts off the scoreboard until 3:42 remained in the third quarter. At that point, the Saints had a 27-point lead.

”Our defense was well prepared,“ Payton said. ”Playing this offense was a tremendous challenge. I didn’t like the way we played in the final two minutes of the first half when we lost a touchdown to an offensive pass interference penalty and missed a couple of other plays.

“But this is a tough place to play, and you have to tip your hat to Indianapolis for fighting back the way they did. This is a big win.”

The Saints grabbed a 7-0 lead with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Khiry Robinson after backup quarterback and holder Luke McCown completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Ben Watson on a fake field goal. Robinson scored on the next play, capping a 10-play, 78-yard drive.

Saints middle linebacker Stephone Anthony set up the next score, intercepting Andrew Luck at the Indianapolis 23-yard line with 2:16 left in the quarter. Five plays later, Robinson ran six yards for his second touchdown and extended the lead to 14-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Colts return man Griff Whalen fumbled at the Indianapolis 27, and Saints cornerback and special teams player Kyle Wilson recovered. With 13:36 left in the first half, Brees threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Hoomanawanui. At that point, New Orleans led, 20-0.

The Saints’ lead became 27-0 with 10:26 left in the third quarter when Mark Ingram scored on a 1-yard run, capping a six-play, 82-yard drive.

”We’re obviously disappointed, especially in our play in the first half, which was completely unacceptable,“ Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano said. ”You are not going to win games in the National Football League when you turn the ball over, have (seven) penalties and have all kinds of miscues. At times we had difficulty in stopping the run, and then we couldn’t run it.

“I was proud of the guys after halftime, because you can say it is because of this or that, or a hangover (from losing to New England), but that is all bull crap. This is all on us. We are going to come in Monday, look at the tape and get this thing fixed. We can’t continue to beat ourselves. It can’t happen.”

Luck, who was 9 of 19 for 79 yards and two interceptions in the first half, finally got untracked in the third quarter, throwing 87-yard and 46-yard touchdown passes to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, slicing the deficit to 13 points entering the final 15 minutes.

On each of Luck’s touchdown passes to Hilton, Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux fell down. After a miserable first half, Luck was 7 of 10 for 159 yards, 133 of which came on the touchdown passes to Hilton.

The Colts closed to within 27-21 with 3:05 remaining on Luck’s 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Donte Moncrief, capping a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Luck finished 23 of 44 for 333 yards and all three of the Colts’ touchdowns.

”I couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm in the first half,“ Luck said. ”New Orleans did a good job of mixing their coverages. I am not happy with the way I played, but I feel fine. I think right now we are frustrated, and I am frustrated with myself. I cannot continue to have egregious turnovers.

“We have played some really bad football, but there are pros in that locker room, and we will come back. Right now, we are making turnovers and penalties, and the fact I am missing some throws doesn’t help us. I have to play better, and I am sure everybody in the locker room would say the same thing.”

Indianapolis attempted an onside kick after Moncrief’s touchdown, but the Saints recovered at their 47-yard line. Brees’ 20-yard completion to Marques Colston on third-and-4 moved the ball to the Indianapolis 27-yard line, allowing New Orleans to run out the clock.

Ingram had 144 yards on 14 carries.

NOTES: Colts QB Andrew Luck did not complete his first pass until 9:08 remained in the first half. The Colts had 16 total yards in the first quarter. ... New Orleans exhausted its supply of first-half timeouts with 50 seconds remaining in the first quarter, losing two by virtue of lost challenges ... Indianapolis rookie WR Phillip Dorsett suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter, and while he walked off the field under his own power, he did not return. After the game, ESPN reported that Dorsett suffered a fractured ankle and will miss 4-6 weeks. ... Indianapolis C Khaled Holmes suffered a burner in the second quarter and did not return ... The Colts played without starting SS Mike Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots.