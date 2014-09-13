New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

As painful as it was considering what happened a day earlier, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton had to make sure Monday that a 37-34 season-opening loss in overtime wasn’t going to linger too long for his team.

Some deep reflection on a poor performance, especially by his defense, was certainly appropriate. But at the same time, Payton knew they had to -- in some shape or form -- forget about it and get on to the next task: another road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

While he was upset, Payton said the message was what it normally is on Mondays during the regular season. That means making sure the players don’t listen to any outside noise, as he likes to call it.

”I caution our team most on Mondays, period,“ Payton noted. ”After a big win it can be too much and after a loss it can be too much. More important for us is paying attention to the things we have to get corrected from Week 1 to Week 2.

“No, I don’t think the message is don’t overreact,” he added. “The message is you have to swallow it. It doesn’t go down easy, but it’ll go down and now you have to get back up and get ready for another tough challenge on the road.”

Getting back up would be a good start for the Saints, whose road woes from the 2013 season carried over when they fell to the Falcons with a woeful defensive performance.

After the offense staked the Saints to a 20-7 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, the defense gave up 30 points -- including a game-winning field goal that wasn’t entirely their fault after wide receiver Marques Colston lost a fumble in Saints’ territory on their first overtime possession.

The Falcons finished with a club-record 568 total yards, including a franchise-record 448 passing yards by Matt Ryan. The 568 total yards allowed by the Saints was the second-highest given up in the franchise’s 48-year history.

“I don’t know that you could point to one area,” Payton said. “When you look at the tape defensively, as the game wore on the tackling wasn’t as good as we expect. Also, communication needs to be better with regards to what we’re playing.”

The one thing Payton didn’t have to do as he prepared to put the Falcons game behind him and focus on the Browns (0-1), was tell his defensive players how bad it was.

To some observers, it conjured up bad memories of the 2012 season when the Saints set an NFL record in allowing 7,042 yards and finished at or near the bottom in almost every statistical category on that side of the ball before a dramatic turnaround a year ago.

One of their problems that season was defensive pressure, which reared its ugly head again Sunday when Ryan was sacked once and hurried just one time.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan and outside linebacker Junior Galette, who had 12.5 and 12 sacks, respectively, last season, vowed that will change.

”It’s just not going to happen,“ Galette said. ”Me and Cam discussed that (Sunday) night. That feeling I had, I’ve never had in five years. We just didn’t get it done. It was a nightmare, just terrible. We’ll never rush like that again.

“We have to do what we’ve been doing, we have to tackle better and (with) effort ... that’s it. As far as game-planning, schemes, it’s not about that. (It‘s) high effort and tackling better.”

SERIES HISTORY: 17th regular-season meeting. Browns lead series, 12-4. Other than three wins in a row by the Saints in 1984, ‘87 and ‘90, the Browns have dominated the series. The Browns won their first eight meetings between 1967 and 1981 and four of the last five matchups since 1993 against the Saints. The only loss since 1993 came in the 2006 regular-season opener, 19-14, in the first game of the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--Saints coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he has “zero tolerance” for domestic violence after Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was released and then suspended indefinitely by the NFL for punching his then-fiancee in an elevator this winter.

Rice initially received a two-game suspension from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but his contract was quickly terminated by the Ravens in light of more videotape that was released Monday by TMZ Sports.

Payton said on the Dan Patrick Show that he would talk to his team about the subject when they returned to work Wednesday. Payton didn’t know that Rice had been released when he last addressed his team on Monday before a day off on Tuesday.

“I think it’s pretty crystal clear. ... We’re always educating our players,” he told Patrick. “There’s really zero tolerance for it, and I think it’s the right thing, absolutely.”

Tackle Zach Strief, one of the team’s two offensive captains, was among those who were shocked by what he saw on the video.

“This is a very upsetting, difficult thing to see,” he said. “I‘m not the guy who doles out punishment or anything, and I don’t know Ray Rice. But I do know that video is disgusting. I don’t think there’s anyone in this locker room who’s not disturbed by it.”

--Wednesday marked the eighth anniversary of Payton’s first regular-season game as an NFL head coach, a 19-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns in what was then known as Browns Stadium.

Former Saints free safety Josh Bullocks’ interception with 1:36 to play in the game sealed the victory for Payton and quarterback Drew Brees, who’ll visit Cleveland on Sunday for the first time since that day.

”It just seems like a long time ago,“ Payton said when asked about his memories of his first game as a head coach. ”We came out of training camp with a lot of questions I think.

“It was kind of a one possession game back and forth. ... We were able to make some plays,” he said. “I know Roman Harper had a sack and (Marques) Colston had his first touchdown. But again, that seems like quite a while ago.”

When asked if he saved the game ball from that day, Payton said, “I‘m sure there’s one in a box somewhere. I‘m not sure exactly.”

--Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the Saints’ first-round draft pick this spring, made quite a splash in his NFL debut in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Cooks’ first reception was a 32-yard pass from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and he went on to finish the team’s opening series with three catches for 48 yards. Overall, the former Oregon State star had seven grabs for 77 yards with a 3-yard TD in the second quarter and had one rush for 18 yards.

His seven receptions tied a club record for a rookie in his NFL debut. Running back Reggie Bush had seven receptions for 52 yards in the Saints’ season opener at Cleveland on Sept. 10, 2006.

“He’s awesome. ... I think what I love about him the most is just his attention to detail and just how locked in he is,” Brees said of the speedy Cooks. “He is just always locked in, ready, focused, and ready to take instruction in teaching. You tell him something about a little nuance or route or concept or whatever, and man, he’s got it.”

--Five seasons after winning Super Bowl XLIV, the Saints have only eight players on the 2014 active roster from the team that defeated the Indianapolis Colts for the franchise’s only championship.

The eight are Brees, tackle Zach Strief, wide receivers Marques Colston and Robert Meachem, guard Jahri Evans, punter Thomas Morstead, running back Pierre Thomas and center Jonathan Goodwin.

Meachem and Goodwin both left the Saints in free agency, but returned for a second stint with the franchise.

BY THE NUMBERS: 46 -- Receivers Drew Brees has connected with for touchdown passes in his 14-year NFL career. Brees added rookie wide receiver Brandin Cooks to his hit list on a 3-yard pass in their 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s impressive. ... He can do a lot of things. He’s a very smart player, very intense. When he’s out there, it’s business. I‘m very excited about him as we go along here, continuing to build packages around him and giving him opportunities.” -- Saints QB Drew Brees, on the debut of speedy first-round draft pick Brandin Cooks.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Kenny Stills, who missed the season opener with a quadriceps injury, was limited again Thursday and his status for this week’s game is unknown.

--LCB Keenan Lewis, who briefly left Sunday’s game with a knee problem, participated fully in practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

--ILB Curtis Lofton had full participation in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury and should play against the Browns.

--FB Erik Lorig, who has been out since Aug. 2 with an ankle injury, did not practice Thursday and his return is unknown.

--S Marcus Ball did not play against the Falcons because of a hamstring injury and was held out of practice again Thursday.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT (9-12-14)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--OUT: S Marcus Ball (hamstring), RB Erik Lorig (ankle)

--PROBABLE: CB Keenan Lewis (knee), LB Curtis Lofton (shoulder), WR Kenny Stills (quadricep)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: RB Ben Tate (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Desmond Bryant (wrist), TE Jordan Cameron (shoulder), DT John Hughes (hamstring), G Paul McQuistan (ankle), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder)

--PROBABLE: CB Buster Skrine (thumb)

GAME PLAN: After stressing the running game throughout the off-season, the Saints did a decent job in the season opener with the Falcons. But they’ll have to try and make it happen against the Browns, who have some talented players on defense despite giving up 490 total yards -- just 126 in the second half -- in a three-point loss to the Steelers. The Steelers rushed for 127 yards and a 4.5 average, so the Saints may try to explore that to create some passing lanes for Drew Brees and his receivers.

Defensively, the Saints simply have to wrap up the Browns’ ball carriers after missing 23 tackles against the Falcons. That will be important against the Browns, who netted 183 rushing yards and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt last week despite the loss of Ben Tate during the game. Making it a one-dimensional game and disrupting the timing and rhythm of quarterback Brian Hoyer will be critical as well after they were carved up by Matt Ryan for 448 passing yards a week ago.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Saints OLB Junior Galette vs. Browns LT Joe Thomas.

Galette had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season, but was, like most of the Saints’ front seven, quiet in the opener with the Falcons as Matt Ryan had ample time to throw the ball. Galette’s forte is getting off the ball, which he will need to try and get around Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, to make Brian Hoyer at least a little uncomfortable in the pocket.

--Saints front seven vs. Browns RBs Terrance West and Isiah Crowell.

As bad as the Saints were against the pass last week, they had some troubles with the run as well especially in getting runners to the ground. The Browns piled up 183 rushing yards and averaged 6.1 yards a pop against the Steelers with Ben Tate netting 41 yards on just six attempts before he was injured. He isn’t expected to play this week, but West had 100 yards on 16 carries while Crowell wasn’t bad either with 32 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

--Saints WR Brandin Cooks vs. Browns secondary.

Cooks was electric in his NFL debut with seven receptions for 77 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards. The Saints will continue to find ways to get him the ball and Sunday’s game with the Browns could afford that opportunity after Ben Roethlisberger had time to connect on 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards and a TD last week. He was sacked four times, however, which means Drew Brees will have to get rid of the ball quickly, which is where Cooks’ blazing speed will come in handy -- especially if the Browns try to take away Jimmy Graham and Marques Colston.