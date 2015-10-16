New Orleans Saints - PlayerWatch

CB Delvin Breaux had two pass break-ups against Falcons WR Julio Jones, and he appears to be gaining confidence despite his early-season struggles with a physical style of play. Jones may not have been completely healthy, but the Saints had confidence in putting Breaux on Jones wherever he lined up. “Our goal was just to keep him to the side and keep a close eye on him,” Breaux said. “I think I did a pretty decent job. We were trying not to give up the big play.”

TE Benjamin Watson (10 catches, 127 yards, one touchdown) had a career night, consistently beating the Falcons linebackers and safeties. The performance could have been even better had QB Dres Brees not overthrown him late in the second half, which might have turned into a 32-yard TD. The Saints went on to miss a 51-yard field goal. “What you saw tonight was a really great feeling to kind of give some guys the fruits of their labor,” Watson said. “We understand that it’s one win, and we still have only two wins.”

DE Cameron Jordan had six tackles, including three sacks of Falcons QB Matt Ryan. He also had four QB hurries and forced a fumble.

LB Michael Mauti broke through a gap in the middle of the line to block Matt Bosher’s punt inside the Falcons’ 5-yard line late in the first quarter. Just before the game, former Saints special team ace Steve Gleason, now battling Lou Gehrig’s disease, was honored for his role in blocking a punt against the Falcons in the Saints’ first game back at the refurbished Superdome in 2006 -- one year after Hurricane Katrina. “There is some significance in that it happened here against Atlanta,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “That was a pretty important play, I think, early in the game.”