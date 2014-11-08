New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

After back-to-back wins in just five days last week, which helped them climb into first place in the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints got a bit of a reward with some time off before plunging into the second half of their schedule.

But the Saints (4-4) had something else to smile about when they went back to work to begin preparing for Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

With a seven-game regular-season road losing streak behind them after a 28-10 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 30, the Saints went back to work on Monday with a three-game homestand staring them in the face.

Winning two in a row was big because the well-rested Saints knew they were coming home, where they have won a franchise-record 11 consecutive games. They’ve also won 20 in a row in the building with head coach Sean Payton, who was suspended for the entire 2012 season, on the sideline.

Yet, Payton has continually preached that the Saints can only look at this game with the 49ers and not to equally-big matchups the next two weeks against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s just this game. ... You’ve heard me say this before, we’re not looking at this home game or the one after that,” Payton said Wednesday when asked if his team could get on a roll like it did in 2011 when it ran the table in the second half of the season after being 5-3 at the midway point.

“The schedule is what it is,” he added. “I just know this Sunday we’re going to be at home. It’s important. We’re going to have to play a better game than we did (last Thursday) this Sunday.”

At the same time, Payton is feeling better about his team going into the second half of the season.

After starting 1-3 and 2-4, which included three road losses in which they surrendered a lead in the closing minutes, the Saints have posted a 21-point home win over the Green Bay Packers and then hammered the Panthers by 18.

”I think there’s a toughness,“ Payton said of his team’s recent play. ”There is a chance to kind of sharpen your sword, if you will. It has a chance to develop. I’ve said this to them, having been where we’ve been and knowing how difficult that is, you refuse to go back.

“Hopefully, you are becoming more resilient and a little bit tougher, both mentally and physically, I think for all of us. It is a tough league, each week.”

SERIES HISTORY: 74th regular-season meeting. 49ers lead series, 46-25-2, despite the Saints taking seven of the past eight regular-season matchups dating to 2002. Four of those seven wins have come in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome even though the Niners prevailed, 31-21, in 2012. They also met in Candlestick Park in the 2011 divisional playoffs with the 49ers claiming an epic 36-32 win after a frantic finish in which each team scored two touchdowns in the final 4:02. The lead changed hands four times in that amount of time before the 49ers won on a 14-yard TD pass from Alex Smith to Vernon Davis with 9 seconds to play.

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--With the exception of a fractured hand in Week 2 that eventually sidelined him for three games, the 2014 season has been a mostly memorable one for Saints running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram, a four-year veteran, has rushed for 431 yards and a 4.9 average with six touchdowns in only five games and needs less than 175 yards in the second half of the season to top his career-high total of 602 yards he had in 2012.

In a five-day span last week, Ingram rushed for a career-high 172 yards on 24 carries in a 44-23 beating of the Green Bay Packers and then ran for 100 yards on a personal-best 30 attempts in a 28-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

It marked the first time the Saints have had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games from the same player since Deuce McAllister in 2006. McAllister, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, had 136 yards against San Francisco before backing it up with a 111-yard performance at Dallas.

Ingram, 24, could become a free agent in the offseason after the Saints declined to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this year.

--The Saints hope to continue their solid play in the month of November when they square off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Starting with the 2009 season, when the Saints went 5-0 in November en route to a 13-0 start that helped them reach and win Super Bowl XLIV, they have a solid 17-3 record in that month.

They actually won 14 consecutive November games from 2009 to 2012 when the 49ers finally ended the lengthy streak with a 31-21 victory over the Saints on Nov. 25, 2012.

That loss to the 49ers was the only one at home in November for the Saints, who have 10 wins in the Superdome, over that five-year span.

--With four touchdowns in their most recent outing, a 28-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 30, the Saints have scored at least one TD in 137 consecutive regular-season games -- the third-longest streak in NFL history.

The Saints had been tied with the Indianapolis Colts, who also had at least one touchdown in 136 games in a row from 2003 to 2011, until Mark Ingram scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter.

The only two teams ahead of the Saints, who began the current streak in the final game of the 2005 season, are the Cleveland Browns (166 games, 1957-69) and San Diego Chargers (151, 2002-10).

--Saints kicker Shayne Graham was honored for the first time in his 14-year career as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Graham was 9-of-9 in field goals and converted all nine of his extra-point attempts in the Saints’ three games -- two of them victories.

He was the only player to convert at least three field goals in every game his team played between Weeks 5 and 8.

--While Saints wide receiver Joe Morgan politely declined to discuss the reasons for his indefinite team-mandated suspension with a NOLA.com reporter Monday, he indicated his career with the franchise isn’t over.

Morgan, who was put on the reserve/suspended list on Oct. 28 after being active for just one of the first seven games, wouldn’t say anything about the suspension during a charity event that included five of his teammates although he indicated he would be back.

