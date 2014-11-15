New Orleans Saints - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - INSIDE SLANT

At some point, the New Orleans Saints are going to have to win the football games they should be winning.

If the Saints don‘t, they’re going to be on the outside looking in at playoff time -- especially when you consider they’ve already lost as many games as they did in 2013 when they earned a wild-card berth.

So again, just as it was early in the season, the focus will be on finishing Sunday when the Saints (4-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3-1) in what will be a very important game for the NFC South leaders.

The Saints dropped a 27-24 overtime decision to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, marking the fourth time this season that they couldn’t hold on to a late fourth-quarter lead -- clearly the difference in them being 4-5 and possibly 8-1.

On Wednesday, Saints coach Sean Payton said it’s the little things that’s costing his team -- which is quite evident considering they’ve dropped those four games by a total of nine points.

”You don’t know what specific play you can point to (late in games), and yet, you can point to very easily starting quicker,“ Payton said. ”We put ourselves in a hole, but again ... it is doing all of the little things.

“You don’t know when it comes up or when that play comes. That is just something that we have to keep working on getting better at.”

As a result, Payton said he isn’t at all surprised that his team has only been .500 once this season is wallowing around in a weak NFC South race when the Saints came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

“Listen, you get frustrated at times and you realize you’re close in a number of games, but you don’t look at it,” he noted. “As a coach, and I know our staff is the same way, we look at it going into the season saying, ‘All right, is it going to be 12 or 13 wins?’ Man, in this league you have to earn them each week.”

Payton couldn’t deny that the close losses -- two by three points, one by two and one by a single point -- are frustrating. He also pointed out that his team has been fortunate to win some of those nail-biters as well over the years.

“I think it’s what drives you to get back to practice and get back to prepare and focus quickly on the best way to correct it next,” he said. “We have to continue to teach. We have to continue to cover the details and understand that this is a different team. This team will, and I said this when the season started, will make its mark whatever that is.”

He knows, however, that his team has to find the magic even in a division race that no one seems to want to win.

“Do you get frustrated? Yes,” Payton said. “Are some of those losses tough? Absolutely, they are, and yet you cannot allow it to get you down. It has to be 24 hours, maybe a little longer and then you’re on, the preparation is on (to the next game). Our focus now is on Cincinnati, and we are playing for a lot. This is an important game for us.”

SERIES HISTORY: 13th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 6-6 with the Saints winning the last matchup 34-30 over the Bengals in Paul Brown Stadium in 2010 after each team produced three-game winning streaks. The Saints won three in a row in 1987, 1990 and 1994 before the Bengals prevailed in 1996, 2002 and 2006 -- the last time the Bengals played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Sean Payton’s rookie season as a head coach.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - NOTES, QUOTES

--Saints running back Mark Ingram, who has been a virtual one-man gang by necessity in head coach Sean Payton’s backfield-by-committee approach, is on the best run of his four-year career.

Because of injuries that have kept Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson on the sideline for the past three games, Ingram has had at least 24 carries in each of those games -- two of them wins.

Ingram has delivered with 172 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, 100 yards and a score against the Carolina Panthers and 120 yards in last week’s game with the San Francisco 49ers.

In doing so, Ingram became the first Saints running back to have back-to-back-to-back 100-yard games in more than a decade. The last to do it was franchise rushing leader Deuce McAllister, who in 2003 put together a string of nine consecutive 100-yard games between Sept. 28 and Nov. 30.

--Because he’s set the bar so high, lot of fans reach for the panic button whenever Drew Brees struggles with turnovers -- as he did when he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in last week’s loss to the Niners.

Now that he’s 35, just two months shy of his 36th birthday, many automatically chalk it up to the fact that he’s on the back side of his career. But Wednesday, a reporter pointed out that he had one touchdown and nine interceptions in his first four games in 2007.

When asked if it was because he was over the hill at the age of 28, Brees laughed and said, “Yeah,” before noting that he had 27 touchdowns and only nine picks in the final 12 games.

”Listen, I‘m certainly not perfect. ... I know what wins and I know what loses,“ he said. ”There is nobody that’s harder on himself than me when some of those things happen where I know better and I can’t let that happen. It’s my job.

“Regardless of how it happens or what, some things are just you catch a bad break or whatever it might be, yet the ball is in my hands. I‘m responsible. So I have no problem taking the fall, taking responsibility or accountability, because at the end of the day it does fall on my shoulders.”

--Brees did say that the Saints aren’t going to stop being aggressive on offense just because he’s thrown 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the first nine games. The Saints still rank second in total offense, third in passing yards.

”I feel like I have the ability to bounce back from that,“ he said of the turnovers, the last of which led to the 49ers’ game-winning field goal in overtime. ”That’s my mentality. ... I‘m extremely positive, I‘m annoyingly optimistic and confident. I’ve been told many times by teammates.

“I‘m going to come back out the next series, and if that throw is there you can be darn sure it’s getting thrown. I‘m going to expect to make the play and I‘m going to expect the guy I‘m throwing to to make the play. That’s how we have made a ton of big plays. I don’t look any further right now than this, the next game, the next opportunity.”

--Payton recently helped a U.S. Army veteran from DeRidder, Louisiana, obtain a dog to help him with the post traumatic stress disorder he suffers from after three separate tours of duty in Iraq.

Erick Scott, a former member of the Army infantry, has been dealing for the past two years with the effects of a traumatic brain injury suffered in the war. In need of a dog to help him with his therapy, Payton came to the rescue.

