Garoppolo, Patriots dump Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 11 of 18 passes for 168 yards as the New England Patriots beat the New Orleans Saints 34-22 in the preseason opener for both teams Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Garoppolo, who enters the season as the Patriots' starting quarterback while Tom Brady serves his four-game Deflategate suspension, was sacked twice for a loss of 20 yards.

Although eligible to play in the preseason, Brady was not on the sideline Thursday. He was excused by the team to attend the memorial service of a family member.

Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees completed the only pass he attempted, a deep 37-yard strike to wideout Brandin Cooks on the game's first play from scrimmage.

New Orleans backup quarterback Luke McCown finished 18-for-27 for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and Garrett Grayson was 10-for-16 for 133 yards with a pick.

Mark Ingram had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for New Orleans.

The Patriots led 17-16 at halftime and held a 24-22 lead with 13:39 remaining in the fourth quarter before Trey Flowers' 17-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

New England's Stephen Gostkowski added a 45-yard field goal for the final margin. Gostkowski also made a 38-yarder in the second quarter.

The Patriots play host to the Chicago Bears on Aug. 18, while New Orleans visits the Houston Texans on Aug. 20.