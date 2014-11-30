Brees throws 5 TDs as Saints top Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Sean Payton felt a change of venue was just what his New Orleans Saints needed to break their three-game losing streak.

Drew Brees threw five touchdown passes, each to a different receiver, as the Saints ended their skid with a 35-32 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The 13-year veteran quarterback finished one short of his career high for touchdown passes -- he had six against the Detroit Lions in 2009 -- and was 19 of 27 for 257 yards with no interceptions.

His performance came on a breezy afternoon at Heinz Field after the Saints had lost three in a row at home in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

“It was good to get outside,” said Payton, the Saints’ coach. “We haven’t played outside in a while. He dealt with a little bit of wind in one direction. I thought we threw it around and caught it well. He was extremely sharp. He got a lot of different looks, too. He was on.”

Though the Saints gave up two late touchdowns to make the game look closer than it actually was, Brees was pleased.

“We’re going to enjoy this victory because we just beat a very good football team,” Bees said. “We’re going to enjoy it this and yet we still understand how much better we can become.”

Wide receiver Kenny Stills caught one of the touchdown passes and finished with five receptions for a career-high 162 yards. Running back Mark Ingram also rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries.

New Orleans (5-7) entered the day tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead despite being three games under .500. The Falcons play later Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Le‘Veon Bell had 254 total yards while becoming the first Steelers running back to surpass 1,000 yards in a season since Rashard Mendenhall in 2010. Bell caught seven passes for 159 yards and rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted twice and struggled until the game’s latter stages before finishing with 435 passing yards.

He threw two touchdown passes, both to wide receiver Antonio Brown in the final 2:34 that covered 4 and 3 yards, respectively. The second score came as time expired. Roethlisberger also threw two-point conversion passes to Brown and wide receiver Lance Moore following the scores.

Pittsburgh (7-5) lost for the second time in three games following a three-game winning streak and dropped 1 1/2 games behind first-place Cincinnati (8-3-1) in the AFC North. The Bengals edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-13 on the road and will host the Steelers next Sunday.

“We had consistency at different stages but none of it together with the type of cohesion on offense, defense (and) special teams working together to maximize the natural ebb and flow that occurs in football games,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We played well at different times in the game but never enough together to secure victory.”

Brees’ longest touchdown pass was a 69-yarder to a wide-open Stills with 1:50 to go in the third quarter and proved to be pivotal at it put the Saints ahead 28-13.

The touchdown came just 2 1/2 minutes after Bell scored on a 1-yard run to cap an 83-yard drive that drew the Steelers within eight points.

Brees’ final touchdown pass went to wide receiver Marques Colston from 3 yards with 10:25 remaining, increasing the Saints’ lead to 35-16.

Shaun Suisham kicked a 47-yard field goal eight seconds into the fourth quarter to slice the Saints’ lead to 28-16.

Brees also connected with wide receiver Nick Toon on an 11-yard scoring pass with 11:25 left in the third quarter that made it 21-6.

The Saints wiped out a Steelers’ lead with a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes by Brees that put New Orleans ahead 14-6 at halftime.

Brees hit tight end Benjamin Watson for a 15-yard score with 6:04 remaining then connected with running back Erik Lorig on a 4-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left. The Saints drove 79 and 80 yards for the scores.

Suisham had put the Steelers ahead 6-0 with field goals from 49 and 31 yards. Yet it went downhill from there.

“We have a four-game schedule,” Roethlisberger said. “It was five and we lost. You can’t say we’re 0-1 but we have a four-game schedule now. We have to take care of our business and play better.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh DE Brett Keisel is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering what was initially diagnosed as a left triceps injury in the third quarter. ... Steelers CB Brice McCain (right hamstring) left the game in the first quarter and did not return. ... OT Marcus Gilbert (ankle), despite being a full participant in practice Friday, was among the inactives for Pittsburgh along with CB Cortez Allen (thumb), LB Ryan Shazier (ankle) and DT Steve McClendon (shoulder). ... New Orleans WR Robert Meachem (ankle), RB Khiry Robinson (forearm) and LB Kyle Knox (hand) were inactive.