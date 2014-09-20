FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Saints - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 21, 2014

New Orleans Saints - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tim Lelito (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

LB David Hawthorne (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

LB Curtis Lofton (shoulder) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

C Jonathan Goodwin (elbow) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

S Marcus Ball (hamstring) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Erik Lorig (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

LB Kyle Knox (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

RB Mark Ingram (hand) is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