Payton heard about Scott through his Pay It Forward Foundation and made sure the veteran got the black lab, which is named Gumbo -- the name of a dog that served as the Saints’ mascot in the early years of the franchise.

--The Saints, who face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, played in their 300th regular season game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last Sunday against the 49ers.

Following a 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers, the Saints’ record is now 151-149 in the stadium that opened in 1975.

--Former Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks and kicker John Carney will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a luncheon on Friday.

Both players, who will also be honored at halftime of the game with the Bengals, were part of the Saints 2000 team that recorded the first playoff win in club history.

BY THE NUMBERS: 381 -- Regular-season touchdown passes for the Saints’ Drew Brees after he threw three in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Brees, who moved into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time list late last season, moved back into a tie for fourth with Tom Brady after Brady overtook him a couple of weeks ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We do things to correct it, but we also don’t paralyze ourselves because of it because at the same time you know how important it is and yet you know that you can overcome it. You overcome it by coming back and being very efficient with everything you’re doing, being very balanced, taking advantage of different opportunities.” -- Saints QB Drew Brees, on remaining aggressive despite his three turnovers in last Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - New Orleans Saints - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: RB Giovani Bernard (hip), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee)

--Doubtful: T Andre Smith (ankle)

--Questionable: LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), CB Terence Newman (knee)

--Probable: TE Jermaine Gresham (thigh), CB Leon Hall (concussion), S Taylor Mays (foot), RB Cedric Peerman (knee), G Mike Pollak (knee)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--Out: RB Edwin Baker (concussion), RB Khiry Robinson (forearm), RB Pierre Thomas (rib, shoulder)

--Questionable: CB Keenan Lewis (knee), LB Curtis Lofton (knee), WR Robert Meachem (ankle)

--Probable: LB David Hawthorne (hand), RB Mark Ingram (shoulder), P Thomas Morstead (illness), T Zach Strief (chest)

PLAYER NOTES

--LCB Keenan Lewis, who injured his left knee last Sunday, didn’t work Thursday and his status for Sunday’s game with the Bengals is unknown.

--ILB Curtis Lofton missed a second straight practice Thursday with an ankle injury and his return is not known.

--RB Pierre Thomas didn’t practice Thursday with shoulder and rib injuries and could be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game this week.

--RB Khiry Robinson, who has missed three straight games with an arm injury, didn’t practice Thursday and his availability for this week is unknown.

--RB Edwin Baker suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s game and was held out of practice again Thursday.

--WR Robert Meachem did not practice Thursday because of an ankle injury and his availability for this week’s game is unknown.

--ILB David Hawthorne, who has missed two games with a hand injury, practiced on a limited basis again Thursday.

--RB Mark Ingram, who suffered a shoulder injury in an Oct. 30 game at Carolina, was limited in practice Thursday but should play Sunday.

--P Thomas Morstead returned to practice Thursday after being sidelined for Wednesday’s workout because of illness.

--RB Brian Leonard, an eight-year veteran, was signed as insurance for the Saints’ injury-depleted backfield.

--S Vinnie Sunseri fractured his arm in Sunday’s game with the 49ers and was put on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday.

--S Jamarca Sanford was signed to add depth in the back end of the secondary with Vinnie Sunseri sidelined for the remainder of the season.

--G Eric Olsen was released Tuesday, three weeks after being signed to add depth when Jonathan Goodwin was sidelined with a knee/ankle injury.

--WR Joe Morgan returned to the active roster this week after serving a two-game team-related suspension.

--LB Todd Davis was waived to open a roster spot for Joe Morgan’s return from the reserve/suspended list.

GAME PLAN: After going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL in a loss to the 49ers last Sunday, the Saints will face a Bengals’ defense that ranks 30th. The Bengals have been vulnerable against the run, allowing 143.0 yards a game to rank second-to-last in the 32-team league. That would seem to play into the hands of the Saints’ sixth-ranked rushing offense, which nets 130.2 yards per game and has gotten three 100-yard games in a row from Mark Ingram. He has carried the load in the absence of injured backs Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson and will get several shots at the Bengals, which would take some of the pressure off quarterback Drew Brees after he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the loss to the Niners.

Defensively, the Saints will try to confuse quarterback Andy Dalton, who is struggling to get back to the success he had earlier in his career. Dalton was hampered by the loss for several games of wide receiver A.J. Green to a toe injury and has thrown more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight), which will no doubt be a focus of Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan during the week. Getting enough pressure on Dalton could make the Bengals one-dimensional and help the Saints’ run defense, which has allowed just 106.8 yards per game, shut down the Bengals’ potent 1-2 punch of running backs Giovani Bernard (if he plays) and Jeremy Hill.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints RDE Cameron Jordan and OLB Junior Galette vs. Bengals LT Andrew Whitworth. The Saints’ best pass rushers are starting to heat up after a slow start and one or both will try to get around the mammoth Whitworth throughout the course of this game. Galette has six sacks this season and Jordan has five -- including three in the last two games.

--Saints RB Mark Ingram vs. Bengals front seven. Even though he has a shoulder injury, Ingram has run the ball with authority both before and after he fractured a hand in a Week 2 loss at Cleveland. Ingram has three consecutive 100-yard games -- with 392 yards and three TDs in that stretch -- and could find the Bengals’ 31st-ranked run defense much to his liking, especially if the Saints have some success early.