9 months ago
New Orleans Saints - PlayerWatch
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#US NFL
November 18, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 9 months ago

New Orleans Saints - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LCB Delvin Breaux missed practice again Wednesday with a fibula injury and is listed as questionable for the Panthers game.

DT David Onyemata was listed as questionable for Thursday's game after being limited in practice again Wednesday with a knee injury.

LB Dannell Ellerbe worked on a limited basis Wednesday for the second day in a row and is questionable for Thursday night's game.

LT Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday with knee and quadriceps injuries and won't play Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

LB Stephone Anthony had limited participation in practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game.

RB Daniel Lasco was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of Thursday's game.

P Thomas Morstead, who injured his left (non-kicking) ankle Sunday, was limited Wednesday and is questionable for the Panthers game.

RB/KR Travaris Cadet, who was limited in practice Tuesday with a toe injury, didn't work Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
