New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

Drew Brees is performing like Drew Brees. The New Orleans Saints defense is playing like something Saints’ fans haven’t seen in a long time.

The results have been utterly perfect.

Playing against mostly man-to-man defense, Brees passed for three touchdowns and 342 yards -- his eighth consecutive game surpassing 300 yards -- and the revitalized Saints’ defense pitched a shutout in the final 54 minutes for a 31-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

“I‘m very happy to be 3-0 and 2-0 in our division and 3-0 in the NFC,” Brees said, not having to search his memory too extensively to remember last year’s 0-3 start. “This is significant, and we’re playing a little better each week. Still, offensively I don’t feel we have reached our full potential. We started well and finished strong, but the middle was not up to our standards.”

The Saints spotted Arizona a 7-0 lead and then scored 31 consecutive points. Brees threw touchdown passes of 16 and 7 yards to tight end Jimmy Graham and 27 yards to Robert Meachem, and Brees ran 7 yards for another score on a scramble up the middle.

But the real story may have been the Saints maligned defense, which last year set NFL records for futility, allowing a league-record 7,042 yards over 16 games. Once the NFL’s laughingstock, the Saints defense has been transformed under new defensive coordinator Rob Ryan.

After allowing the Cardinals an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive to open the game - capped by Alfonso Smith’s 3-yard run around right end - New Orleans forced Arizona to punt seven consecutive times over the next three quarters and then intercepted Carson Palmer in back-to-back series to end the game.

Rookie safety Kenny Vaccaro had his first career interception, and newly acquired corner Keenan Lewis had the other.

The Saints used mostly a four-man pass rush against Palmer, but they sacked him four times and constantly flushed him from the pocket. Palmer finished 18-of-35 for 187 yards. Defensive end Cameron Jordan had two sacks and Junior Galette had another sack with quick moves off the ball,

“Junior is doing a phenomenal job getting in the backfield,” Jordan said of his pass-rushing mate. “His first couple of steps are just so quick. It’s always a race. We make a game of it to see who can get there faster.”

Arizona coach Bruce Arians said Palmer was under constant pressure and could not be totally blamed for the lack of production after the Cardinals’ opening drive.

“The trust factor leaves when you’re getting hit as a quarterback,” Arians said.

The Saints did almost all of their damage through the air. Brees completed 29-of-46 passes for 342 yards, and the Saints had minus-6 yards on four first-half carries. But Brees and the revitalized Saints defense were more than enough.

Brees tied the game at 7-7 on New Orleans’ first offensive series, completing 5 of 6 passes for 88 yards and finding newly acquired Meachem for a 27-yard touchdown. It was Meachem’s first touchdown catch since being reacquired on waivers from San Diego, where he had spent one unproductive season.

“It’s been a long time since he caught a touchdown for us,” Brees said, smiling. “It was time to break the seal. I could see the smile on his face. It’s good to get him back involved. There’s a lot more where that came from.”

Brees put the Saints up 14-7 with a back-shoulder, 16-yard throw to tight end Jimmy Graham, who was covered by safety Yeremiah Bell, with 2:53 left in the half. It came against man coverage, and Graham was simply too strong and tall for Bell.

“He’s not really a tight end, he’s a big wide receiver,” Arians said of Graham. “We have a chance if we can get a bead on (Brees). If we can‘t, Graham is going to catch it because of the size matchup.”

Brees capped his day with a 7-yard scramble up the middle for a TD after Arizona had taken away all five of his receivers. That put the Saints up 24-7 with 14:42 left.

“That play happened exactly like that in practice this week,” Brees said. “You’re not going to see that all that often.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

-- Ex-LSU star Tryann Mathieu, a rookie safety with Arizona, made an impressive return to his home state, snagging his first NFL interception against Drew Brees in the third quarter. However, Mathieu also gave up a few receptions to tight end Jimmy Graham, who, at 6-7, is 10 inches taller than the 5-9 corner.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t have that book.” - Saints coach Sean Payton, asked to defend why he called timeouts late in the first half with the Saints pinned inside their 10-yard line with 1:43 left in the half. It gave Arizona a chance to score just before intermission, but the Saints’ defense made Payton look good by holding the Cardinals off the scoreboard.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

After allowing 28.4 points and 440.1 yards per game last year, the Saints’ defense under new defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has allowed just 12.7 points and 295.7 yards per game during New Orleans’ 3-0 start.

Much of the credit comes from the defensive line, which is getting pressure without having to resort to exotic blitz packages.

Also, rookie safety Kenny Vaccaro, who had his first NFL interception yesterday, has made the Saints much stronger up the middle and has been versatile, playing safety and slot corner. He rarely misses a tackle.

Arizona converted just 5-of-13 third downs, and the Cardinals punted seven consecutive times, followed by consecutive interceptions.

“It’s like night and day between last year and this year,” said linebacker Curtis Lofton. “Last year we were 0-3 and, now to be 3-0, it’s a great feeling. I really feel like this defense is starting to come together. If we keep working, we’ll be good.”

--the Cardinals played a lot of man to man against Brees, daring him to throw. The Cardinals stacked the box to stop the Saints’ non-existent running game. The Saints adjusted with swing passes to Darren Sproles (4-30) and screens to Pierre Thomas (6-39). The Saints rushed for just 104 yards -- 110 in the second half -- but threw for 342.

“I‘m not concerned we just rushed for (104) yards,” Payton said. “It’s hard for me to diagram the defense for you guys. We made some changes early in the first half when we were getting five-man fronts and heavy rush. Short passes are the equivalent of plays like runs. Our quarterback has great command, and he’s got a lot of options going.”