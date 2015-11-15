Preview: Saints at Redskins

Not even the torrid arm of Drew Brees could save the New Orleans Saints last week in an overtime loss to Tennessee. Brees, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the past two games, leads the Saints into Washington for a matchup against the Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

Brees started slowly but followed up an NFL record-tying seven-touchdown performance with three more scoring passes last week. The Saints’ porous defense, however, couldn’t stop rookie Marcus Mariota from tossing his fourth TD of the game in overtime on the way to a 34-28 victory. Washington is still alive in the NFC East Division, trailing the Giants by just 1 1/2 games. The Redskins are 3-1 at home this season and are coming off a 27-10 loss at New England a week ago.

TV: FOX, 1 p.m., ET. LINE: Saints -1. O/U: 50.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-5): Brees, who was beaten up by the Titans last week and needed stitches in his face following the game, has proven he is far from the end of the line, leading the league by averaging 345 passing yards a game. The New Orleans defense, however, has surrendered 29.8 points a game and is next to last in the NFL in total yards allowed. Improving wide receiver Willie Snead (41 receptions, 626 yards) is questionable with a knee injury and the Saints are decimated at linebacker, signing veteran James Anderson during the week after three linebackers missed last week’s game.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-5): In the final year of his contract, Kirk Cousins has become the clear No. 1 quarterback but his performance down the stretch will probably determine if the Redskins re-sign him. Cousins’ major flaw has been an inability to get the ball downfield as Washington ranks 31st in the in league in yards per pass. He’s got deep threat DeSean Jackson back in the lineup and super tight end Jordan Reed now healthy, but Washington has gotten little from its running game so the onus remains clearly on Cousins’ shoulders.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington CB DeAngelo Hall is questionable with a toe injury.

2. New Orleans signed QB Matt Flynn after backup Luke McCown was placed on injured reserve.

3. The Redskins lead the all-time series 16-8 and won the last meeting 40-32 in 2012.

PREDICTION: Redskins 27, Saints 17