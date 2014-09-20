New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

The way the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff looks at it, the Minnesota Vikings are as difficult to prepare for as if they would have All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson in the lineup Sunday.

After all, the Saints have their own set of problems on the field.

The Saints, who are off to a tough 0-2 start for the second time in three seasons, won’t have leading rusher Mark Ingram for Sunday’s game with the Peterson-less Vikings (1-1) in their home opener in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

While Ingram is certainly no Peterson, he was off to the best start of his four-year career before fracturing his hand in the first half of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

That leaves the Saints without their most powerful runner, probably for at least a month, as they try to dig out from an 0-2 hole created by losses of three and two points, respectively.

Saints coach Sean Payton immediately took steps to correct the problems, most of which stem from an inability to get off the field late in losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Browns after the offense gave them a slim lead.

”I think you have to pay attention ... there is a way we lost those two games,“ Payton said when the Saints returned to work Wednesday. ”I mentioned this Monday: it is in the details and the preparation.

“It is on us as coaches, everyone collectively, the players. You can’t bury (the mistakes) under the rug and pretend that it never happened. You have to look at it. I think we’re trying to make sure we uncover every stone and look closely at how we can find ways to make corrections. Hopefully, we can get that done this weekend.”

A few Saints players talked about this week being a “week of crisis,” after losing to the Browns on a field goal with three seconds left in the game. That came a week after the Saints allowed the Falcons to drive to a game-tying field goal on the final play and then won it in overtime.

While no one is ready to panic, they’re aware that it’s still an extremely crucial game if they want to be relevant in the NFC South race at the end of the season.

”It probably was filtered down from me because that is the game we are in now, week to week,“ Payton said. ”Now, the good news is that we receive an opportunity this week to correct that and shore up some things.

“You start a season like this and we just have to find a way to play our best game this weekend,” he added. “It’s important we do that, especially coming home.”

SERIES HISTORY: 28th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 18-9. The Saints have won the last two matchups, including a 42-20 decision in 2011, after dropping seven of the previous eight meetings. The Vikings have taken three of the last four regular-season games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, winning in 2002, 2004 and 2008 before the Saints won the 2010 NFL season opener, 14-9. Minnesota also holds a 2-1 lead in the post-season, but the Saints downed the Vikings, 31-28 in overtime, in the 2009 NFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2010 to advance to Super Bowl XLIV.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--Saints coach Sean Payton, who wouldn’t confirm a report Monday that running back Mark Ingram had broken his hand in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, acknowledged the injury Wednesday.

Payton said during his daily news conference that Ingram, who played in the second half after suffering the injury in the first half, had surgery to have two screws placed above the thumb. Ingram was hurt when he caught a pass and put his hand on the ground while being tackled.

Payton offered no timetable for the return of Ingram, who was their leading rusher with 143 yards and three touchdowns after two games. In his absence, eight-year veteran Pierre Thomas and second-year pro Khiry Robinson should receive the bulk of the carries.

“We’ll just handle it week to week,” Payton said. “There was a fracture. It was displaced, so it was not something that he could just put a cast on. Everything went well and he’ll be a week-to-week player (in terms of status).”

--Payton said he and his team won’t prepare any differently for Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings even though they learned Wednesday morning that All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson won’t play.

Payton noted Monday when it looked like Peterson would play that they were happy to know that early enough in the week. But that all changed somewhat Wednesday morning when the players returned for practice to find out that Peterson had taken a leave of absence in the wake of child abuse charges.

”With him out, obviously, we treat it no different than an injury,“ Payton said. ”He is a significant player. Does it affect our game plan? It can to some degree and yet every week we are kind of faced with some of those scenarios, be it one reason or another.

“We have to adjust, and, for us coming (to work) in the morning, I think we all knew before our meetings began. From a scouting report, personnel standpoint, all the things that we would do on a Wednesday we were able to handle with the idea that he was not playing.”

--The Saints are off to an 0-2 start for only the second time under Payton and third time since he took over in 2006, considering he missed the 2012 season while serving a bounty suspension.

In the first two instances, in 2007 and 2012, the Saints went on to finish 7-9 both times -- something Payton has no doubt brought to his players’ attention this week.

The good news is that the Saints, who lost both their games this season on the road, play their home opener on Sunday against the Vikings. The reason: Payton has won the last 17 games he’s coached in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

He was 8-0 in the regular season in both 2011 and 2013 and also won a wild-card playoff matchup with the Detroit Lions in ‘11 before he was banned for the 2012 campaign. He also won three of his last four games in 2010, giving him 20 wins in his last 21 meaningful games.

--Payton on Monday and Wednesday addressed the fact that wide receiver Marques Colston wasn’t targeted on his 41 plays in Sunday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Browns after the franchise’s all-time leading receiver had five catches for 110 yards in the opener.

Colston lost a fumble in overtime that led to the Atlanta Falcons’ game-winning field goal.

On Monday, Payton said the coaches thought Colston, a nine-year veteran, had played too many snaps the previous week against the Falcons after he was on the field for 64 of their 75 plays.

