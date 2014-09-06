New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

Even though his team failed in a bid to post the first undefeated preseason in franchise history, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is pleased about where they stand going into the regular season.

Dropping a 22-13 decision to the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason finale in which Drew Brees and many other starters didn’t even get on the field, while the first-teamers who did played very little, is the least of Payton’s worries.

About the only thing Payton is worried about is a handful of injuries that could linger into the regular season, which begins Sept. 7 against the archrival Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome.

Brees probably will be 100 percent after missing two weeks of training camp practices and the first two preseason games because of a strained left oblique muscle.

Free safety Jairus Byrd and cornerback Champ Bailey both returned from injuries to get some playing time with their new teammates in the secondary.

That’s the good news. The bad news is injuries to two projected starters on offense, fullback Erik Lorig and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Lorig sustained an undisclosed injury in the Black and Gold Scrimmage on Aug. 2 and has not practiced since, while Stills re-injured a quadriceps muscle in the first training camp practice and aggravated it in his only preseason appearance on Aug. 23.

Payton said two weeks ago that Lorig probably won’t be back until after the regular season begins and Stills, who was a hit as a rookie last season, could miss some time as well depending on the severity of his injury.

On the field, the Saints go into the regular season with high hopes after accomplishing their biggest off-season goal -- increasing their takeaway total -- even if it was only in preseason.

Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan preached it from the firat day of off-season workouts after they ranked 29th in the NFL with only 19 last season -- including only four in the last 11 games counting the playoffs.

In the four preseason games, they had at least one turnover in their last three games and a total of nine to tie for the league lead -- including five in a 31-24 win against the Tennessee Titans in their second outing.

That helped them lead the NFL in takeaway-giveaway ratio at plus-6.

Now, they have to see if they can do it in the regular season.

SERIES HISTORY: 90th regular-season meeting. Falcons lead series, 46-43. Since the Falcons won 10 games in a row between 1995 and 1999, the Saints have dominated the series in claiming 19 of their last 28 meetings. The Saints swept the Falcons in 2013 -- the fifth time they have won both matchups since head coach Sean Payton, who is 6-1 in the Georgia Dome, arrived in New Orleans in 2006. The teams also have met once in the postseason, with the Falcons defeating the Saints 27-20 in a wild-card playoff game in 1991.

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--Even though New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton set his 53-man active roster on Saturday afternoon, it was far from a finished product.

The main reason: Payton, who usually tinkers with his roster after the final 53 names are submitted to the league, cut both of the kickers who waged a duel throughout the spring and summer -- veteran Shayne Graham and Derek Dimke.

Changes were assured when Payton, who said last week they had no plans to look outside their building for a kicker, released both. It’s possible that one of the two will be re-signed Tuesday, the day teams are allowed to put one player on injured reserve with a designation to return as opposed to season-ending IR.

That could be starting fullback Erik Lorig, who has not practiced since suffering an undisclosed injury in the Black and Gold Scrimmage back on Aug. 2. Payton acknowledged two weeks ago that Lorig probably wouldn’t return until after the regular season got underway.

--While having no kicker on the 53-man roster was a surprise, the biggest name among the 22 roster moves the Saints made Saturday was future Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey.

The Saints signed Bailey, a 12-time Pro Bowl pick, in April to compete for the open starting job opposite Keenan Lewis. But the 36-year-old Bailey suffered a plantar fascia injury in the first week of training camp and lost valuable practice time with his new teammates.

Bailey received a two-year incentive-laden contract that included a $500,000 signing bonus. But they were content to keep undrafted rookie free agent Brian Dixon, likely because Dixon plays on special teams and Bailey, who dislocated a finger in the preseason final on Thursday night, doesn‘t.

Bailey was scheduled to compete with former first-round draft pick Patrick Robinson, who was coming off a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in Week 2 last season, but Bailey couldn’t overtake him because of his injury.

“He just missed too much time for the coach’s evaluation to be complete,” Bailey’s agent, Jack Reale, told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

--The Saints also terminated the contract of wide receiver Robert Meachem in an apparent youth movement at the position. Meachem was one of only eight players remaining on the roster from the Saints team in 2009 that won Super Bowl XLIV. A first-round pick in 2007, he played with the team until 2011 and went to the San Diego Chargers in free agency in 2012 but was released early last season and wound up back with the Saints.

