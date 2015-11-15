EditorsNote: updates Morris to 92 rushing yards

Cousins perfect for Redskins, Saints set new low

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was technically perfect against New Orleans on Sunday.

He had a lot of help achieving the flawless passer rating.

Cousins threw a career-high four touchdown passes and the Redskins rolled up 513 yards of offense in a 47-14 rout of the Saints, the worst loss for New Orleans under Sean Payton and most lopsided since 2005.

Cousins completed 20 of 25 passes and threw for 324 yards, compiling a perfect passer rating of 158.3 versus the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense.

”You have a perfect passer rating you’re going to be pretty good,“ head coach Jay Gruden said. ”I think the offensive line did a good job. I think players took some short passes, turned them into big plays for him.

“He delivered the ball with efficiency, with great decision making and the results were outstanding obviously.”

Redskins running back Alfred Morris rushed for 92 yards, his most since Week 1, and a quartet of backs totaled 213 yards on the ground for a team that came in averaging 91.3.

Related Coverage Preview: Saints at Redskins

“When you can run the ball like the way we did today, it’s going to open up a lot of things for us in the passing game,” Cousins said.

The game was tied at 14 in the second quarter before Washington (4-5) scored 33 straight points during a span that included safety Dashon Goldson’s 35-yard interception for a touchdown on the third play of the fourth quarter to make 44-14.

Tight end Jordan Reed caught a pair of touchdown passes, and running back Matt Jones turned a screen pass into a 78-yard score for Washington, which has matched its victory total from last season.

“In the fashion we lost was a little bit embarrassing,” Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said.

Quarterback Drew Brees completed 19-of-28 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions for New Orleans (4-6), which has lost two straight entering its bye week.

“Obviously it was a poor performance,” Payton said. “I told the players, ‘Hey, all the things we set out to accomplish in this game, I don’t know that we’ve checked one box off.'”

The Saints have allowed 130 points and 1,412 yards in the last three games. During that time they’ve surrendered four touchdown passes each game without getting an interception.

“For us to win games we’ve got to force turnovers,” Saints linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar said.

The Redskins outgained New Orleans 394-190 in the first half as Cousins completed 17-of-20 passes for 296 yards and three scores.

On third-and-four from the Washington 10-yard line on the opening drive, Cousins found wide receiver DeSean Jackson down the left sideline for 42 yards.

Seven plays later Cousins hit Reed for a 16-yard touchdown, capping Washington’s longest scoring drive since a 97-yarder in December of 2000 against the Giants.

It took New Orleans just four plays to tie it.

On third-and-two, running back Mark Ingram broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and raced 70 yards to the Washington 5. Two plays later, Brees threw a bullet to Cooks on a slant for the touchdown.

Cousins and Brees traded touchdown passes to tie it at 14 before Washington took control.

After Jones scored the go-ahead a touchdown, kicker Nick Hopkins added a pair of field goals late in the half, including one after a Cousins interception was nullified by a Saints’ holding penalty.

Cousins hit Reed for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 37-14 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, while the Redskins defense pitched a second half shutout.

“He’s growing as a quarterback and a leader,” Redskins nose tackle Terrance Knighton said of Cousins. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

NOTES: Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks caught both scoring throws and has five touchdown receptions in the last three games. ... Matt Jones’ 78-yard TD catch was the longest by a Redskins RB since Larry Brown (89 yards) on Nov 5, 1972. ... Redskins TE Jordan Reed has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of his last three games. ... New Orleans CB Keenan Lewis left with a leg injury after a second quarter tackle and did not return. ... Washington CB DeAngelo Hall (toe) played for the first time since Week 3. ... Saints LB Hau‘oli Kikaha (ankle) returned after missing one game, but left with an ankle injury. LT Terron Armstead (knee) played despite missing practice all week.