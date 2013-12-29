New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

The New Orleans Saints have lost three of four games, and in the process, relinquished their once-firm hold on the NFC South title and No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Thanks to their most recent setback, a 17-13 final-seconds loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, the Saints (10-5) no longer control their own destiny going into the season finale with the Tampa Bay Bucs (4-11) on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Panthers now have an opportunity to take the second seed the Saints began eyeing back on Dec. 2 when they were pummeled 34-7 by the Seattle Seahawks to start their current slide.

Still, the Saints know they have two things to play for in Sunday’s game with the Bucs.

Amazingly, they can still claim the division crown and No. 2 playoff seed with a win against the Bucs and a loss by the Panthers, who travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons.

If the Panthers go out and take care of business earlier in the day, the Saints can still get in with a victory over Bucs, whom they defeated 16-14 in Week 2 in Raymond James Stadium.

“We do know if we win this week -- and we must win this week -- we get into the tournament,” Saints free safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “That’s all that matters.”

Saints coach Sean Payton was disappointed, but certainly not discouraged, after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. A win would have wrapped up the division title and second seed, and obviously, have changed the way they look at this game with the Bucs.

“I think the main thing is that there will be a lot of different, not distractions, but scenarios,” he said. “We’re approaching this like a playoff game itself. There are a handful of things we can’t control ... but we can control this week.”

As such, with the Panthers playing the Falcons in an early game Sunday, Payton said they won’t be scoreboard-watching during final pregame preparations and on-field warm-ups.

It would be real easy, he said, to get caught up in what the Panthers are doing rather than what the Saints have to do -- which is beat an upset-minded Bucs team.

“We control one thing. ... We know that if we’re able to go out and play well and win, we’re guaranteed a spot in the playoffs,” he said. “I don’t want to spend those two hours prior to the game with the television sets going and all the other potential distractions that can take place with a game that’s being played prior to ours.”

SERIES HISTORY: 44th regular-season meeting. Saints lead series, 26-17. The Saints, who edged the Bucs 16-14 on Sept. 15 in Raymond James Stadium, will be going for a sweep for the second year in a row after the NFC South rivals split their two games each year from 2007 to 2011. The last time they played in New Orleans, the Saints recorded a 41-0 victory for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (5)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Drew Brees, Quarterback, 8

Jahri Evans, Guard, 5

Jimmy Graham, Tight End, 2

Ben Grubbs, Guard, 2

Cameron Jordan, Defensive End, 1

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (vs. TB)

Clinches NFC South division and a first-round bye with:

1) NO win + CAR loss

New Orleans clinches a playoff spot with:

1) NO win OR

2) NO tie + ARI tie OR

3) ARI loss

--The Saints’ secondary is limping to the end of the regular season after rookie strong safety Kenny Vaccaro suffered a fractured left fibula in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Vaccaro, who ranked third on the Saints’ defense with 79 total tackles while starting all 14 games he was healthy for, had surgery on Tuesday and was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

Saints coach Sean Payton compared the injury to the one that tackle Bryce Harris suffered late last November. Harris underwent surgery and was not cleared to return until a week before the start of OTAs this spring.

“It’s fairly clean,” Payton said of the injury that occurred when several players landed on Vaccaro after his leg was pinned beneath him while trying to stop a running play. “If you had a chance to see how the foot was sitting, you could tell something was wrong.”

“That’s a tough loss to us,” free safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “He’s definitely a big part of what we do on defense. But anytime someone’s gotten injured this year, we’ve had guys fill in and play well. So I think we’ll be all right.”

--Vaccaro is the seventh key defender who was being counted on back in training camp to be lost for the season.

The others are defensive end Kenyon Coleman; linebackers Will Smith, Jonathan Vilma and Victor Butler; and cornerbacks Jabari Greer and Patrick Robinson.

Coleman had a torn pectoral muscle and the others all had knee injuries.

--A Saints’ offense that has struggled on the road this season had a really bad day Sunday in the loss to the Panthers.

Drew Brees was sacked six times, equaling the most he’s ever been dropped in a game, and he threw two interceptions.

The only other time the Saints gave up six sacks in the Payton era was in a 31-21 loss to the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

The six sacks gave the Saints 36 for the season, which is 10 more than they have ever given up in the eight seasons under Payton.

--When kicker Shayne Graham booted a pair of field goals in the setback at Carolina last week, he became the eighth kicker to be employed by Payton since taking the Saints’ job in 2006.