Meachem, who caught 16 passes for 324 yards in his return to the Saints, had his finest season in 2009 when he had 45 receptions for 722 yards while helping the Saints win their first Super Bowl.

His release leaves the Saints with nine-year veteran Marques Colston and four youngsters -- second-year pro Kenny Stills, rookie Brandin Cooks, three-year veteran Nick Toon and Joseph Morgan -- for Drew Brees to throw to.

--Saints punter Thomas Morstead took to Twitter to make light of the fact that the team had no kickers on the 53-man roster.

Morstead, who was a place-kicker during his college career at SMU, posted a photo of himself in a Mustangs uniform with this message: “It’s been a longtime ... Last time I checked, 70 percent college kicker ain’t good enough.”

--Only one of the Saints’ six draft picks this season did not make the 53-man roster as tackle Tavon Rooks, their sixth round selection, was waived Saturday.

Making the club were Cooks (first round), cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste (second), linebackers Khairi Fortt (fourth) and Ronald Powell (fifth), and safety Vinnie Sunseri (fifth).

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- 5,000-yard passing seasons for quarterback Drew Brees, who has reached that threshold each of the last three seasons. Only four other quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Dan Marino) have reached that mark -- all just once.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Each one of these games in the division, particularly Atlanta, often times comes down to the final drive; I‘m sure it will Sunday. So it comes down to that one specific play you need on short yardage, or that goal-line stand or offensive opportunity ... you just don’t know when that’s going to be, or what part of the game it’s going to come in.” -- Saints coach Sean Payton, on playing close games with the Falcons.

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

GAME PLAN: The Saints may have to bring their productive passing game around a little bit slower to start the season. Drew Brees played only two series in preseason after recovering from a strained oblique that caused him to miss two weeks of training camp; No. 2 wide receiver Kenny Stills likely won’t be 100 percent after being plagued by a quadriceps injury. Marques Colston and rookie Brandin Cooks are there, as is All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham, but the Saints may try to rely a little more on a ground game they hope is markedly better than the past two seasons with their backfield-by-committee approach. Defensively, the Saints will be challenged by the Falcons’ receiving corps of Julio Jones, Roddy White, Harry Douglas and Devin Hester, so getting enough pressure from the front three on Matt Ryan after improving the pass rush considerably last season will be a key to winning on that side of the ball.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints RBs Mark Ingram, Khiry Robinson and Pierre Thomas vs. Falcons front seven. The Saints have to generate a more imposing running game if they want to get deeper into the playoffs. They ranked 25th in rushing the past two seasons, averaging 98.6 yards per game in 2012 and 92.1 a year ago, so getting more production -- especially if they can get off to a good start in the opener -- could provide the confidence they need to carry them throughout the season.

--Saints LT Terron Armstead vs. Falcons DE Osi Umenyiora. A third-round draft pick from little Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, Armstead was a little shaky in his first career start in Week 16 last season. But things got better in the regular-season finale and in his team’s two playoff games. The job of protecting Drew Brees’ blind side is now his, and while it’s a tall task, the Saints coaching staff believes he can get it done after learning the ropes on the sideline for most of last season. Look for the Falcons to put Umenyiora, their best pass rusher, up against the 320-pound Armstead at least part of the time to test the youngster.

Saints LCB Keenan Lewis vs. Falcons WR Julio Jones. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will probably have Lewis, a solid cover corner who Ryan thought played at a Pro Bowl level in his debut season with his hometown team a year ago, covering Jones all over the field. Lewis has the size and speed to match up with one of the game’s top pass-catchers. In the 2013 season opener against the Saints, Jones caught seven passes for 76 yards. He had a long of 22, which was fine with Ryan, which meant he averaged 9.0 yards on the other six receptions.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Kenny Stills, who has a quadriceps injury, returned to work on a limited basis Friday but is questionable for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

--FB Erik Lorig was ruled out of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Aug. 2.

--S Marcus Ball, who didn’t practice all week because of a hamstring problem, will not play Sunday.

--OLB Junior Galette, who had 12 sacks in 2013, signed a four-year contract extension that could be worth up to $41.5 million with $23 million guaranteed after Wednesday’s practice.

--WR Robert Meachem was brought back to the 53-man roster Wednesday after his contract was terminated on Saturday.

--QB Ryan Griffin is expected to be signed to the practice squad Thursday after being waived Tuesday to make room on the roster for Shayne Graham.