”I think he’s been here long enough, and he’s had weeks where he’s seen the touches heavy and he’s had weeks where the touches have been low,“ Payton said when asked if he had spoken to Colston about not being more involved. ”I think that’s what makes him pretty special. I would say he is a very unselfish player.

“Obviously, he wants to be involved and have those opportunities. But he is someone that always cared first about winning. He understands the offense and how sometimes balls would come opposite of where he is at.”

--In the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Browns, quarterback Drew Brees moved past Hall of Famer John Elway for fourth place on the NFL’s all-time passing list.

Brees, who needed just 63 yards to go ahead of Elway, now has 51,651 yards in his 14-year career. Brees trails only Brett Favre (71,838), Peyton Manning (65,475), and Dan Marino (61,361).

Brees also ranks fourth all-time in touchdown passes (366) and completions (4,537).

BY THE NUMBERS: 0-2 -- Saints record after falling to the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns on the road the first two weeks. It’s the 20th time in the 48-year history of the franchise they have started with back-to-back losses.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re certainly a lot better than what we’ve shown, but you are what your record says you are. So we have to go out and get a win so we can start feeling better about ourselves so that we can start gaining some momentum.” -- Saints QB Drew Brees, on being 0-2 considering the high expectations his team had going into this season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Questionable: LB Chad Greenway (hand, rib), WR Rodney Smith (hamstring), LB Brandon Watts (knee)

--Probable: DT Sharrif Floyd (shoulder), T Phil Loadholt (ankle), LB Michael Mauti (foot), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (chest), CB Xavier Rhodes (groin), TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--Out: S Marcus Ball (hamstring), LB David Hawthorne (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (hand), RB Erik Lorig (ankle)

--Questionable: C Tim Lelito (back)

--Probable: C Jonathan Goodwin (elbow), LB Kyle Knox (ankle), LB Curtis Lofton (shoulder), WR Joe Morgan (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--C Jonathan Goodwin, who was held out of practice Wednesday with an elbow injury, was limited Thursday and could be ready for this week’s game.

--ILB David Hawthorne, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday, didn’t practice again Thursday and his status for this week is unknown.

--FB Erik Lorig, who has been out for seven weeks with an ankle injury, didn’t work Thursday and it’s uncertain when he’ll return to the lineup.

--S Marcus Ball didn’t practice Thursday with a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for the first two games and his return is not known.

--ILB Curtis Lofton was limited in practice again Thursday with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the season opener and will likely play Sunday.

--ILB Kyle Knox had limited participation in Thursday’s practice because of an ankle injury and his availability for Sunday’s game is unknown.

--S Pierre Warren was released from the practice squad on Thursday.

--LB Todd Davis was signed to the practice squad in place of S Pierre Warren.

--RB Mark Ingram, the Saints’ leading rusher, had surgery on his fractured hand and could be sidelined for at least a month.

--RB Edwin Baker was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday to help take some of the reps in Ingram’s absence.

--CB Trevin Wade was released from the practice squad to make room for RB Edwin Baker.

GAME PLAN: The Saints need to get the offense off to a faster start against the Vikings than they did last week, which they should be able to do in their home opener. While their bread and butter remains the passing game, they’ll likely try to run the football despite losing leading rusher Mark Ingram to a fractured hand. The Saints are tied for fifth in the league with 156.5 rushing yards a game, so it’ll be up to Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson to keep it going against a Vikings defense that ranks 16th in allowing 111.0 rushing yards a game. If they’re successful, that will help Drew Brees attack a pass defense that ranks eighth in allowing just 194.0 yards per game.

Defensively, the Saints have to find a way to get off the field in critical situations. The absence of Adrian Peterson should help a unit that is allowing 122.5 yards a game on the ground. The good news for a 32nd-ranked pass defense that gives up 323.5 yards per game is the Vikings are at the bottom of the league in passing yards with only 166.5 yards a game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints front seven vs. Vikings QB Matt Cassel. The Saints have two sacks and no interceptions in the first two games, so generating some semblance of a pass rush would be a good start and a key to their chances. Cassel could already face undue pressure without the services of All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson and a productive running game, so making him uncomfortable in the pocket could go a long way for the Saints.

--Saints RBs Khiry Robinson and Pierre Thomas vs. Vikings front seven. The Saints averaged 156.5 yards per game on the ground in their first two outings, but that was with Mark Ingram, who won’t play because of a fractured hand. Ingram had 143 of their 313 rushing yards, but Robinson and Thomas are certainly capable of picking up the slack against a Vikings defense that is allowing 111.0 yards per game to rank 16th in the league.

--Saints LCB Keenan Lewis vs. Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson. With Adrian Peterson out, it’s obvious that the Saints will have to keep an eye on Patterson, the Vikings’ leading rusher, receiver and kick returner. Patterson has 102 yards on just three carries with a 67-yard TD as well as seven receptions for 26 yards. He’s also averaging nearly 24 yards per kickoff return, but Lewis, the Saints’ best cover corner, may have to be the guy to make sure he doesn’t go off.