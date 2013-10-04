FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
October 6, 2013 / 8:30 PM / in 4 years

New Orleans Saints - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DE Tyrunn Walker, who has been hampered by a knee injury, was held out of Thursday’s practice and his availability for the Bears is unknown.

RCB Keenan Lewis was limited in practice Thursday because of a hip injury, but could be ready for Sunday’s game.

SS Roman Harper was sidelined for Thursday’s practice and likely will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday.

WR Lance Moore didn’t practice Thursday because of a hand injury he suffered Sept. 22 and likely won’t play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

DE Tom Johnson was limited in practice Thursday by a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for two games, but his status for Sunday is unknown.

NT Brodrick Bunkley, who missed three games with a calf injury, was limited in practice Thursday, but it’s not known if he’ll play Sunday.

RB Mark Ingram did not practice Thursday because of a toe injury and his status for Sunday’s game is not known.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
