New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

In the seven-plus seasons since Sean Payton took over as head coach, the New Orleans Saints have been way above average in protecting the face of the once-foundering franchise -- quarterback Drew Brees.

In fact, the Saints have been the least-sacked team in the NFL over a 115-game regular-season stretch from 2006 to the present in allowing just 158 sacks -- allowing no more than 26 in any season (2010 and 2012) and as few as 13 (2008).

However, despite the Saints being 3-0 this season, they have at least one problem that needs to be taken care of in order to get where they want to go -- which is back to the playoffs after finishing 7-9 a year ago.

Brees, their $100 million quarterback, has already been sacked 10 times through the first three games -- including four each in the past two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

While the Saints aren’t panicking just yet, it could become a bigger cause for concern if Brees continues to take sacks and other hits.

The Saints are on pace to allow 53 sacks, which would more than double the most they have ever allowed under Payton.

The offensive line is working with a new left tackle in Charles Brown, who took over when two-time Pro Bowler Jermon Bushrod departed in free agency, and in Sunday’s 31-7 rout of the Cardinals had to use undrafted free agent Tim Lelito at right guard in place of an injured Jahri Evans.

Evans played the second half against Bucs with a hamstring injury that limited his mobility in trying to protect Brees. Evans also has been dealing with a back issue that landed him on the injury report for the first two weeks of the season.

Yet, the Saints don’t want to use the change at left tackle or Evans’ health issues as excuses, and center Brian de la Puente said the number of sacks given up is “unacceptable.”

“We take full responsibility for it, because we need to do a better job in giving (Brees) time,” de la Puente said. “We know when he has time, he’s very dangerous, so that’s our job to do a better part of it.”

After a review of the game tapes, Payton said part of the problem involves the fact that the Saints have seen more man-to-man coverage from defenses than usual. That, he said, can cause quarterbacks to hold onto the ball “a half-count longer” and result in sacks.

“It’s more challenging to find your interceptions on the defensive side, but it aids in getting quarterback sacks and hurries,” Payton said before noting that at least one of the sacks by the Cardinals was due to a mental error.

Payton said the coaching staff and the team is paying close attention to the sack numbers, although Brees has stayed upright enough to complete 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,021 yards with six touchdowns. He has also throw four interceptions.

“It’s something that we’ve done a good job with in the past,” Payton said. “We feel if we’re going to throw the football -- and we’re going to be successful -- we have to keep (Brees) upright.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 6-4. In their last meeting in 2009, in Miami, the Saints claimed a 46-34 decision over the Dolphins for their sixth consecutive victory en route to a 13-0 start. The Dolphins are just 1-3 all-time in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with the only victory coming in 1986, 31-27.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--With three solid defensive performances behind them, the Saints’ new-look defense continues to climb in the NFL stats.

In allowing a season-low 247 total yards in a 31-7 beating of the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, the Saints’ defense soared seven spots to fourth in fewest yards allowed at 295.7 yards per game.

After giving up an NFL single-season record of 7,042 yards in 2012, the Saints have tightened things up considerably in wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Bucs and Cardinals.

The Saints also moved up four spots from eighth to fourth against the pass at 184.3 yards per game and improved seven spots against the run, going from 27th to 20th at 111.3 per game. They’re also fifth in scoring defense at 12.7 points a contest.

--In their last meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 25, 2009, the Saints produced one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history with a 46-34 win in South Florida.

The Saints, who were 5-0 at the time, trailed 24-3 with 8:55 to play in the second quarter. But they roared back to score 43 points in the final 30 minutes and 2 seconds to win going away.

A 1-yard dive over the top for a touchdown by quarterback Drew Brees with two seconds to play in the first half ignited the comeback after he lobbied coach Sean Payton to pass on a field goal.

The Saints scored 14 points in the third quarter and 22 more in the fourth in winning for the sixth straight time. They went on to start 13-0 en route to winning Super Bowl XLIV in the same stadium.

--ProFootballTalk.com, citing anonymous sources, reported that the Saints have offered tight end Jimmy Graham a new contract, although Graham has yet to respond to it.

Graham, a four-year veteran who is in the final season of his rookie deal, has 23 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns through the first three games. He has 238 career receptions for 3,006 yards and 29 touchdowns -- a franchise record for tight ends.

In late July and again in the early stages of training camp, Graham, a third-round draft pick in 2010, said he wasn’t concerned about getting a contract extension and expects to get a new deal eventually.

Graham is expected to command a contract that could average around $10 million per season based on the deals the New England Patriots gave Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in 2012.

--Graham was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after catching nine passes for 134 yards and touchdowns of 7 and 16 yards in a 31-7 blowout of the Cardinals.

