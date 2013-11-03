Preview: Saints at Jets

The Ryan twins continue their sibling rivalry Sunday when Rob and the New Orleans Saints visit Rex and the New York Jets. Rob Ryan, the Saints’ defensive coordinator, has lost all of the previous four matchups in which the brothers were either coordinators or head coaches. He has a strong chance to notch his first victory as New Orleans’ defense leads the NFC with 3.4 sacks per game and ranks fourth in the NFL in turnover differential with a plus-8 mark.

The Saints seek their second straight victory following a three-point loss at New England in Week 6. Rex Ryan’s Jets have alternated wins and losses since the beginning of the season, scoring 27 or more points in three of their four triumphs while allowing at least 38 points in half of their four defeats. If the pattern continues, New York is ripe for a win after an embarrassing 49-9 setback at Cincinnati last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -6. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (6-1): Drew Brees is having another stellar season as he leads the NFC with 19 touchdown tosses and a 109.2 passer rating while ranking second with 2,290 yards passing. The former Super Bowl MVP is coming off a victory over Buffalo in which he threw for 332 yards and five scores, marking the NFL-record eighth time he’s had five TD passes. Brees’ career numbers against the Jets are mediocre at best, however, as he is 2-2 with three touchdowns and five interceptions in four starts.

ABOUT THE JETS (4-4): While Geno Smith has shown signs of being a solid NFL quarterback, he’ll need to cut down on mistakes if he hopes to earn that distinction. Smith has thrown 13 interceptions, the third-highest total in the league, and been sacked 28 times - second to Miami’s Ryan Tannehill (32). Smith has thrown seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in the team’s victories compared to one TD and nine picks in the losses.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Saints have won five of the last six meetings to improve t0 6-5 in the all-time series.

2. The clubs last met on Oct. 4, 2009, and haven’t squared off in New York since Nov. 27, 2005.

3. New Orleans WR Marques Colston needs 119 yards to overtake Eric Martin (7,854) for first place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Saints 33, Jets 17