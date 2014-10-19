FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2014 / 8:48 PM / 3 years ago

Lions 24, Saints 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lions 24, Saints 23: Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:38 as host Detroit rallied from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun New Orleans.

Stafford, who passed for 299 yards, connected with Corey Fuller on the decisive 5-yard scoring pass with 1:48 remaining. Golden Tate, who had 10 receptions for 154 yards, scored on a 73-yard pass play with 3:38 left to spark the comeback from a 23-10 hole for Detroit (5-2).

Drew Brees passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once as visiting New Orleans (2-4) saw its road losing streak reach seven games. Marques Colston caught six passes for 111 yards and Kenny Stills had five catches for 103 yards.

Brees connected with Stills on a 46-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to give New Orleans a 17-3 lead. Detroit’s Joique Bell scored on a 1-yard run with 6:19 left in the third before the Saints pushed the advantage to 13 on Shayne Graham’s fourth-quarter field goals of 48 and 36 yards prior to the Lions’ comeback.

After a scoreless first quarter, Keenan Lewis intercepted Stafford to set up Brees’ 13-yard scoring pass to Austin Johnson with 13:56 left in the half. Matt Prater got Detroit on the board with a 21-yard field goal with 5:18 left before Graham booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 10-3 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lions RB Reggie Bush, who began his career with New Orleans, had just 10 yards on four carries and caught five passes for 22 yards. … Saints TE Jimmy Graham (shoulder) was active for the contest but did not have a catch while C Jonathan Goodwin (leg) and DT Brodrick Bunkley (concussion) left with injuries. … Standout Detroit receiver Calvin Johnson (ankle) missed his second consecutive game.

