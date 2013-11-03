New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

The New Orleans Saints activated linebacker Jonathan Vilma to their 53-man roster Saturday. Cornerback Chris Carr was waived to make room for Vilma.

Vilma was placed on injured reserve/eligible to return during the preseason after he had arthroscopic knee surgery. He began practicing last week.

Sunday’s game against the New York Jets is the first game for which Vilma is eligible to return.

This should further help a defense that already showed conspicuous improvement this season.

After setting an NFL record for defensive futility in a 7-9 season, the New Orleans Saints continue to amaze on that side of the ball heading into the halfway point of the season.

Going into Sunday’s game with the Jets (4-4) in MetLife Stadium, the Saints (6-1) have held six of their seven opponents to 18 points or fewer following last week’s 35-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints rank fourth in the NFL in allowing just 17.1 points per game, just one season after they gave up 28.4 points a contest to rank 31st in the league -- which eventually cost defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo his job.

And while new defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has things going on that side of the ball with a unit that ranks 12th in allowing 332.4 yards a game -- more than 100 yards fewer per game than they did in setting an NFL single-season record of 440.1 yards per game a year ago -- coach Sean Payton isn’t getting too far ahead of himself.

”I would say definitely it’s encouraging. ... We’re playing better,“ he said. ”I think the players are playing with more confidence.

“I‘m not going to define, grade, or use words like exceptional. I‘m going to say week to week, we’re encouraged and we feel like there are a number of things we feel we can do better.”

Payton said while one of the big things he looks at is playing complementary football with the offense, keeping the scoring down on the defensive side is a big boost.

“I think that we try to take an aggressive approach, period,” he said. “But the No. 1 goal defensively is to not allow points. There’s a complementary part to that and we talked about how at the beginning of the year, for us to play good defense, we have to do a better job of time of possession and third down (efficiency) on offense.”

Solid defensive play will come in handy for the Saints over the next five-game stretch.

They have three road games at the Jets, Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 21) and Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 2) and play at home against the Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 10) and San Francisco 49ers (Nov. 17) -- a tough stretch that could define their season.

“For us to be able to keep opponents out of the end zone, force field goals, and keep opponents to a low point total is important,” Payton said. “I think that the scoring defense statistic is something that ... there’s a lot that goes into it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Saints lead series, 6-5, after winning five of the last six games played since 1989. The Saints won the last three games the two teams played in the Meadowlands, shutting out the Jets in 1992 (20-0) and 1995 (12-0), and winning again (21-19) in 2005.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Ryan twins will square off for the fifth time as NFL coaches when the Saints play the New York Jets on Sunday in the Meadowlands.

Jets head coach Rex Ryan has had the better of it by far against his brother, Rob, who is the Saints’ first-year defensive coordinator -- winning all four of their meetings in the NFL -- although, to be fair, Rob won three of four matchups when they were college assistants early in their careers.

Rex Ryan was the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator when he beat Rob Ryan when was running the Oakland Raiders’ defense in 2006 (28-6) and 2008 (29-10).

Rex also ruled in two games as a head coach with the Jets, beating Rob and the Cleveland Browns in 2010 (26-20) and Dallas Cowboys in the 2011 season opener (27-24).

--After his team was thrashed by the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, Jets coach Rex Ryan wasn’t excited to see the next quarterback on his team’s schedule -- Drew Brees.

“If we don’t play better than we did (Sunday),” Ryan said after the second-worst loss of his five-year tenure as Jets’ coach, “that guy (Brees) will break every record known to man against us.”

Brees is already more than halfway toward an eighth consecutive 4,000-yard passing season after just seven games and Ryan can only hope that his team plays a little better than it did against the Bengals’ Andy Dalton.

“The dude is a surgeon ... he just picks you apart,” Ryan said of Brees. “He can make all the throws, all the protocols and things. (He‘s) poised, sees the field, (he‘s) accurate. His numbers are historic that he puts up.”

--Former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira said referee Terry McAulay was wrong to call Brees for back-to-back false start penalties in Sunday’s 35-17 win against the Buffalo Bills.

According to Pro Football Talk, during a Fox Sports 1 segment Pereira said quarterbacks should be penalized if they make motions designed to draw the defense offside. He said Brees simply raised his hands to prepare for a snap while in the shotgun formation.

“How can that be a false start?” Pereira said. “Come on. That’s not enough for a false start. And not only do they call him once, they call him twice.”

