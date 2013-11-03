Jets 26, Saints 20: Chris Ivory ran for 139 yards and a touchdown as host New York used a strong defensive effort to stun New Orleans.

Nick Folk kicked four field goals and Geno Smith completed 8-of-19 passes for 115 yards while running for a score as the Jets (5-4) continued their trend of alternating wins and losses. Greg Salas made two catches for 57 yards for New York, which helped coach Rex Ryan improve to 5-0 in matchups against twin brother - and Saints defensive coordinator - Rob.

Drew Brees was 30-of-51 for 382 yard with two touchdowns and two interceptions for New Orleans (6-2), which is 6-6 in the all-time series against New York. Jimmy Graham had nine receptions for 116 yards and two scores as the Saints lost all-purpose running back Darren Sproles to a concussion on their first series of the game.

Graham hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Brees late in the first quarter, carrying safety Jaiquawn Jarrett on his back the last five yards to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead. Brees and Graham connected again for a 10-yard score with 7:51 remaining in the second for a 14-6 advantage, but the Jets took over from there.

Ivory and Smith had 3-yard TD runs 2:02 apart late in the second and Folk booted a 47-yard field goal early in the third for a 23-14 bulge. Garrett Hartley hit a career-best 55-yarder with 1:46 left in the quarter and traded successful kicks with Folk in the fourth, but New Orleans was unable to solve New York’s defense on its final possession.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Folk improved to 23-for-23 on field-goal attempts this season. ... Saints WR Marques Colston was inactive due to a knee injury. LB Jonathan Vilma (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and made his season debut against his former team. ... Jets WR Jeremy Kerley left with an elbow injury after making one catch for one yard and did not return.