--OLB Khairi Fortt, who has a hamstring injury, was put on injured reserve on Wednesday.

--T Tavon Rooks, a sixth-round draft pick this spring, was signed to the practice squad after being among the final cuts.

--S Pierre Warren, an undrafted free agent who made a big impression in training camp and preseason games, was signed to the practice squad.

--CB Trevin Wade, who ended the 2013 season on the Saints’ active roster, was signed to the practice squad on Monday.

--CB Terrence Frederick, who was cut Saturday, was brought back to the practice squad Monday.

--WR Brandon Coleman, who was waived Saturday, was signed to the practice squad.

--WR Seantavius Jones was signed to the practice squad Monday.

--ILB Todd Davis was signed on Monday to the practice squad.

--TE Nic Jacobs, an undrafted free agent, was added to the practice squad on Monday,

--NT Lawrence Virgil was signed to the practice squad after being waived Saturday.

--G Antoine McClain, who was on the Oakland Raiders roster for the first six games of the 2013 season, was signed to the practice squad.

--WR Brandin Cooks played in the preseason finale after missing the third exhibition game with a stomach bug and high fever.

--S Rafael Bush has been missing from practice since suffering an undisclosed injury in an Aug. 23 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

--S Marcus Ball has missed practice and the last two preseason games with an undisclosed injury.

--LB Khairi Fortt was not dressed out Thursday night because of a leg or foot injury.

UNIT-BY-UNIT ANALYSIS

QUARTERBACKS: Starter -- Drew Brees. Backups -- Luke McCown.

The 35-year-old Brees proclaimed at the outset of training camp that he believes he can play for another 10 years, which might be a stretch for most quarterbacks. But he’s thrown for more than 5,000 yards for three consecutive seasons and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down after finishing 2013 with 5,162 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Brees completed 68.6 percent of his passes and had a 104.7 passer rating. The only problem was he was sacked a career-high 37 times, some of which he blamed on himself for holding the ball too long. So expect that number to go down. McCown held on to the backup job after a spirited battle with Ryan Griffin, an undrafted free agent in 2013 who has been impressive while learning from Payton and Brees. Griffin made the initial 53-man roster, but was waived Tuesday when the Saints re-signed K Shayne Graham.

RUNNING BACKS: Starters -- Mark Ingram, FB Austin Johnson. Backups -- Pierre Thomas, Khiry Robinson, FB Erik Lorig, Travaris Cadet.

The Saints know they need to run the ball better after finishing 25th in the league for the second year in a row, which they believe they can do despite trading away shifty Darren Sproles. Payton is a proponent of a backfield-by-committee approach, which worked in 2009 and 2011 when they ranked sixth and won 13 games each time. One of the keys is having Ingram healthy for a full season. He averaged 5.8 yards a carry in the final nine games of 2013 and will be complemented by Robinson, a find as an undrafted free agent last year, and Thomas, a steady vet who’s been a tough runner and a superb receiver -- especially on screens. Cadet will be a contributor in the return game as well. Lorig, valued in free agency for his blocking ability, probably won’t be ready for the first part of the season because of an injury, but Johnson can fill in.

TIGHT ENDS: Starter -- Jimmy Graham. Backups -- Benjamin Watson, Josh Hill.

Graham lost his grievance this summer to be called a wide receiver, but he was still paid handsomely for his first four seasons in the league. Armed with a new four-year contract, he’s ready to be the All-Pro he was last season when he had 86 receptions for 1,215 yards and an NFL-leading 16 TDs -- all despite playing the final 10 games with a plantar fascia injury. Watson, a solid veteran, was a nice addition last season as a threat in the passing game when teams tried to double Graham and is a solid blocker as well. Hill made the team as an undrafted free agent last year and will contribute as an extra blocker.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Starters -- Marques Colston, Kenny Stills. Backups -- Brandin Cooks, Joseph Morgan, Nick Toon, Robert Meachem.