The back-to-back penalties turned a third-and-1 situation at the Bills’ 11 into a third-and-11. They failed to convert on third down before Garrett Hartley missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt.

--Going into Sunday’s game with the Jets, Saints coach Sean Payton has a 17-10 record against AFC teams after last week’s win against the Bills.

Payton has prevailed in 15 of his last 18 games against teams from the other conference after starting out 2-7.

--The younger brother of Saints owner Tom Benson, Larry Benson, died Monday following a stroke while traveling abroad.

Larry Benson, 68, was a resident of San Antonio, Texas, where he owned an automobile dealership.

“We shared the excitement and thrill of owning sports franchises, automobile dealerships and other similar businesses both together and separately,” Tom Benson said in a statement. “This was very unique to me and something I cherished greatly.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 27-1 -- Record for the Saints (counting the playoffs) when they don’t have a giveaway, as they did in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, since Sean Payton took over in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s some things that, as we play games of more importance, as we play potentially teams that are a little bit different, we’re going to have to be a little bit better ... especially early on.” -- Saints coach Sean Payton, on the sloppy play early by his team in Sunday’s win against the Buffalo Bills.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Jonathan was activated off injured reserve Saturday. He practiced for 1 1/2 weeks and will be able to play in Sunday’s game.

INJURY IMPACT

--FS Malcolm Jenkins, who suffered a knee injury Sunday, didn’t work again Thursday and his availability for the New York Jets game is unknown.

--RG Jahri Evans was held out of practice for a second straight day Thursday because of a hip injury and his availability for Sunday’s game is not known.

--S Kenny Vaccaro returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after not working Wednesday because of a back injury and a concussion,

--TE Jimmy Graham, who has a foot injury, was limited again Thursday but will likely play Sunday against the Jets.

--DE Cameron Jordan, who played last week despite an ankle injury, was limited in Thursday’s practice after working fully Wednesday.

--WR Marques Colston worked limited Thursday after being held out Wednesday to rest a sore knee and should play Sunday.

--DE Tyrunn Walker has limited participation in Thursday’s practice and could return soon after missing three games with a knee injury.

--SS Roman Harper was limited in practice again Thursday after missing five games with a knee injury, but it’s not known if he’ll play Sunday.

--DE Tom Johnson, who worked fully Wednesday, was limited Thursday by a hip injury and was added to the injury report.

--WR Kenny Stills worked fully Thursday despite a knee injury and should play in Sunday’s game with the Jets.

--CB Keenan Lewis came out of Sunday’s game with knee and foot problems, but had full participation again Thursday.

--LB David Hawthorne worked fully Thursday after being limited Wednesday because of an ankle injury and should play Sunday.

--DE Akiem Hicks had full participation again Thursday despite a knee injury and should play Sunday against the Jets.

--CB Rod Sweeting had full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday because of a hip injury.

GAME PLAN: Considering they’ve had trouble running the ball this season and the Jets’ defense leads the league in rushing defense, allowing a scant 77.9 yards per game, the Saints will want to put the ball in the air Sunday. But that doesn’t mean they’re not going to try it because the Jets are among the league leaders with 25 sacks.

If the Saints can at least run the ball a little, it would take some of the pressure off the offensive line when it comes to protecting Drew Brees. Defensively, the Saints have 24 sacks of their own and the Jets have allowed 29. Getting after rookie quarterback Geno Smith, like they did last week against young Thad Lewis, could pay dividends.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Saints offensive line vs. Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson -- For the second straight week, the Saints will go against one of the league’s premier pass-rushing ends in Wilkerson after facing the Bills’ Mario Williams last Sunday. The Saints have had trouble keeping Drew Brees upright at times in allowing 18 sacks in seven games, and keeping Wilkerson, who has seven sacks, away from him will be a high priority.

--Saints CBs Kennan Lewis vs. Jets QB Geno Smith -- Lewis has a team-high three interceptions in just seven games for the Saints after having just one in his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That could be a problem for Smith, who has thrown 13 picks in eight games. If the Saints can generate a big pass rush, Smith may put a few up for grabs.

--Saints RBs Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles vs. Jets MLB David Harris -- The Saints haven’t run the ball effectively and that could be a big problem against the Jets, who lead the league in fewest rushing yards allowed. One of the things the Saints will have to do is try and stay away from Harris, a solid player and the most active of the Jets’ linebackers. Harris had a team-leading 58 total tackles and has two sacks.