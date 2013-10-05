New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

After starting the 2012 season with four consecutive losses, the Saints have turned things completely around this season with four exhilarating wins.

While the Saints (4-0) know they’re far from finished, the early-season turnaround was officially completed with a 38-17 win against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The fourth win came exactly one year to the day the 2012 Saints dropped their fourth game in a row, falling to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field and heading home like they were going nowhere.

The Saints are one of only five remaining undefeated teams -- joining Denver, Kansas City, New England and Seattle -- heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Beats (3-1) in Soldier Field.

While things are far different this season, the Saints aren’t going to get too far ahead of themselves with trips to Chicago, which lost for the first time on Sunday, and New England in the next two weeks.

While many fans are already comparing this year’s team to the 2009 team that claimed its first 13 games and went on to win Super Bowl XLIV, using a high-powered offense and aggressive and opportunistic defense, Saints players aren’t going there yet.

When asked to liken this year’s team to the 2009 Saints, right tackle Zach Strief quickly tried to squash that kind of talk.

”They’re so different ... it’s so hard,“ he said. ”I would say right now, absolutely not. Look, we’re four games into the season. Nothing’s been decided. But at the same time, we couldn’t ask to be in a better position.

“The fact of the matter is it’s on us to maintain this and keep it going, and that starts in Chicago.”

”Our players understand that by no means are we a finished product,“ coach Sean Payton said. ”We’ve got a lot of work to do, especially after looking at that tape. There’s a handful of things we need to get cleaned up.

“I don’t know that there’s ever any complete satisfaction,” he added. “It’s not like a Snickers bar. So I think you’re always looking to improve.”

The Saints are certainly wary of the Bears, who had 44 takeaways in 2012 and already have 14 in four games this season.

“I think the toughest thing is finding exactly what you need to win on that given Sunday,” said cornerback Jabari Greer. “Because what won Monday night isn’t necessarily what’s going to win on this coming up Sunday.”

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 13-12. In their last matchup in 2011, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints claimed a 30-13 win to end a three-game losing streak against the Bears after the Saints had taken the previous three meetings. The teams have also met twice in the postseason with the Bears winning both in Soldier Field, including a 39-14 decision in the 2006 NFC Championship Game.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

The Saints will leave for Chicago for their game against the Bears a day earlier than they planned because of Tropical Storm Karen.

The Saints will depart for Chicago on Friday because Karen may hit landfall on Saturday.

Saints coach Sean Payton said the team will deal with the schedule adjustment the same as it has in the past. The Saints will have their Saturday walkthrough at a field near the team’s hotel.

In 2008, the Saints prepared for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by spending most of the week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis because of Hurricane Gustav. They flew back home in time to beat the Buccaneers 24-20 at the Superdome.

--The Saints venture into Soldier Field on Sunday for the first time since they played in that historic venue for three straight seasons from 2006-08 -- including the 2006 NFC Championship Game.

The Saints have had absolutely no luck there since Sean Payton, who grew up in nearby Naperville, Ill., became the head coach in 2006.

The bad spell started when the Bears won the NFC title game in Jan. 2007, 39-14, and it continued for regular-season visits in 2007 and ‘08 when the Saints lost in frigid conditions, 33-25 and 27-24, respectively, which eliminated them from playoff consideration.

--Saints quarterback Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL on Wednesday after he threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-17 romp over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Brees completed 30 of 39 pass attempts with no interceptions. He threw two touchdowns to tight end Jimmy Graham and one each to tight end Benjamin Watson and running back Darren Sproles.

Brees has now earned the weekly NFC honor a club-record 15 times during his eight-year career with the Saints.

It’s also the second week in a row that the Saints claimed the honor as Graham won in Week 3 with nine receptions for 134 yards and two TDs in a 31-7 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

--After blistering the Dolphins, Brees will be going for a 10th consecutive 300-yard passing game in Sunday’s matchup with the Bears.

On Monday night, Brees tied his own NFL record with his ninth straight 300-yard outing. He set the record over the final weeks of the 2011 season and carried it over to the 2012 campaign.

His current streak began on Nov. 29, 2012 against the Atlanta Falcons.

--With 413 receiving yards in the past three weeks, Graham equaled the league mark for most yards by a tight end over a three-game stretch.

A four-year veteran, Graham had 179 and 134 yards in wins over Tampa Bay and Arizona, then added 100 on four catches against Miami to push his three-game total to 413 yards.