That game came on the heels of a solid game against the Tampa Bay Bucs in which Graham caught 10 passes for 179 yards, a franchise record for tight ends, with a 56-yard touchdown grab.

It’s the second offensive player of the week honor for Graham, who also won the award in Week 10 in 2012.

--After holding the Cardinals to seven points last week, the Saints are 3-0 this year and 42-2 since Sean Payton arrived in 2006 when limiting their opponent to fewer than 20 points.

The two losses came in 2006 and ‘07, which means the Saints are 30-0 since the start of the 2008 season when allowing 19 points or less.

--The Saints have won eight consecutive games on ESPN’s Monday Night Football after a 28-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Their last loss on MNF came in a 30-27 setback to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6, 2008. The Saints have a 16-17 all-time record on Monday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: 42-2 -- The Saints’ record when they hold opponents to fewer than 20 points since Sean Payton arrived in 2006. They’ve allowed 19 points or less in all three of their games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, it is easy. It is really easy. Your job is to reference all of those things, and for us it is noise. What’s most important really is this is the game that we control this week. It is not all those other things. ... Our game is too difficult each week, and one thing that we do a good job of is eliminating the distractions.” -- Saints coach Sean Payton, on dismissing early comparisons of his 2009 team that also started 3-0.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Lance Moore didn’t practice Thursday with a hand injury and his availability for Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins is unknown.

--SS Roman Harper didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice because of a knee injury and his status for Monday night’s game was not known.

--RB Mark Ingram was held out of practice again Thursday with a right toe injury, but he hopes to return for the Dolphins game.

--NT Brodrick Bunkley did not work again Thursday after missing two games with a calf injury and his return is not known.

--DE Tom Johnson was held out of Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury and likely won’t play against the Dolphins.

--DE Tyrunn Walker, who played last week after missing one game with a knee injury, didn’t practice Thursday and his status for Monday is unknown.

--G Tim Lelito didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice with a calf injury and his availability for this week’s game is not known.

--RG Jahri Evans, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, was limited Thursday and hopes to play Monday night.

--LCB Jabari Greer was limited Thursday with a back problem, but likely will play against the Dolphins.

--CB Chris Carr had limited participation Thursday with a knee injury and his availability for Monday night is unknown.

--FS Isa Abdul-Quddus has not played the first three games because of an ankle injury, but worked on a limited basis Thursday.

PLAYER NOTES

--NT John Jenkins could make his third consecutive start against the Miami Dolphins if Brodrick Bunkley remains out with a calf injury.

--SS Kenny Vaccaro, who started the first two games as the nickel back, will likely make a second straight start at strong safety against the Dolphins.

--RG Tim Lelito, an undrafted rookie, could start again Monday night if Jahri Evans continues to be hampered by a hamstring injury.

--FB Austin Johnson, who was released from the practice squad last week, was re-signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

GAME PLAN: The Saints saw some glimpses of the running game that they would like to have in the second half of Sunday’s blowout of the Arizona Cardinals. That was good news since they face a Dolphins team this week that has had trouble tackling and is giving up 108.7 yards per game and 4.7 yards per rushing attempt. The Saints also know they have to run the ball effectively to take some pressure off Drew Brees, who has been sacked 10 times in the first three games. The Dolphins also have struggled against the pass, which could be a problem against Brees and his vast array of weapons. Defensively, the Saints need to do a better job against the run with Miami struggling a bit with just 70.3 yards per game. That would allow them to get after Ryan Tannehill, who has been sacked 14 times.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Saints offensive line vs. Dolphins front seven. The Saints have given up 10 sacks through the first three games, and that must be curtailed for them to have a chance later in the season. The longer it goes on the worse it’s going to be for the Saints, who can get on the right track this week with a bounce-back performance against a Dolphins team that already has recorded nine sacks.

Saints secondary vs. Dolphins WRs Mike Wallace and Brian Hartline. The Saints have done a solid job so far this and rank fourth in allowing just 184.3 yards per game after a rough season in 2012. With the addition of Keenan Lewis and Kenny Vaccaro, who were added to the mix with Jabari Greer and Malcolm Jenkins, the Saints have fared well against some of the league’s better receivers and must do so again on Monday night.

Saints P Thomas Morstead vs. Dolphins P Brandon Fields. Even though it’s not a true matchup, it should be fun watching these two. Only seven NFL players have averaged more than 50 yards in a season, and Morstead and Fields both did it in 2012. Fields led the league at 50.2 gross yards, while Morstead was second at 50.1 and they produced net averages of 41.2 and 43.2 yards, respectively. They’re at it again this year with Fields averaging 49.0 yards a kick and Morstead averaging 47.4 yards with a net of 44.1.