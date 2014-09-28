Preview: Saints at Cowboys

Buoyed by a sensational comeback at St. Louis last week, the Dallas Cowboys get a chance to avenge a humiliating defeat from a year ago when the New Orleans Saints come to town for a prime-time matchup Sunday night. The Cowboys erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Rams 34-31 but now must brace for a matchup against Drew Brees and the Saints, who blitzed Dallas 49-17 last season. New Orleans has won three straight versus the Cowboys but it is also riding a five-game road losing streak.

While the Saints have struggled a bit offensively the past two weeks, the Cowboys should be a welcome sight for Brees, who threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns while completing 19 consecutive passes in last season’s debacle. Dallas allowed a franchise-record 625 total yards in the slaughter and has surrendered an average of 37.7 points during its three-game skid against New Orleans. The Cowboys had some off-field drama in the wake of Sunday’s dramatic win, with cornerback Morris Claiborne bolting the team for one day upon learning he lost his starting job.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Saints -3. O/U: 53

ABOUT THE SAINTS (1-2): New Orleans squandered a 13-point lead to Atlanta in the season opener and was victimized by a last-second field goal at Cleveland in Week 2 before holding off Minnesota 20-9 last week. Still, the Saints bogged down on offense after scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions and saw a 13-point deficit whittled to four before Brees tossed a scoring pass to Marques Colston early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Jimmy Graham has a team-high 24 catches to go along with two touchdowns and rookie wideout Brandin Cooks has lived up to the hype with 18 receptions. Khiry Robinson and Pierre Thomas will continue to split carries after leading rusher Mark Ingram suffered a foot injury in Week 2.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (2-1): Tony Romo threw for 217 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week for Dallas, which didn’t abandon the ground game despite the three-touchdown hole. That resulted in another big day for running back DeMarco Murray, who ran for 100 yards and a score on 24 carries to become the fifth player in league history to begin a season with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown in each of the first three games. Dez Bryant, who has 20 catches for 247 yards and a pair of scores, torched New Orleans in an overtime home loss in December 2012, catching a pair of touchdown passes and establishing a career high with 224 yards receiving. Dallas is 21st in total yards allowed (360.3) after ranking dead last in 2013 (415.3).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brees is 71-for-94 for 838 yards with seven TDs and zero interceptions in the past three versus Dallas.

2. Murray, who leads the league with 385 yards, has five rushing touchdowns in his last four games.

3. Colston has three straight 100-yard receiving games against the Cowboys.

PREDICTION: Saints 27, Cowboys 26