His 413 yards matched the mark set by San Diego’s Dave Kocourek in 1961 and matched in 1996 by Denver’s Shannon Sharpe.

--In holding the Dolphins to just 17 points on Monday night, the Saints defense has limited all four of its opponents this season to 19 points or less.

It’s the first time the Saints, who rank sixth in the NFL in total defense after four weeks, have not allowed 20 points over a four-game span since 2007.

In 1992, the Saints held their opponents to fewer than 20 points in six consecutive games -- which is the most in franchise history.

--The Saints are off to a4-0 start for only the fourth time in the 47-year history of the organization.

They started 7-0 in 1991, 5-0 in 1993 and 13-0 in 2009 when they went on to win Super Bowl XLIV.

BY THE NUMBERS: 14 -- Points given up by the Saints’ defense in the second half of its first four games. The Saints have actually allowed just 21 points, but one of the touchdowns came on an 85-yard interception return at Tampa Bay in Week 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You feel like you’re operating at a high level ... and anything that you call is going to work.” -- Saints QB Drew Brees, on his offense scoring 69 points in its last two games after a slow start.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RG Jahri Evans was back in the starting lineup Monday night after missing a game with a hamstring injury and should be ready for Sunday’s game with the Chicago Bears.

--SS Kenny Vaccaro will likely start again at strong safety in place of an injured Roman Harper against the Bears.

--NT John Jenkins, a third-round draft pick, has started the last three game for an injured Brodrick Bunkley and will likely start again Sunday.

--S Isa Abdul-Quddus played last week for the first time this season after missing three games with an ankle injury.

--FB Austin Johnson was signed to the practice squad to take the place of CB Jumal Rolle, who was waived.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Lance Moore didn’t practice Thursday because of a hand injury he suffered Sept. 22 and likely won’t play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

--SS Roman Harper was sidelined for Thursday’s practice and likely will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday.

--RB Mark Ingram did not practice Thursday because of a toe injury and his status for Sunday’s game is not known.

--DE Tyrunn Walker, who has been hampered by a knee injury, was held out of Thursday’s practice and his availability for the Bears is unknown.

--NT Brodrick Bunkley, who missed three games with a calf injury, was limited in practice Thursday, but it’s not known if he’ll play Sunday.

--RCB Keenan Lewis was limited in practice Thursday because of a hip injury, but could be ready for Sunday’s game.

--DE Tom Johnson was limited in practice Thursday by a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for two games, but his status for Sunday is unknown.

GAME PLAN: The Saints’ passing game has been hitting on all cylinders in the last two games, so there’s no reason to go away from it against a Bears’ defense that ranks 23rd in allowing 277.8 yards per game. Their success in throwing the ball almost makes their problems running the ball a non-issue, but they know they have to eventually get something done after averaging just 81.3 yards per game and they’ll want to try against a Chicago team that’s not as stout as it used to be in ranking 15th so far. The bigger thing is protecting the ball against a Bears team that has 14 takeaways. Defensively, the Saints have to pressure Jay Cutler, who has been sacked just six times, and force him into some bad decisions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Saints RDE Cameron Jordan vs. Bears LT Jermon Bushrod -- A former two-time Pro Bowler with the Saints who got a huge contract from the Bears, Bushrod is one of the reasons they’ve allowed just six sacks so far. But he knows he’ll have to be at his best against Jordan, a 2011 first-round draft pick who is quick and relentless -- which helped him record a team-leading eight sacks in 2012 and four already this season.

Saints QB Drew Brees vs. Bears secondary -- Brees threw four interceptions in the first three games, but did not serve one up in Monday night’s win over Miami. But the task gets a little tougher this week against an aggressive Bears secondary that is solid in their coverage. RCB Charles Tillman and SS Major Wright already have two interceptions each and LCB Tim Jennings was a Pro Bowl pick last season.

Saints LT Charles Brown vs. Bears RDE Julius Peppers -- Brown hasn’t started a lot of games and has struggled with his pass protection at times since earning the spot that Bushrod vacated when he signed with the Bears. The job doesn’t get any easier this week for Brown, who’ll have to try and neutralize Peppers’ length and quickness coming off the edge. Peppers has been a thorn in the Saints’ side forever dating to their twice-yearly meetings with him when he was with the Carolina Panthers.