Now in his ninth season, Colston remains a dangerous weapon for Brees. He had 75 catches for 943 yards and five TDs a year ago even though his numbers were down slightly because Thomas and Sproles had 148 receptions and 1,117 yards between them. Stills, a fifth-round draft pick last year, had a nice rookie campaign and led the league with 20.0 yards per reception on 32 catches with five TDs. Cooks, their top pick this season, will be a key with his versatility and blazing speed. He can line up in the backfield, in the slot or out wide with the ability to create a lot of mismatch problems. Morgan also has exceptional speed although he is coming off a serious knee injury. Toon hasn’t had any impact his first two seasons, but managed to stick around as the fifth wideout.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Starters -- LT Terron Armstead, LG Ben Grubbs, C Jonathan Goodwin, RG Jahri Evans, RT Zach Strief. Backups -- C/G Tim Lelito, T Bryce Harris, G Senio Kelemete,

The Saints like what they have inside in Evans and Grubbs, who both made the Pro Bowl a year ago as solid run blockers and pass protectors. The outside is in good hands with Strief, a steady veteran, and Armstead, an impressive second-year pro who learned the ropes last season before being plugged into the lineup late in the season. Goodwin apparently won the starting center job after being away for three years, holding off Lelito, a second-year player who made the team as an undrafted free agent at guard in 2013. Harris and Kelemete, a former practice-squad player, have been solid as backups.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: Starters -- LDE Akiem Hicks, NT Brodrick Bunkley, RDE Cameron Jordan. Backups -- NT John Jenkins, DE Glenn Foster, DE Tyrunn Walker, NT Brandon Deaderick.

This might be one of the strongest areas of the team with Jordan, a Pro Bowl pick last season, and Hicks, an up-and-coming third-year player, anchoring the edges. As the star of Rob Ryan’s three-man front, Jordan totaled 12.5 sacks last season and Hicks, a quick 6-foot-5, 324-pounder, had 4.5 sacks despite back issues. Bunkley and Jenkins helped plug up the middle for a run defense that improved dramatically last season. Foster, an undrafted free agent, had three sacks and was part of the rotation with Walker even though both were limited for much of the season by injuries. Deaderick, a five-year veteran, was picked up to provide depth inside.

LINEBACKERS: Starters -- OLB Junior Galette, ILB David Hawthorne, ILB Curtis Lofton, OLB Parys Haralson. Backups -- ILB Ramon Humber, OLB Ronald Powell, ILB Kyle Knox, OLB Kasim Edebali.

While Lofton is the leader of this group as a strong run defender, the speedy Galette, a converted 4-3 defensive end, is the headliner after piling up a career-high 12 sacks a year ago. Lofton and Hawthorne formed a solid inside duo with 139 and 122 tackles to rank 1-2 on the team, while Haralson and Humber were active and big hitters as well. Powell was taken in the middle rounds of this year’s draft for development, while Knox, like Humber, proved to be a solid special teams player in preseason. Edebali impressed in the preseason and earned one of only two roster spots that went to undrafted free agents.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Starters -- LCB Keenan Lewis, FS Jairus Byrd, SS Kenny Vaccaro, RCB Patrick Robinson. Backups -- FS Rafael Bush, CB Corey White, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, FS Vinnie Sunseri, SS Marcus Ball, CB Brian Dixon.

A solid cover corner, Lewis played at a Pro Bowl level in his first season with the Saints. He led an injury-decimated secondary with four interceptions and Vaccaro was an impact player from the first day of training camp until he fractured his ankle in the second-to-last regular-season game. They will again be a big part of what Rob Ryan does although they will have more help in Byrd, an All-Pro who specializes in takeaways. The Saints had just 19 a year ago, so Byrd, who has 22 picks in five seasons, will be charged with helping make that important number go up dramatically. Robinson, a former first-round draft pick who had a bad knee injury last season, had a good preseason and won the starting job opposite Lewis. Bush has had a couple of nice seasons as a backup and will play a lot in the three-safety lineups Ryan utilizes. White, Jean-Baptiste, a second-round draft pick, and Sunseri, a fifth-rounder, will vie for spots in the nickel and dime packages.

SPECIAL TEAMS: K Shayne Graham, P Thomas Morstead, LS Justin Drescher, KOR/PR Travaris Cadet, PR Brandin Cooks.

The Saints first released both kickers they had in training camp, Graham and first-year pro Derek Dimke, before re-signing Graham on Tuesday. Morstead’s average fell more than three yards from 2012, but he still averaged a healthy 46.9 gross yards and 42.3 net yards per kick. He was solid as a kickoff specialist, booming kick after kick into the end zone and tying for fourth with 52 touchbacks. The Saints need to improve on kickoff and punt returns, which will fall to Cadet, who has shown flashes in the past, and the speedy Cooks. Drescher was again consistent in handling the long-snapping duties last season and will man the job once again.