Payton has declined to elaborate on the suspension to Morgan, who was introduced with his teammates and later signed autographs and visited with fans.

“I’ll be back,” Morgan said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4.8 -- Average per rush for the Saints through eight games in 2014, which is tied for second in the NFL. Last season, they averaged 3.8 yards per attempt and tied for 25th in the league.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good start, but we are by no means where we need to be. Every time that we turn on the tape, we’re seeing mistakes that are easily corrected. The question is how fast can we make these corrections and improve on a weekly basis? We’re rising to the top, but I don’t think we’ve arrived yet.” -- Saints LG Ben Grubbs, on his team’s two wins in five days last week.

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Questionable: CB Tramaine Brock (toe), DT Quinton Dial (eye), WR Brandon Lloyd (hamstring), LB Dan Skuta (ankle), LB Patrick Willis (toe)

--Probable: RB Frank Gore (hip), DE Justin Smith (not injury related), DT Ian Williams (shin)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--Out: LB David Hawthorne (hand), RB Khiry Robinson (forearm), RB Pierre Thomas (rib, shoulder)

--Questionable: C Jonathan Goodwin (knee, ankle), RB Mark Ingram (shoulder), WR Robert Meachem (ankle), T Zach Strief (chest)

--Probable: TE Jimmy Graham (shoulder), WR Kenny Stills (thigh)

PLAYER NOTES

--RT Zach Strief missed practice again Thursday with a chest injury and his status for Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers is not known.

--RB Pierre Thomas didn’t practice Thursday because of shoulder and rib injuries and likely will miss his third consecutive game Sunday.

--ILB David Hawthorne was held out of practice Thursday because of a hand injury and it’s not known when he’ll return.

--RB Khiry Robinson, who’s missed two games with an arm injury, didn’t practice Thursday and his availability for this week’s game is unknown.

--WR Robert Meachem was added to the injury report after sitting out Thursday’s practice with an ankle problem and his status is not known.

--RB Mark Ingram has a shoulder injury, but worked on a limited basis Thursday and should be ready to go against the 49ers.

--C Jonathan Goodwin, who has knee and ankle injuries, had limited participation Thursday and his availability for Sunday’s game is unknown.

--WR Kenny Stills, who injured his thigh in an Oct. 30 game against the Carolina Panthers, was limited Thursday and his status is unknown.

--TE Jimmy Graham, who has been hampered by a sprained right shoulder, had full participation in Thursday’s practice.

--FB Austin Johnson, who injured his knee in a Week 8 game with the Green Bay Packers, was put on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

--T Nick Becton was signed off the New York Giants’ practice squad to take Austin Johnson’s spot on the active roster.

--RB Tauren Poole, who was released earlier this season by the Panthers, was signed Tuesday to the practice squad.

--FB Michael Zordich was added to the practice squad on Tuesday for depth after Austin Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

GAME PLAN: After playing much better on offense the last two games, the Saints will face a big challenge against the 49ers -- who are in the top five in the NFL in fewest yards allowed (second), rushing defense (fifth) and passing defense (third). That’s not good news for the Saints, who likely will be short-handed at running back again. But Mark Ingram, who has rushed for 272 yards in the last two games, will be ready to give it a go to try and open things up for Drew Brees and the passing game. Brees has had an extremely hot hand since a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19, but he’ll need an effective running game to keep that going.

Defensively, the Saints have turned up the heat in their last three games with 11 sacks after getting just six in their first five games. That couldn’t have come at a better time since Colin Kaepernick was dropped eight times in a loss to the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Still, the Saints will have to make sure they don’t get overly aggressive with their rush and give Kaepernick the running lanes he’s been known to exploit since coming into the league. The 49ers rank 19th in total offense, but they’re capable of doing some damage, so the Saints will have to try and slow down Kaepernick and running back Frank Gore -- or it might be a tough afternoon.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints front seven vs. 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick hurt the Saints bad with his arm and legs two years ago in leading his team to a 31-21 win. They did a much better job in the rematch last season, holding him to 127 passing yards and 25 rushing yards with a concerted effort to keep him from getting outside. So they’ll try to follow that formula again and keep him contained while picking and choosing their spots to apply pressure.

--Saints RB Mark Ingram vs. 49ers front seven. Ingram is on a serious roll after missing three games with a fractured hand and his ability to get into the second level of the Niners’ defense, as he did so many times in piling up 172 yards against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 26, will be a key to the Saints’ ability to move the ball against the NFL’s fifth-ranked rush defense that allows just 85.6 yards a game. Ingram, who has a low center of gravity, has been running with speed and power this season in averaging 4.9 yards per carry with six TDs.