Graham, who was signed after Garrett Hartley was released on Dec. 17, connected on field-goal attempts of 40 and 24 yards.

The other members of Payton’s kicking club are John Carney (2006, 2009-10), Billy Cundiff (2006), Olindo Mare (2007), Martin Gramatica (2007-08), Taylor Mehlhaff (2008), Hartley (2008-13) and John Kasay (2011).

--With a win against the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, the Saints will have their second unbeaten season at home in three seasons after doing it in 2011.

BY THE NUMBERS: 50-3 -- The Saints’ record since Sean Payton arrived in 2006, counting the playoffs, when their defense holds its opponent to fewer than 20 points. The Saints dropped a 17-13 decision to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what we work for in OTAs, in summer, training camp, all that. It’s just to get to the tournament. We don’t have time to sit here and lick our wounds and feel bad and think we’re going to show up Sunday and automatically get the win.” -- Saints FS Malcolm Jenkins, on the importance of winning Sunday to nail down a playoff spot.

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

PLAYER NOTES

--SS Kenny Vaccaro was put on injured reserve Wednesday after his fractured left ankle was surgically repaired Tuesday.

--SS Roman Harper will likely start Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Bucs with Vaccaro on injured reserve.

--CB Trevin Wade played in the dime package for the first time last week and could see more action there against the Bucs.

--DB Terrence Frederick was signed to take Kenny Vaccaro’s spot on the 53-man active roster.

--WR Charles Hawkins was signed to the practice squad.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Drew Brees worked fully Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a bruise to his right knee and will play Sunday.

--WR Marques Colston, who has a back injury, had full participation Thursday and should play against the Bucs.

--RG Jahri Evans was full participation Thursday despite a knee injury and likely will play Sunday against the Bucs.

--S Rafael Bush, who has missed three games with a high-ankle sprain, had full participation Thursday and could return Sunday.

--RB Pierre Thomas, who has an eye problem, had full participation in practice Thursday and should play Sunday.

--LT Terron Armstead had full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury and will play Sunday.

--DE Keyunta Dawson, who missed four games with a calf injury, had full participation for the first time since being hurt and may return Sunday.

--TE Josh Hill, who missed two games with a left hamstring injury, worked fully again Thursday and could play against the Bucs.

--LB Kevin Reddick had full participation Thursday despite a shoulder injury and could play Sunday.

GAME PLAN:

The Saints have to get off to a good start against the Bucs, so that means an early emphasis on the passing game. In the Superdome, they have been dominant this season in averaging 432.6 total yards and 32.9 points per game. Sean Payton and Drew Brees will have the foot on the gas pedal in trying to attack a pass defense that is tied for 15th and a run defense that ranks 17th.

The Saints will try to run the ball, but they will likely turn to what they do best -- the pass -- to ensure their entrance to the playoffs. On defense, the Saints will want to be aggressive against a Bucs’ offense that ranks last in the league in total yards at 276.1 yards a game and is also last in passing and 29th in scoring. They’ve also allowed 45 sacks, which is a green light for Rob Ryan’s defense since it ranks among the league leaders with 47 sacks.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Saints front seven vs. Bucs QB Mike Glennon.

While Glennon has been going through growing pains as a rookie without star running back Doug Martin, he has some good numbers despite the Bucs’ woes in ranking 32nd in total offense. He’s completed 60.0 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, but he’s also been sacked 38 times in 12 games. So the Saints, who have recorded 47 sacks -- most of them by their active front seven -- will want to bring a lot of heat in order to create a lot of confusion.

--Saints QB Drew Brees vs. Bucs LBs Lavonte David and Mason Foster.

Brees has thrown 12 interceptions this season with several going to linebackers dropping into coverage. Getting passes over the heads of David and Foster will be important because David has five interceptions and Mason three. One of Mason’s picks came in a Week 2 loss to the Saints when he intercepted Brees in the fourth quarter and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown that gave his team a 14-13 lead before they went on to lose on a field goal on the final play of the game.

--Saints interior linemen vs. Bucs DT Gerald McCoy.

The Saints will be on high alert Sunday with McCoy, a Pro Bowler who has nine sacks this season. The Saints gave up six sacks in last week’s loss at Carolina and keeping Brees upright will be a key in the game, especially with McCoy. With one more sack, he’ll become just the third defensive tackle in Bucs history to have double-digit sacks -- joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and Brad Culpepper -- so keeping him at bay will be extremely important.